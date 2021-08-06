U.S. markets close in 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,434.61
    +5.51 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,196.40
    +132.15 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,829.99
    -65.12 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.40
    +11.40 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.10
    -0.99 (-1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.70
    -45.20 (-2.50%)
     

  • Silver

    24.35
    -0.94 (-3.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1763
    -0.0074 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0730 (+6.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3879
    -0.0052 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2050
    +0.4520 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,974.94
    +2,156.93 (+5.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,053.14
    +63.49 (+6.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Novavax CEO explains delay in COVID-19 vaccine EUA filing

Anjalee Khemlani
·Senior Reporter
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Novavax (NVAX) announced Thursday it would have to push back its COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorization (EAU) filing with the FDA by about one month, once again, this time due to manufacturing quality concerns.

CEO Stanely Erck told Yahoo Finance Novavax itself did not delay the filing. Instead, he said, outside firms that the company was directed to work with by Operation Warp Speed — the former government program launched under the Trump administration to fund six vaccine candidates — are to blame.

"We are going to take longer to file than we hoped, by several weeks, because we are in the process of validating assays, and because we don't have control over all the timelines with the outside firms we have to use to do that, we decided that September is not the most likely date, and it would have to be around October or some time around then," Erck said. 

The U.S. government directed Novavax to work with Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, which has plants in Texas and North Carolina

The Texas facility "has been stopped because of quality problems. They've been working on bringing their quality system up to our standards and the government standards," Erck said.

Inspections are ongoing and as soon as those are complete, and a subsequent FDA review is completed, the plant can resume operation, he said.

Novavax received about $1.75 billion in federal funding for the development and manufacturing of a COVID-19 vaccine. It was one of six recipients of such funding under Operation Warp Speed. 

In an SEC filing Thursday, Novavax said the government had "recently instructed the company to prioritize alignment with the (FDA) ... before conducting additional manufacturing and further indicated that the U.S. government will not fund additional U.S. manufacturing until such agreement has been made."

The pause in funding only applies to the manufacturing portion, and other components, such as the clinical trials, are still being funded, according to the filing.

Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 1/29/21 Novavax says their two-shot vaccine for COVID-19 shows an efficacy rate of 89.3% in a major Phase 3 clinical trial and was highly effective against a variant first identified in the U.K.. STAR MAX Photo: Novavax logo and COVID-19 virus images photographed off Apple devices.
Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 1/29/21 Novavax says their two-shot vaccine for COVID-19 shows an efficacy rate of 89.3% in a major Phase 3 clinical trial and was highly effective against a variant first identified in the U.K.. STAR MAX Photo: Novavax logo and COVID-19 virus images photographed off Apple devices.

Optimism for global markets

But the company is more optimistic about its role in the global response, announcing it filed for emergency use in India, the Philippines and Indonesia. Erck previously told Yahoo Finance its vaccines would largely be useful in middle- and low-income countries.

"We've made our first regulatory filings in three different countries, which is a major advance forward for our company," Erck said. "And we've gone over a major hurdle to get to that point," he added.

The company's vaccine showed high efficacy, in the 90% range, which puts it on par with Moderna (MRNA) and Pfizer (PFE)/ BioNTech (BNTX). A booster trial also shows strong protection against variants, Erck said.

Like the other companies, Novavax also predicts boosters will be needed. But questions remain about exactly when they will be required. The European Union said as much Friday, even as France and Germany are moving ahead with their booster plans next month.

"That's classic immunology; that's what happens in pediatric vaccines," Erck added, noting boosters play a role there as well. It's why the company is targeting 2022 for boosters, globally.

"We're very happy with where we're going on this," Erck said.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube.

Follow Anjalee on Twitter @AnjKhem

Recommended Stories

  • What Does the Delta Variant Mean for Inovio Pharmaceuticals' Stock?

    The race to be the first to make a coronavirus vaccine is over, but that doesn't mean the competition has ended. Its candidate, INO-4800, will only start its phase 3 clinical trials sometime this summer. If Inovio's jab doesn't cut the mustard, it might not even get approved.

  • Why Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SPPI) were crashing 26.3% lower as of 11:14 a.m. EDT on Friday. The big decline came after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration turned down approval of Rolontis in treating neutropenia in patients receiving cancer drugs that decrease bone marrow activity. The bad news is obvious: Spectrum won't be able to market the drug as soon as it would like.

  • Why BeyondSpring Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) soared on Wednesday after the pharmaceutical company released promising clinical trial results for its investigational lung cancer treatment. A phase 3 trial of BeyondSpring's plinabulin treatment in combination with chemotherapy medication docetaxel to treat second and third line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) reached its primary endpoint of statistically significant improvement in overall survival versus docetaxel alone. The combination treatment study also met its secondary endpoints, including significantly improving overall response rate (the proportion of patients whose tumor is reduced by a drug), progression-free survival rate, and 24- and 36-month overall survival rates.

  • Why Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Tumbling on Friday

    A less than satisfying result from a phase 2 trial with nedosiran makes the company's future difficult to predict.

  • Why COVID Vaccine Stocks Moderna, BioNTech, Novavax, and Dynavax Soared This Week

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine makers soared this week as of the market close on Thursday. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was the biggest winner, with its stock skyrocketing 31.7%. BioNTech's (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares vaulted 23.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks With Big FDA Decisions in August

    The biotech sector is famously volatile. Medical and pharmaceutical research involved both high overheads and years-long lead times, a combination that requires investors to be patient and to count on time frames that can sometimes reach a decade or more. But once a biotech gets a new medication onto the market, meeting a need for a substantial patient base, it’s all win – a combination of finding the Holy Grail and hitting the Powerball. It doesn’t always happen that way, however – so investors

  • AstraZeneca Nabs Lupus Win — But Is AZN Stock A Buy Or A Sell Right Now?

    Is AstraZeneca stock a buy or a sell after its lupus medicine, the first of its kind, gained approval in August? Is AZN stock a buy?

  • Moderna presses for COVID-19 boosters as federal health officials warm to an extra dose for some people

    The level of protection provided by Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is nearly as high at six months as it is right after vaccination, but the company said vaccinated people will still need booster shots before the end of the year. “A dose three of a booster will likely be necessary to keep us as safe as possible through the winter season in (the) Northern Hemisphere,” Moderna President Stephen Hoge told investors, according to a FactSet transcript of the company’s Thursday earnings call. Moderna (MRNA) said the efficacy rate for its COVID-19 vaccine stands at 93.2% four to six months after vaccination.

  • Novavax again delays seeking U.S. approval for COVID-19 vaccine

    Novavax Inc on Thursday again delayed its timeline for seeking authorization for its two-dose vaccine in the United states, and the company now expects to file for emergency use authorization in the fourth quarter of 2021. It had previously said it would seek authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the third quarter of 2021. "It's a matter of getting validation work done" to demonstrate consistency in its vaccine manufacturing process to the FDA, said Chief Executive Officer Stanley Erck, adding that other countries' regulators have been more aggressive in moving Novavax's vaccine through the authorization process.

  • Why I Sold My Biogen Stock

    Since getting clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, on June 7, Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) has continued to face an ever-intensifying whirlwind of controversy. In my view, the company's future prospects of making winning drugs for intractable neurological illnesses had become tainted to the point where holding it was a liability. Given the exceptional circumstances of Biogen's saga with Aduhelm and its rapidly weakening stock performance, I thought it was time to hit the road.

  • Moderna is buying back $1 billion of its stock after another bumper quarter

    Moderna reported $4.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 2021. Sales of its Covid-19 vaccine have earned the company so much cash that it is buying back $1 billion in stock.

  • Should You Consider Investing in Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY)?

    DEVON Equity Management, an investment management firm, published its “Global Opportunities Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio return of 14.1% was recorded by the fund for the second half of 2021, while its benchmark by comparison returned 12.3% for the same period. You can view […]

  • BeyondSpring Stock Nearly Triples As Cancer Drug Tops Chemotherapy

    BeyondSpring said Wednesday a regimen containing its cancer drug outperformed chemo in lung cancer patients, and BYSI stock catapulted.

  • J&J seeks emergency use nod for COVID-19 vaccine in India

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Johnson & Johnson has applied for emergency use approval of its coronavirus vaccine in India, the U.S. pharmaceutical giant said on Friday, moving a step closer to supplying the first single-dose COVID-19 shot to the country. The shot will be brought to India through a supply agreement with homegrown vaccine maker Biological E Ltd, J&J said in an emailed statement. The company's application comes at a time when legal wrangles have held up U.S. vaccine donations to India, which has not met requests for granting foreign manufacturers indemnity from lawsuits.

  • Will FDA Approval Convince More People To Get Vaccinated?

    Due to the numerous COVID-19 variants that are believed to be more resistant to vaccines, and an alarming rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations, the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) is accelerating their vaccine approval process for the two-shot Pfizer vaccine. While President Joe Biden said the process was initially set to be completed by the fall, people familiar with the administration’s plan say the unofficial approval deadline is Labor Day — if not sooner. Currently, the two-shot Pfizer

  • Why Novavax Is Rallying Again Today

    Shares of coronavirus vaccine developer Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) are up 6.7% to $238.56 apiece as of 10:30 a.m. EDT. On Aug. 4, Novavax announced the European Commission would purchase 100 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373, with an additional option to purchase 100 million doses by the end of 2023. In clinical studies, the vaccine candidate demonstrated 89.7% to 96.4% overall efficacy in immunization, depending on the strain of the coronavirus.

  • LTRN: 2Q:21 Results

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:LTRN READ THE FULL LTRN RESEARCH REPORT Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results On July 29, 2021, Lantern Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) announced second quarter 2021 financial and operational results, filed its form 10-Q with the SEC and hosted a conference call to review the quarter’s accomplishments. Highlights for year-to-date 2021 include: ➢

  • UPDATE 4-Moderna says COVID-19 shot maintains high efficacy through 6 months, sees eventual need for boosters

    Moderna Inc said on Thursday its COVID-19 vaccine was about 93% effective through six months after the second dose, showing hardly any change from the efficacy reported in its original clinical trial. Given the variant's impact and expectations that antibody protection will eventually wane, the company said it expects booster shots will be needed this winter. Moderna, along with Pfizer and German partner BioNTech, which make a similar messenger RNA-based vaccine, have been advocating for booster shots, even as public health officials call for more evidence that they are needed.

  • Pharmacists Fight Off COVID Truthers Demanding Horse Medicine Instead of the Jab

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastIt’s not snake oil, literally. But as bogus COVID-19 miracle drugs go, horse paste comes pretty close.As coronavirus infections rage among the unvaccinated, those suspicious of the shot are championing a new supposed COVID-19 cure. Thanks to a dubious study of ivermectin, a drug used in humans to treat parasites like scabies, cranks have seized on the drug as the new solution to coronavirus prevention and treatment.Devotees have besieged pharmaci

  • Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine "remains durable" with 93% efficacy through 6 months

    Moderna said Thursday that its coronavirus vaccine was 93% effective against COVID-19 through six months after receiving the second dose.Why it matters: The number shows that efficacy "remains durable" through that time, and hardly wanes from the 94.5% efficacy Moderna reported last November. But the clinical trial, which started in July 2020, was conducted before the Delta variant became the common strain in the U.S.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Pfiz