U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.95
    +2.88 (+3.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.20
    +6.40 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1313
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3603
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7380
    -0.2370 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,075.78
    -47.44 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.74
    -65.05 (-6.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.33
    -29.29 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

Novavax to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Operational Highlights on February 28, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NVAX
    Watchlist

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and operational highlights on Monday, February 28, 2022, following the close of U.S. financial markets. Details of the event and replay are as follows:

Conference call details:

Date:

February 28, 2022

Time:

4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Standard Time (EST)

Dial-in number:

(877) 870-4263 (Domestic) or (412) 317-0790 (International)

Webcast:

www.novavax.com/events

Participants will be prompted to request to join the Novavax, Inc. call.

To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants join at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast.



Replay details:

Date:

Available starting at 7:30 p.m. EST, February 28, 2022 until 11:59 p.m. EST, March 7, 2022

Dial-in number:

(877) 344-7529 (Domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (International)

Passcode:

2206365

Webcast:

www.novavax.com/events, until May 28, 2022

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) is a biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's proprietary recombinant technology platform harnesses the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles designed to address urgent global health needs. NVX-CoV2373, the company's COVID-19 vaccine, has received conditional authorization from multiple regulatory authorities globally, including the European Commission and the World Health Organization. The vaccine is also under review by multiple regulatory agencies worldwide. In addition to its COVID-19 vaccine, Novavax is also currently evaluating a COVID-seasonal influenza combination vaccine in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, which combines NVX-CoV2373 and NanoFlu, its quadrivalent influenza investigational vaccine candidate. These vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax' proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Contacts:
Investors
Novavax, Inc.
Erika Schultz | 240-268-2022
ir@novavax.com

Solebury Trout
Alexandra Roy | 617-221-9197
aroy@soleburytrout.com

Media
Alison Chartan | 240-720-7804
Laura Keenan | 202-709-7521
media@novavax.com

Novavax Logo (PRNewsfoto/Novavax)
Novavax Logo (PRNewsfoto/Novavax)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novavax-to-host-conference-call-to-discuss-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-financial-results-and-operational-highlights-on-february-28-2022-301486788.html

SOURCE Novavax, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • WRTV News at 11 | February 19, 2022

    WRTV News at 11 | February 19, 2022

  • 2 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Right Now

    For example, Facebook parent Meta Platforms could be a big winner with its Oculus virtual reality technology, but the social media leader has been investing in that business for eight years without much to show for it. It could take two decades of build-out before the metaverse is widely used by the general public -- that's about how long it took for mobile phones and social media to move from their early-adoption phases to mainstream ubiquity. Nvidia is already experiencing booming demand for its graphics processors, which help to power the world's cloud infrastructure.

  • Op-Ed: The pandemic isn't over. Omicron won't be the last coronavirus variant to haunt us

    If we've learned anything, it's that the virus has an extraordinary ability to adapt — and is unpredictable.

  • Stocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and index futures slumped as the standoff over Ukraine appeared to worsen. Russian stocks sank the most since the 2008 global financial crisis, and the ruble weakened a third straight day.Most Read from BloombergEurope Condemns Putin’s Separatist Recognition: Ukraine UpdateKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadTrump Holds Onto Piles

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall; Russia's Putin Recognizes Ukraine Separatist Regions

    Futures tumbled: Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine separatist regions as independent. Doubts grew of a Biden-Putin summit.

  • Does the Post-Earnings Sell-Off Make DraftKings Stock a Bad Bet?

    Shares of the online sports gaming company DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) took a massive hit following the company's announcement of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings results. This leaves investors having to decide whether DraftKings has become a great bargain or whether worsening losses make the leisure stock a lousy bet. In the fourth quarter of 2021, DraftKings brought in revenue of $473 million, a level that rose 47% year over year.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • 3 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Shunning all software stocks is myopic, since the sector could still generate market-beating returns over the long term. ServiceNow helps companies manage their digital workflows with subscription-based cloud services. ServiceNow's business was unfazed by the pandemic.

  • Tech investors are suffering the second stocks rout of the COVID pandemic—and Wall Street thinks it could get far worse

    "There are many more dangerously overvalued and unprofitable companies whose stocks could fall much further, and some even to zero," one investment pro warns.

  • Mohamed El-Erian details 'fundamental change to the marketplace' as the Fed moves

    The Federal Reserve shaking up of its $9 trillion balance sheet entails "a fundamental change to the marketplace," says Mohamed El-Erian.

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    This is seemingly what's happened with three great growth stocks of late. In retrospect, it can't be too surprising that Shopify shares(NYSE: SHOP) have tumbled from their November's peak near $1,763 to their current price of $660 with a big piece of the loss taking shape just last week.

  • How Much Of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Do Insiders Own?

    Every investor in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NRXP ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • Investing $20,000 in These 5 Stocks Could Give You $6,000 in Annual Income

    Dividend stocks provide an excellent way to put your money to work -- especially with certain stocks. Investing $20,000 in each of these five stocks could give you roughly $6,000 in annual income. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) offers them both.

  • 'Growth' stocks still not cheap, cautions JPMorgan

    Tech-dominated "growth" stocks are still not cheap despite some sharp falls over the last six months, analysts at U.S. investment bank JPMorgan cautioned on Monday. JPMorgan's analysts estimate that on average tech firms that are yet to even make a profit have lost 30% of their value since peaks around September last year, while 'fintech' firms which focus on tech-savvy banking apps and tools have dropped 40%. "As Growth stocks weakened of late, they derated, but are still not outright cheap," JPMorgan's analysts said in a note to clients, adding that banks and commodity-linked stocks which have rallied this year thanks to rising oil and metals prices or interest rates were still "far from expensive".

  • China Tells Banks, State Firms to Report Exposure to Jack Ma’s Ant

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities told the nation’s biggest state-owned firms and banks to start a fresh round of checks on their financial exposure and other links to Ant Group Co., renewing scrutiny of billionaire Jack Ma’s financial empire, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergEurope Condemns Putin’s Separatist Recognition: Ukraine UpdateKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets Wr

  • 2 Reasons Shareholders Should Love GE's Annual Report

    Earlier this month, General Electric (NYSE: GE) filed its annual report with the SEC. While many investors ignore big SEC filings, due to their length and complexity, they often contain important tidbits -- if you dig far enough. GE's 2021 annual report had two pieces of very good news for shareholders.

  • Is Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Saga Partners, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. During the second half of 2021, the Saga Portfolio (“the Portfolio”) decreased 17.1% net of fees. This compares to the overall increase for the S&P 500 Index, including dividends, of 11.7%. Spare some time […]

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Now and Never Sell

    Fear of slowing bottom-line growth has been tough on Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) stock price. Most of Shopify's recent plunge happened in response to forward-looking guidance outlined during the fourth-quarter earnings call management held on Feb 16, 2022. In a nutshell, the company warned investors to expect heavier than expected investments into fulfillment services.

  • J.P. Morgan Likes Value Stocks Better Than Growth Stocks

    It's bullish on bank, mining, energy, insurance, auto, travel, and telecom stocks amid optimism for the economy.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.