Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX): Is Breakeven Near?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Novavax, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NVAX) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. With the latest financial year loss of US$658m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$549m, the US$447m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Novavax's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 5 of the American Biotechs analysts is that Novavax is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of US$37m in 2026. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 66% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Novavax's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, bear in mind that generally a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Novavax is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

