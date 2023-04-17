Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Fly 54% But Investors Aren't Buying For Growth

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 54% in the last month, although it is still struggling to make up recently lost ground. Still, the 30-day jump doesn't change the fact that longer term shareholders have seen their stock decimated by the 83% share price drop in the last twelve months.

Even after such a large jump in price, Novavax's price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.4x might still make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the wider Biotechs industry in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 11.5x and even P/S above 50x are quite common. However, the P/S might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Novavax Has Been Performing

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Novavax has been doing relatively well. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to dive, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For Novavax?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Novavax's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 73% gain to the company's top line. The latest three year period has also seen an incredible overall rise in revenue, aided by its incredible short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have been over the moon with those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to slump, contracting by 19% per year during the coming three years according to the five analysts following the company. With the industry predicted to deliver 92% growth each year, that's a disappointing outcome.

With this information, we are not surprised that Novavax is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/S has reached a floor yet with revenue going in reverse. There's potential for the P/S to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its top-line growth.

The Key Takeaway

Shares in Novavax have risen appreciably however, its P/S is still subdued. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

With revenue forecasts that are inferior to the rest of the industry, it's no surprise that Novavax's P/S is on the lower end of the spectrum. As other companies in the industry are forecasting revenue growth, Novavax's poor outlook justifies its low P/S ratio. Unless there's material change, it's hard to envision a situation where the stock price will rise drastically.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Novavax (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If companies with solid past earnings growth is up your alley, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies with strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios.

