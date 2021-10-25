U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,566.48
    +21.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,741.15
    +64.13 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,226.71
    +136.51 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,312.64
    +21.37 (+0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.71
    -0.05 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.90
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.65
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1616
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    -0.0200 (-1.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3767
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7000
    +0.2400 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,794.86
    +1,790.99 (+2.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,502.82
    +1,260.14 (+519.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.82
    +18.27 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     

NOVAVAX INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Novavax To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Faruqi & Faruqi LLP
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Novavax (“Novavax, Inc.” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NVAX).

If you suffered losses exceeding $200,000 investing in Novavax stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: http://www.faruqilaw.com/NVAX.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Delaware, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

On October 19, 2021, after the market closed, Politico published an article, entitled “‘They Rushed the Process’: Vaccine Maker’s woes hamper global inoculation campaign”, stating that “manufacturing problems are jeopardizing billions of doses earmarked for poor and middle-income countries.” The article further stated that “[a]lthough Novavax recently attested to some of its analytics and testing issues … the company’s issues are more concerning than previously understood, according to two of the people with direct knowledge of the matter.”

On this news, Novavax shares opened on October 20, 2021 at $122.99, falling $37.56 or 23.40% damaging investors.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


Recommended Stories

  • Exxon CEO Floats Pay Hikes to Combat ‘Major’ Employee Attrition

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is weighing salary increases as it tries to halt employee attrition across its business divisions after sweeping job and benefit cuts. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeChie

  • Want to Retire Early? Think Again

    Unless you’re lucky enough to have a full pension and benefits that kick in that early—such as full military retirement or from work as a police officer or firefighter—you’ll probably need to work until at least age 67 to accrue enough money for a comfortable retirement. Around one-third of Americans start claiming Social Security benefits in their first month of eligibility when they turn 62.

  • Wells Fargo to lay off 30 employees in Maryland

    The layoffs are part of a plan by Wells Fargo to achieve at least $8 billion in cost savings over the next few years.

  • Will Ford's Q3 Earnings Crush Wall Street's Estimates Again?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) will report its third-quarter results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Ford to report adjusted earnings per share of $0.26 on automotive revenue of $33.04 billion. Sales of Ford's F-Series pickups fell 22% in the third quarter, despite high demand, as chip supplies limited production.

  • How Social Security Works After Retirement

    Here's how to maximize the Social Security benefits you receive and minimize the taxes you pay on them.

  • Four Small-Cap Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Here are companies with market caps below $5 billion that are expected to grow their free cash flow in the coming quarter more than peers.

  • Pinterest tumbles and PayPal soars after payments firm said it won't bid for art-selling network

    In premarket trade, PayPal Holdings rallied and Pinterest tumbled after the payments firm said it wouldn't bid for the art-sharing social network. In a terse statement, PayPal said "that it is not pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest at this time." PayPal shares jumped 6% while Pinterest fell 10%. Bloomberg had reported PayPal's interest in buying Pinterest last week.

  • Natural-Gas Sticker Shock Is Coming to Your Dinner Table and Commute

    Expensive natural gas is having all sorts of cascading effects, some of which may only show up next year.

  • 4 Top Auto Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The automotive industry is as big as ever, even while going through some rapid and significant changes.

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) 19% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same three-year period

    It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:REGN ) share price down...

  • Kellogg’s faces $5 million lawsuit for not having enough strawberries in its Pop-Tarts

    A lawsuit claims the Kellogg Sales Company is giving consumers an impression that Pop-Tart's fruit filling contains more strawberries than it does.

  • Here are ways to save more money for retirement: Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington

    People working with a financial advisor have 25% more assets than those who don't, according to Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Wireless Firms Turn Aggressive With Apple IPhone 13 Promotions

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change over time. The consumer smartphone market will evolve into broader 5G opportunities.

  • Pfizer CEO on drug pricing: it's a real issue in the U.S.

    In an interview with Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla discusses drug pricing in the U.S. and the total cost of medicines to the healthcare system.

  • Supply Chain Chaos: 2 Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022 (and Beyond)

    Last year, pandemic-driven business closures weakened global supply chains, reducing the availability of raw materials and other goods. This chaos is already impacting consumers, who are finding it more difficult to buy everything from automobiles and electronics to household products and medicine. Unfortunately, experts believe it will be at least six months (and maybe more than a year) before supply chains normalize, meaning industries like construction, manufacturing, and retail are likely to face significant headwinds for the foreseeable future.

  • Amazon Touts Drivers, Warehouses as Salve to Supply-Chain Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is talking up the size of its delivery operation to ease public alarm that a supply-chain crisis could strangle holiday shopping.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeIn a corpora

  • Retirement Plans: Pensions vs. Social Security

    Both pensions and Social Security provide an income stream to retirees, but they differ widely on how they're structured and funded. Learn the differences.

  • Natural-gas futures surge 12%, as U.S. oil touches 7-year high before ending flat

    Natural-gas futures rally on Monday, with forecasts for colder weather in parts of the U.S. lifting prices for the heating fuel by nearly 12% for the session. Oil futures, meanwhile, settled on a mixed note, with U.S. prices flat, but global prices up for the session as investors focused on tight supply.

  • Facebook invests billions in metaverse efforts as ad business slows

    (Reuters) -Facebook Inc said on Monday it will start breaking out the financials for its virtual and augmented reality unit, an announcement that comes as its main advertising businesses face "significant uncertainty." Facebook warned that Apple Inc's new privacy rules would weigh on its digital business in the current quarter, after the social media company reported quarterly revenue below market expectations. Chief Financial Officer David Wehner also said Facebook expected its investment in its hardware division, Facebook Reality Labs, to reduce overall operating profit in 2021 by approximately $10 billion.

  • Supply-Chain Disruptions Encourage Rio Tinto to Mine Its Own Sludge for Critical Minerals

    With some minerals in short supply amid a global supply-chain crisis, the mining company is looking at ways it can produce additional minerals essential for modern technologies.