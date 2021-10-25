NOVAVAX INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Novavax To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Novavax (“Novavax, Inc.” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NVAX).



If you suffered losses exceeding $200,000 investing in Novavax stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: http://www.faruqilaw.com/NVAX.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Delaware, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

On October 19, 2021, after the market closed, Politico published an article, entitled “‘They Rushed the Process’: Vaccine Maker’s woes hamper global inoculation campaign”, stating that “manufacturing problems are jeopardizing billions of doses earmarked for poor and middle-income countries.” The article further stated that “[a]lthough Novavax recently attested to some of its analytics and testing issues … the company’s issues are more concerning than previously understood, according to two of the people with direct knowledge of the matter.”

On this news, Novavax shares opened on October 20, 2021 at $122.99, falling $37.56 or 23.40% damaging investors.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.



