Novavax to Participate in Citi's 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference 2021

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that it will participate in Citi's 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference 2021 investor conference. Novavax' recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, will be a topic of discussion.

Conference Details:

Fireside Chat


Date:

Thursday, September 9, 2021


Time:

4:10 – 4:55 p.m. Eastern Time (ET)


Moderator:

Michael Guba


Novavax participants:

Gregory M. Glenn, M.D., President, Research and Development and John J. Trizzino, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Business Officer





Conference



Event:

Investor meetings


Date:

Thursday, September 9, 2021






A replay of the recorded fireside session will be available through the events page of the Company's website at ir.novavax.com for 90 days.

About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) is a biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles designed to address urgent global health needs. Novavax is conducting late-stage clinical trials for NVX-CoV2373, its vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, met all primary objectives in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in older adults and will be advanced for regulatory submission. Both vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax' proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts:
Investors
Novavax, Inc.
Erika Schultz | 240-268-2022
ir@novavax.com

Solebury Trout
Alexandra Roy | 617-221-9197
aroy@soleburytrout.com

Media
Alison Chartan | 240-720-7804
Laura Keenan | 202-709-7521
media@novavax.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novavax-to-participate-in-citis-16th-annual-biopharma-virtual-conference-2021-301370261.html

SOURCE Novavax, Inc.

