U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,515.79
    +11.71 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,386.50
    +144.91 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,196.21
    +10.57 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,062.22
    +11.06 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.97
    +1.09 (+1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.80
    -4.60 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    -0.37 (-1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1391
    -0.0040 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0210
    -0.0100 (-0.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3583
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8300
    -0.2000 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,646.18
    -1,062.71 (-2.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,010.51
    +13.55 (+1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,658.52
    -13.88 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Novavax to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NVAX
    Watchlist

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference. Novavax' recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, will be a topic of discussion.

Fireside chat details:


Date:

Wednesday, February 16, 2022


Time:

11:20 – 11:50 a.m. Eastern Savings Time (EST)


Moderator:

David Risinger


Novavax participants:

Filip Dubovsky, M.D., Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer and John J. Trizzino, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Business Officer



A replay of the recorded fireside session will be available through the events page of the Company's website at ir.novavax.com for 90 days.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) is a biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's proprietary recombinant technology platform harnesses the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles designed to address urgent global health needs. NVX-CoV2373, the company's COVID-19 vaccine, has received conditional authorization from multiple regulatory authorities globally, including the European Commission and the World Health Organization. The vaccine is also under review by multiple regulatory agencies worldwide. In addition to its COVID-19 vaccine, Novavax is also currently evaluating a COVID-seasonal influenza combination vaccine in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, which combines NVX-CoV2373 and NanoFlu, its quadrivalent influenza investigational vaccine candidate. These vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax' proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contacts:
Investors
Novavax, Inc.
Erika Schultz | 240-268-2022
ir@novavax.com

Solebury Trout
Alexandra Roy | 617-221-9197
aroy@soleburytrout.com

Media
Ali Chartan | 240-720-7804
Laura Keenan Lindsey | 202-709-7521
media@novavax.com

Novavax Logo (PRNewsfoto/Novavax)
Novavax Logo (PRNewsfoto/Novavax)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novavax-to-participate-in-fireside-chat-at-the-11th-annual-svb-leerink-global-healthcare-conference-301480528.html

SOURCE Novavax, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax says its COVID-19 vaccine candidate had a 80% efficacy rate in teens

    Shares of Novavax Inc. gained 2.5% in premarket trading on Friday, the day after the company said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine had an 80% efficacy rate in teens. The results stem from a Phase 3 clinical trial that occurred when delta was the most dominant strain of the virus. The Food and Drug Administration is currently reviewing the company's request to authorize its protein-based vaccine in adults; the shots have already been authorized in the U.K. and in Europe. The vaccine candidate is

  • Novavax Says Covid Vaccine Shows 80% Efficacy in Teens Aged 12 to 17

    Novavax will submit applications for clearance of the shot's use in adolescents to global authorities in first quarter

  • Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Shows 80% Effectiveness In Adolescent Study

    Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) said that its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine was 80% overall effective against COVID-19 in a late-stage trial testing the shot in teens aged 12 to 17 years. The trial involved 2,247 adolescents between May and September 2021, when the Delta variant was the dominant strain in the U.S. The vaccine was 82% effective against the delta variant. Immune responses were about two to threefold higher in adolescents than in adults against all variants studied. The vaccine was well-tol

  • Novavax says its Covid vaccine works in older kids. Here’s what comes next.

    As Novavax Inc. waits for regulators to approve its Covid-19 vaccine for adults in the U.S., the company has some good news concerning the younger population. The Gaithersburg biotech, which has been studying its vaccine in adolescents ages 12 through 17, said Thursday the candidate was effective in its phase 3 clinical trial. Simply put, Novavax’s vaccine candidate showed that it works in older kids by achieving that primary endpoint in the trial.

  • Nvidia Stock’s Next Catalyst Is Earnings After Failed Purchase of Arm

    Investors are looking past Nvidia's termination of a deal to acquire chip-designer Arm and are instead focusing on next week's earnings report from the company.

  • Another Reminder of Why I'll Never Buy Energy Transfer

    Energy Transfer just increased its distribution by 15% and is planning for more hikes in the future. But I'm still stuck on the past here.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Is Dropping After Earnings. It’s Cheap, but Scary.

    Shares of the steelmaker are inexpensive, but investors fear falling profits and declining prices for the metal.

  • Why Micron Technology Surged This Week

    Not only did Micron get a lift in the beginning of the week on a broader tech bounce, but it also got a bit of luck toward the end of the week, even as the Nasdaq fell.

  • 2 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The metaverse describes a virtual world that has the potential to add a new dimension to the way we interact socially and the way we do business. But when we arrive in the year 2030 and look back, these might turn out to be short-term issues that wound up delivering long-term gains.

  • Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO talks IPO, public perception, and Joe Rogan partnership

    Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO Evan Hafer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company going public via a SPAC merger on the New York Stock Exchange, building and expanding the coffee company across the nation, public perception, and the outlook for subscription-based businesses.

  • Buy This Cheap Stock Before Everyone Else Does

    The Nasdaq 100, a good measure of large cap growth stocks, is down about 10%  year-to-date. One cheap stock you can't overlook right now is SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI). It was caught up in the overall market swoon that hit growth stocks and fintechs particularly hard.

  • Goodyear Tire stock jumps after profit rises well above expectations

    Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. jumped 4.0% in premarket trading Friday, after the tire maker reported fourth-quarter profit that rose well above expectations as revenue growth to a near 10-year high and higher selling prices helped offset inflationary cost pressures. Net income increased to $553 million, or $1.93 a share, from $63 million, or 27 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as a $379 million tax benefit, adjusted earnings per share rose to 57 ce

  • Alibaba Earnings Are Coming. Here’s When, What to Expect and 4 Numbers to Watch.

    A selloff in the technology sector and macroeconomic headwinds in China make Alibaba’s looming earnings report sure to be an interesting one.

  • Why 2U Is Getting Cut in Half Today

    Shares of 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) plummeted 45% in morning trading Thursday after the education technology specialist reported solid fourth-quarter earnings, but offered up very weak guidance for the coming year. 2U lost more than $8 per share at 11:17 am ET, after CFO Paul Lalljie said guidance for the provider of online degree programs to colleges and universities offered "a disciplined growth strategy and continued progress toward profitability." 2U got a big boost from the pandemic over the past two years as COVID-19 drove an explosion in remote education opportunities.

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Bitcoin Mining Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels

    Bitcoin and its sibling cryptocurrencies have been picking up headlines lately, sometimes scooping them in by the bucketful. That’s inevitable, given the spectacular volatility the cryptos have seen in recent months, more than doubling in value and falling back down again. Bitcoin, the flagship, peaked above $67,000 in November, only to fall as low as $35,000 in the latter half of January. It’s trading at $43,000 now, on an upward tack. These kind of asset movements naturally attract investors –

  • Raymond James’ 2 Stock Picks With Over 70% Upside Potential

    What can it all mean when mega-cap stocks and US Treasuries start behaving as if they were penny stocks? Tavis McCourt, Institutional Equity Strategist at Raymond James, has an idea about that. “We would argue it shows a complete lack of conviction by investors in certain business models/earnings power, and the state of the economy overall,” McCourt wrote. McCourt is talking of the spell of extreme volatility the markets are currently going through, noting that investors can’t make up their mind

  • Expedia posts huge profit beat in Q4, Zillow Group earnings slightly better than estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports earnings for Expedia and Zillow Group.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Worth US$26.1 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO...

  • Nokia to launch equivalent of up to $342 million in stock repurchases

    Shares of Nokia Corp. rose 0.4% in premarket trading Friday, after the Finland-based network infrastructure company said it plans to start buying back up to EUR300 million ($341.8 million) of its stock on Feb. 14 at the earliest. The "first phase" of the company's buyback plan, which is part of a previously announced two-year EUR600 million buyback program, will end by Dec. 22, 2022. "The purpose of the repurchases is to optimize Nokia's capital structure through the reduction of capital," the c