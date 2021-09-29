U.S. markets closed

Novavax to Participate in Health Equity and Vaccine Confidence Panel at Maryland Life Sciences Bio Innovation Conference

·2 min read
In this article:
GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that it will participate in a panel discussion during the 2021 Maryland Life Sciences Bio Innovation Conference. Novavax' recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, will be a topic of discussion.

Panel details are as follows:

Date:

Monday, October 4, 2021

Time:

1:00 – 1:50 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

Panel Title:

Health Equity and Vaccine Confidence

Novavax panelist:

Lisa M. Dunkle, M.D., Vice President, Global Medical Lead, Novavax, Inc.

Other panelists:

Colonel (Ret.) Matthew Hepburn, M.D., Director, COVID Vaccine Development, Health & Human Services – Department of Defense Countermeasures Acceleration Group


Stephen Thomas, Ph.D., Health Policy & Management, Director, Maryland Center for Health Equity, University of Maryland

Moderator:

Beth Maloney, President, Palladian Partners, Inc., an Altarum Company

Novavax is a lead sponsor of the conference, which aims to provide a forum for life sciences professionals to exchange ideas and explore partnerships. For more information or to register, visit: https://www.marylandlifesciences.com/conference/.

About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) is a biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles designed to address urgent global health needs. Novavax is conducting late-stage clinical trials for NVX-CoV2373, its vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, met all primary objectives in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in older adults. Both vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax' proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Investors
Novavax, Inc.
Erika Schultz | 240-268-2022
ir@novavax.com

Solebury Trout
Alexandra Roy | 617-221-9197
aroy@soleburytrout.com

Media
Ali Chartan | 240-720-7804
Laura Keenan Lindsey | 202-709-7521
media@novavax.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novavax-to-participate-in-health-equity-and-vaccine-confidence-panel-at-maryland-life-sciences-bio-innovation-conference-301388040.html

SOURCE Novavax, Inc.

