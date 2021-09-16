U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,469.25
    -5.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,721.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,491.50
    -26.25 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,225.70
    -2.20 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.61
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.70
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.92
    +0.13 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1767
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3310
    +0.0270 (+2.07%)
     

  • Vix

    18.69
    +0.51 (+2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3788
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7310
    +0.0130 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,845.86
    -289.36 (-0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,227.76
    -5.53 (-0.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.48
    +10.99 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Novavax to Participate in University of Oxford Com-COV3 Study Comparing Mixed COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule in Adolescents

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

- Study to explore heterologous regimen of COVID-19 vaccines from different manufacturers in adolescents 12-16 years of age

- Will assess potential for flexibility in the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced its participation in a newly expanded Phase 2 clinical trial called Comparing COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule Combinations – Stage 3 (Com-COV3), led by the University of Oxford and funded by the UK Vaccines Taskforce (VTF) and the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR). Novavax' recombinant nanoparticle COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, is one of the three COVID-19 vaccines that will be studied in adolescents to evaluate the potential for combined regimens that mix vaccines from different manufacturers to achieve immune protection against COVID-19.

"Expanding our understanding of how different COVID-19 vaccines can be used to implement flexible vaccine programs across all age groups will be vital to ultimately controlling the pandemic," said Gregory M. Glenn, M.D., President of Research and Development, Novavax. "A mixed vaccination series could offer the potential to maximize the use of existing vaccine supply, increase the total number of individuals who can ultimately be vaccinated and accelerate rapid and equitable access across the globe."

Com-COV3 will include at least 360 adolescents 12-16 years of age. Volunteers will receive an authorized vaccine as a first dose and then at least 8 weeks later will receive one of three different vaccines as a second dose. All participants will be randomly allocated at the time of the second dose to receive either a full dose or half dose of the same vaccine given for the first dose, a full dose of the Novavax vaccine or a half dose of a different authorized vaccine. The research will compare the immune system responses from those who receive a heterologous regimen to those who receive a homologous regimen.

Under the protocol, participants will be followed for reactogenicity (safety) and immune responses. Results from the study are expected within a few months. The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) will formally assess the safety and efficacy of any new vaccination process before advising whether it is rolled out.

Novavax is also participating in University of Oxford's Com-COV2 study, in which NVX-CoV2373 is one of four COVID-19 vaccines being studied to evaluate the potential for combined regimens that mix vaccines from different manufacturers to achieve immune protection against COVID-19. Results from Com-COV2 are expected in the coming weeks. Additional information is available via the study website www.comcovstudy.org.uk.

About NVX-CoV2373
NVX-CoV2373 is a protein-based vaccine candidate engineered from the genetic sequence of the first strain of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease. NVX-CoV2373 was created using Novavax' recombinant nanoparticle technology to generate antigen derived from the coronavirus spike (S) protein and is formulated with Novavax' patented saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. NVX-CoV2373 contains purified protein antigen and can neither replicate, nor can it cause COVID-19. In preclinical studies, NVX-CoV2373 induced antibodies that blocked the binding of spike protein to cellular receptors and provided protection from infection and disease. It was generally well-tolerated and elicited robust antibody response in Phase 1/2 clinical testing.

NVX-CoV2373 is being evaluated in two pivotal Phase 3 trials: a trial in the U.K. that demonstrated efficacy of 96.4% against the original virus strain, 86.3% against the Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant and 89.7% efficacy overall; and the PREVENT-19 trial in the U.S. and Mexico that demonstrated 100% protection against moderate and severe disease and 90.4% efficacy overall. It is also being tested in two ongoing Phase 2 studies that began in August 2020: A Phase 2b trial in South Africa that demonstrated 55% efficacy overall in HIV-negative participants and 48.6% efficacy against a newly emerging escape variant first described in South Africa, and a Phase 1/2 continuation in the U.S. and Australia.

NVX-CoV2373 is stored and stable at 2°- 8°C, allowing the use of existing vaccine supply chain channels for its distribution. It is packaged in a ready-to-use liquid formulation in 10-dose vials.

About Matrix-M™ Adjuvant
Novavax' patented saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant has demonstrated a potent and well-tolerated effect by stimulating the entry of antigen-presenting cells into the injection site and enhancing antigen presentation in local lymph nodes, boosting immune response.

About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) is a biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles designed to address urgent global health needs. Novavax is conducting late-stage clinical trials for NVX-CoV2373, its vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, met all primary objectives in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in older adults and will be advanced for regulatory submission. Both vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax' proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements herein relating to the future of Novavax, its operating plans and prospects, the ongoing development of NVX-CoV2373 and its partnerships, and other Novavax vaccine product candidates, Novavax' participation in Com-COV3, the study protocol, the timing of study results and potential benefits of the study, timing of future regulatory actions, and the role that Novavax may play in helping control the COVID-19 pandemic are forward-looking statements. Novavax cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include challenges satisfying, alone or together with partners, various safety, efficacy, and product characterization requirements, including those related to process qualification and assay validation, necessary to satisfy applicable regulatory authorities; difficulty obtaining scarce raw materials and supplies; resource constraints, including human capital and manufacturing capacity, on the ability of Novavax to pursue planned regulatory pathways; challenges meeting contractual requirements under agreements with multiple commercial, governmental, and other entities; and those other risk factors identified in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Novavax' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov and www.novavax.com, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of the statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

Contacts:

Investors
Novavax, Inc.
Erika Schultz | 240-268-2022
ir@novavax.com

Solebury Trout
Alexandra Roy | 617-221-9197
aroy@soleburytrout.com

Media
Ali Chartan | 240-720-7804
Laura Keenan Lindsey | 202-709-7521
media@novavax.com

Novavax Logo (PRNewsfoto/Novavax)
Novavax Logo (PRNewsfoto/Novavax)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novavax-to-participate-in-university-of-oxford-com-cov3-study-comparing-mixed-covid-19-vaccine-schedule-in-adolescents-301379177.html

SOURCE Novavax, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

    Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously...

  • Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * Spain will give a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to nursing home residents and other vulnerable groups, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, and released data that showed the infection rate fell to its lowest level since June. * China should consider inoculating children aged under 12 to further boost its vaccination drive, an expert at China's disease control authority said, as data showed over 70% of the population have received their COVID-19 shots. * Iran's new government has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. firm Johnson & Johnson, a senior official said on Thursday, as the Islamic Republic faces a fifth wave of infections.

  • Is Novavax Stock A Buy After Planning To Combine Its Covid, Flu Shots?

    Is NVAX stock a buy or a sell after announcing plans to test its Covid and seasonal flu shots in one vaccine? Is Novavax stock a buy?

  • New Book Details Trump’s Foul-Mouthed Freakout Over Kevin McCarthy’s Criticism

    Bob Woodward and Robert Costa's upcoming "Peril" documents an explosive response from the former president.

  • The FDA Is Likely To Sign Off On Covid Boosters — With Some Caveats For Pfizer, Moderna

    Booster shots could expand the opportunity for Covid vaccine stocks like Pfizer and Moderna by $3 billion to $4 billion in the U.S. alone.

  • Parents Seek Out Covid-19 Vaccine Trials for Their Children Ahead of Official Authorization

    The shots haven’t been proved to work safely for youngsters, and child volunteers in later-stage trials may get a placebo, rather than the vaccine. Yet parents said they were willing to take the chance,

  • Salvadorans march against bitcoin and 'dictatorship'

    Thousands of Salvadorans protested Wednesday against the government's introduction of bitcoin as legal tender in the impoverished country as well as against judicial reforms that critics say threaten democracy.

  • Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

    Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company...

  • Should Pfizer Investors Worry About Tomorrow's FDA Meeting?

    Tomorrow is a big day for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee will review its latest request. The coronavirus vaccine leader is asking for the authorization of its booster shot.

  • Why MacroGenics Stock Is Tanking Today

    Shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) were tanking 26.4% lower as of 11:39 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The big decline came after the company announced data from a cohort in a phase 3 study evaluating margetuximab in combination with retifanlimab in treating gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma, cancer of the stomach and esophageal junction with the stomach. MacroGenics also announced preliminary data from a phase 1 clinical study evaluating MGC018 in treating advanced solid tumors.

  • Silverback Therapeutics Presents Initial Safety Data From Solid Tumor Combo Therapy Trial

    Silverback Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SBTX) has presented interim data from a Phase 1/1b study of SBT6050 as a monotherapy and in combination with Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab). Data were shared at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21). As of August, 40 patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing or amplified solid tumors were enrolled in the trial. The most frequent treatment-related adverse events included injection site reactions, fev

  • Why The Future Is Cloudy For This Aerie Pharmaceuticals Drug As Shares Plummet

    Aerie Pharmaceuticals missed the mark in a dry-eye disease test, leading AERI stock to plummet to a 10-month low Thursday.

  • Moderna president: ‘We don't really know' if future COVID-19 shots will be necessary

    Amid the growing controversy over whether the U.S. is in need of boosters or additional doses to protect against COVID-19, Moderna president Stephen Hoge admits much remains unknown.

  • I'm a Virus Expert and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

    Karen Jubanyik, MD, emergency medicine physician at Yale Medicine, associate professor at Yale School of Medicine, and co-author of Beat the Coronavirus: Strategies for Staying Safe and Coping With the New Normal During the COVID-19 Pandemic, tells us how not to catch Delta. "We all have to act together and act in the best interests of our communities," she says. "If we do not act and act decisively and quickly, it is likely that worse variants will emerge." Read on for her 5 life-saving ways to

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy for $100 or Less

    For those of you with brokerages that do allow fractional share ownership, the basket of eligible stocks doesn't always contain the ones you're most interested in at the moment. Doximity's (NYSE: DOCS) stock price has soared around 89% since the company made its stock market debut this June, and lately it's been hovering around $100 per share. Doximity is a highly curated social network for licensed medical professionals, and it already claims 80% of U.S. physicians as members.

  • Why Iovance Is Up Nearly 11% Today

    Shares of biopharma company Iovance (NASDAQ: IOVA) are poised to end Wednesday's trading session almost 11% higher than Tuesday's close, following an encouraging observation from investment analytics outfit Truist. Namely, the odds of an approval of one of its drug prospects seemingly improved after a rival drug developer was granted permission to expand its trials of a similar therapy. On Monday, Instil Bio (NASDAQ: TIL) announced the Food and Drug Administration had cleared the company's request to widen the scope of its current phase 2 trial of ITIL-168.

  • Takeda's Exkivity Scores FDA Nod As First Oral Therapy For Lung Cancer With EGFR Exon20 Insertion

    The FDA has approved Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's (NYSE: TAK) Exkivity (mobocertinib) for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) settings. The approval comes for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations, whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy. Exkivity is the first and only approved oral therapy specifically designed to target EGFR Exon20 insertion mutations, Takeda says. The indi

  • FDA Advisors to Weigh In on Covid Booster Shots Friday. Investors Expect a Yes.

    A Food and Drug Administration expert panel will consider whether to recommend a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for Americans older than 15.

  • 2 Pharma Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    In the past 10 years, the pharmaceutical industry's performance has lagged well behind that of the broader market. The SPDR S&P Pharmaceutical Index ETF, an industry benchmark, is up by 107% in the past decade, less than half what the S&P 500 has returned in the same period. It could be that investors are worried about a complete overhaul of the entire healthcare industry, which has been the goal of several prominent U.S. politicians.

  • Moderna seeks to join Pfizer in U.S. booster push

    Pfizer gears up for booster dose debate as Moderna pushes for its own booster approval.