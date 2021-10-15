Novavax to Participate in World Vaccine Congress Europe

U.S. markets closed

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that Vivek Shinde, M.D., Vice President, Clinical Development, will deliver a presentation during the World Vaccine Congress Europe 2021. A topic of discussion will be Novavax' COVID-NanoFlu™ Combination Vaccine, which combines the company's recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 and NanoFlu™ vaccine candidates with Matrix-M™ adjuvant in a single formulation.

Session details are as follows:

Date:

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Time:

11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Central European Time (CET) /
5:30 a.m. – 6:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

Title:

Update on Novavax' NanoFlu vaccine and COVID-19-NanoFlu Combination Vaccine development

Novavax Participant:

Vivek Shinde, M.D., Vice President, Clinical Development

For more information or to register, visit the Congress website.

About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) is a biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles designed to address urgent global health needs. Novavax is conducting late-stage clinical trials for NVX-CoV2373, its vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, met all primary objectives in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in older adults. Both vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax' proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Investors
Novavax, Inc.
Erika Schultz | 240-268-2022
ir@novavax.com

Solebury Trout
Alexandra Roy | 617-221-9197
aroy@soleburytrout.com

Media
Ali Chartan | 240-720-7804
Laura Keenan Lindsey | 202-709-7521
media@novavax.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novavax-to-participate-in-world-vaccine-congress-europe-301401419.html

SOURCE Novavax, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/15/c0114.html

