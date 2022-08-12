NovaWurks Announces Acquisition of its Equity

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NovaWurks has acquired all outstanding equity not controlled by its founder Mr. Talbot Jaeger.

NovaWurks is poised for rapid growth having proven the advantages of its products over traditional spacecraft.

Mr. Talbot Jaeger, NovaWurks Founder and CTO, stated, "We have new contracts that employ our technology enabling rapid deployment of commercial missions. We are now expanding our production and support capacities to meet the requirements of these exciting new missions."

Mr. Jeffrey Mackay, NovaWurks General Counsel, stated, "We acted on an opportunity to acquire our outstanding equity which will provide more options for capital development to support our expanding operations."

About NovaWurks:

NovaWurks provides a variety of solutions as part of its SLEGO architecture-based modules which include Hyper-Integrated Satlets (HISats) which are flexible building blocks that are distributable, aggregable, scalable and customizable to meet a customer's individual project requirements. The nature of the products are to provide component solutions that are rapidly adaptable to match a customer's unique specifications.

