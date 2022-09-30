Novel Antibody Therapies Market: Distribution by Type of Novel Antibody, Target Indication, Type of Therapy, Route of Administration, and Key Geographical Regions : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035

ReportLinker

INTRODUCTION Cancer is known to be one of the leading causes of deaths, worldwide. In fact, as per the annual statistics reported by the American Cancer Society (ACS) indicate that, in 2022, around 1.

9 million individuals are likely to be diagnosed with various types of cancer in the US. Further, it is estimated that, by the end of 2040, 27.5 million new cancer cases will be added to the global numbers, exerting tremendous physical, emotional and financial strain on affected individuals, their families, communities and national health systems. Although several conventional treatment options, including chemotherapy, radiation therapy and surgery are available to control disease progression and keep malignant cells from spreading throughout the body, these therapies have demonstrated limited efficacy in late-stage cancers. Moreover, traditional chemotherapy and radiation therapy have negative effects on patients’ quality of life due to their non-specific and extremely toxic nature. Amidst the recent initiatives undertaken to develop more targeted anti-cancer therapies, novel antibody therapies have emerged to be one of the most suitable option, having demonstrated the capability to selectively target and eliminate tumor cells. The novel antibody therapies include different classes of antibodies, which are capable of killing or inhibiting disease-causing agents. Multiple antibody formats have been engineered to enhance therapeutic efficacy and target proteins that are expressed on the surface of the affected cells. This has opened a new target space for the development of antibody therapeutics and techniques, facilitating tools to uniquely distinguish malignantly transformed cells from regular cells. Various novel antibody therapies such as immuocytokines, immunotoxins, radioimmunoconjugates and intrabodies are being investigated as a therapeutic modality across multiple clinical trials, particularly as anti-cancer agents.



Till date, six novel antibody therapies, including Adcetris® (mycosis fungoides, primary cutaneous anaplastic large cell lymphoma, T-cell lymphoma and Hodgkin’s disease), Elzonris® (Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm) Lumoxiti® (Hairy cell leukemia), Pluvicto™ (Prostate cancer), Vicineum™ (Bladder cancer) and Zevalin (Lymphoma) have so far been evaluated and approved for various oncological disorders. In addition, more than 130 novel antibody therapies are being evaluated in various preclinical and clinical stages. Currently, more than 50 companies and academic / research institutes are engaged in the development of novel antibody therapies with enhanced efficacy and several promising leads are anticipated to be commercially launched over the coming decade. Over 4,500 patents related to novel antibodies have been recently filed / granted, demonstrating the innovation and continuous research efforts in this domain. In addition, multiple collaborations have been inked between industry / academic stakeholders to advance the development of various pipeline molecules. Moreover, with the active involvement of big pharma players as well as new entrants, the development pipeline of the novel antibody therapies is likely to expand further. Driven by the growing interest of various stakeholders and encouraging clinical research results, the novel antibody therapies market is anticipated to witness steady growth over the coming years.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The ‘Novel Antibody Therapies Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by Type of Novel Antibody (Immunocytokines, Immunotoxins and Radioisotope Immunoconjugates), Target Indication (Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Bladder Cancer, Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma, Graft-versus-host disease, Melanoma Prostate Cancer and Soft-tissue Sarcoma), Type of Therapy (Combination Therapy and Monotherapy), Route of Administration (Intratumoral, Intravenous and Intravesical), and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035’ report features an extensive study on the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely evolution of the novel antibody therapies in the treatment of various diseases. The study presents an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of players engaged in this domain, across different geographies. In addition to other elements, the report includes:

A general overview of novel antibody therapies including information on the different types of novel antibody therapies. In addition, the chapter presents details on the novel antibody therapies (antibody-directed enzyme prodrug therapy, TCR like antibodies, radioisotope immunoconjugates, immunotoxins, intracellular antibody and immunocytokines). It also features information on developmental approaches of novel antibody therapies, limitations, and future of novel antibody therapies.

A detailed review of the current market landscape of immunocytokines, based on several relevant parameters such as status of development (phase III, phase II, phase I and preclinical stage), mechanism of action (inhibition, modulation and stimulation), type of cytokine, type of antigen / format, dosing frequency, type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy), mode of administration (injection and infusion), route of administration (intravenous, intratumoral and subcutaneous), type of therapy and target disease indication(s).

A detailed review of the current market landscape of immunotoxins based on several relevant parameters such as status of development (marketed, BLA registration, phase III, phase II phase I and preclinical stage), mechanism of action (inhibition, modulation and stimulation), type of toxin, dosing frequency, type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy), mode of administration (injection and infusion), immunotoxin target, route of administration (intravenous, intravesical, intraperitoneal, intratumoral and intrathecal), and target disease indication(s).

A detailed review of the current market landscape of radioisotope immunoconjugates based on several relevant parameters such as status of development (marketed, phase III, phase II phase I and preclinical stage), type of radioisotope, route of administration (Intravenous, intracerebroventricular and intraperitoneal), type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy), dosing frequency, mode of administration (injection and infusion) and target disease indication(s). In addition, the chapter includes a list of novel antibody therapies with special designations. Further, the chapter presents a list of players developing novel antibody therapies along with information on their year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.

Elaborate profiles of the key players engaged in the development of novel antibody therapies (shortlisted on the basis of number of drugs). Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on its product portfolio and a section on recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An in-depth analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies of various novel antibody therapies, highlighting prevalent trends across different parameters, such as current trial status, trial registration year, trial phase, enrolled patient population, type of sponsor / collaborator, study design, leading industry and non-industry players (in terms of number of trials conducted), key indication(s), type of treatment, type of drug, emerging focus areas and regional distribution of trials.

A detailed review of more than 570 peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on novel antibody therapies, which have been published since 2017, based on parameters, such as year of publication, type of article, emerging focus areas, top authors, key journals, most popular publisher and copyright holders.

An insightful analysis of the patents filed / granted for novel antibody therapies, between 2017- 2021, based on various relevant parameters, such as patent publication year, type of patent, geographical location, CPC symbols, type of applicant, patent age, emerging focus areas, leading individual assignees, industry and non-industry players (in terms of number of patents granted / filed) and patent characteristics. In addition, the chapter includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in this domain since 2018, covering instances of acquisition, clinical trial agreement, commercialization agreement, distribution agreement, manufacturing agreement, product development agreement, product development and commercialization agreement, research and development agreement, supply agreement and other relevant type of deals.

An analysis of big pharma players engaged in the field of novel antibody therapies, featuring various insightful representations, such as spider web analysis, Harvey ball analysis and wind rose chart, based on several relevant parameters, such as number of therapeutics under development, type of novel antibody, status of development, number of target indications, number of partnerships, number of patents and years of experience.



One of the key objectives of the report was to identify the primary growth drivers and estimate the future growth opportunity associated with novel antibody therapies market in the mid to long term. Based on parameters, such as historical sales, target patient population, likely adoption rates and expected pricing, we have provided informed estimates on the likely evolution of the market for the period 2022-2035. Our year wise projections of the current and forecasted opportunity within the novel antibody therapies market have further been segmented across type of novel antibody (immunocytokines, immunotoxins, and radioisotope immunoconjugates), target indication (acute myeloid leukemia, bladder cancer, diffuse large b-cell lymphoma, graft-versus-host disease, melanoma prostate cancer, and soft-tissue sarcoma), type of therapy (Combination Therapy and Monotherapy), route of administration (intratumoral, intravenous and intravesical), key geographical regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market’s evolution.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary research. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been validated from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2035, the report also provides our independent view on various non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. The opinions are solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market trends gathered from various secondary sources of information.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the leading industry and non-industry players engaged in the development of novel antibody therapies?

Which novel antibody therapies are being developed across early and late stages of development?

Which geographies are the most active in conducting clinical trials related to novel antibody therapies?

What is the focus area of various publications related to the novel antibody therapies?

Which are the leading funding institutes / centers supporting the research related to novel antibody therapies?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

What are the different initiatives undertaken by big pharma players for the development of novel antibody therapies in the recent past?

How is the current and future market opportunity, related to novel antibody therapies likely to be distributed across key market segments?



CHAPTER OUTLINES



Chapter 2 provides an executive summary of the key insights captured during our research. It offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of the novel antibody therapies market in the mid to long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general overview of novel antibody therapies including information on the different types of novel antibody therapies. In addition, the chapter presents details on the novel antibody therapies (Antibody-Directed Enzyme Prodrug Therapy, TCR like Antibodies, Radioisotope Immunoconjugates, Immunotoxins, Intracellular Antibody and Immunocytokines). It also features information on developmental approaches of novel antibody therapies, limitations, and future of novel antibody therapies.



Chapter 4 provides an overview of the current market landscape of novel antibody therapies, such as immunocytokines, immunotoxins and radioisotopes immunoconjugates. In addition the chapter includes a detailed analysis of these antibody therapies based on several relevant parameters. Immunocytokines have been analyzed based on status of development (phase III, phase II, phase I and preclinical stage), mechanism of action (inhibition, modulation and stimulation), type of cytokine, type of antigen / format, dosing frequency type of therapy(monotherapy and combination therapy), mode of administration (injection and infusion), route of administration (intravenous, Intratumoral and subcutaneous), type of therapy and target disease indication(s). Immunotoxins have been analyzed based on status of development (marketed, BLA registration, phase III, phase II phase I and preclinical stage), mechanism of action (inhibition, modulation and stimulation), type of toxin, dosing frequency, type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy), mode of administration (injection and infusion), immunotoxin target, route of administration (intravenous, intravesical, intraperitoneal, Intratumoral and intrathecal) and target disease indication(s). Radioisotopes Immunoconjugates have been analyzed based on status of development (marketed, phase III, phase II phase I and preclinical stage), type of radioisotopes, route of administration (Intravenous, Intracerebroventricular and Intraperitoneal), type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy), dosing frequency mode of administration (injection and infusion) and target disease indication(s).



Chapter 5 includes detailed profiles of key players engaged in the development of novel antibody therapies. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on its product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 6 provides information on more than 550 completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies of novel antibody therapies, based on different parameters, such as trial status, trial registration year, trial phase, enrolled patient population, type of sponsor / collaborator and study design. In addition, the chapter highlights leading industry and non-industry players, key indication(s), type of drug, emerging focus areas and regional distribution of trials.



Chapter 7 features a detailed review of more than 570 peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on novel antibody therapies, based on parameters, such as year of publication, emerging focus area, top authors, key research journals, popular publisher and copyright holders.(in terms of number of articles published).



Chapter 8 features an in-depth analysis of the patents that have been filed / granted for novel antibody therapies, between 2017- 2021, on the basis of various relevant parameters, such as patent publication year, type of patent, geographical location, CPC symbols, type of applicant, patent age, emerging focus areas, leading industry and non-industry players (in terms of number of patents granted / filed) and patent characteristics. In addition, it includes detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis.



Chapter 9 features an analysis of the partnerships that have been established in this domain, covering instances of acquisition, clinical trial agreement, commercialization agreement, distribution agreement, manufacturing agreement, product development agreement, product development and commercialization agreement, research and development agreement, supply agreement and other relevant types of deals.



Chapter 10 includes an analysis of big pharma players engaged in the field of novel antibody therapies, featuring different insightful representations, such as spider web analysis, Harvey ball analysis and wind rose chart, based on several relevant parameters, such as number of therapeutics under development, type of novel antibody, status of development, number of target indication, number of partnerships, number of patents and years of experience.



Chapter 11 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the future potential of the novel antibody therapies market till the year 2035. It includes future sales projections of novel antibody therapies that are either marketed or are likely to be marketed within the next few years. In order to provide a detailed future outlook, our projections have been segmented across type of novel antibody (immunocytokines, immunotoxins, and radioisotope immunoconjugates), target indication (acute myeloid leukemia, bladder cancer, diffuse large b-cell lymphoma, graft-versus-host disease, melanoma prostate cancer, and soft-tissue sarcoma), type of therapy (Combination Therapy and Monotherapy), route of administration (intratumoral, intravenous and intravesical), key geographical regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific).



Chapter 12 is an appendix that contains tabulated data and numbers for all the figures in the report.



Chapter 13 is an appendix that provides the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

