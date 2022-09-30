U.S. markets close in 4 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,669.35
    +28.88 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,339.15
    +113.54 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,876.28
    +138.77 (+1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,698.63
    +23.70 (+1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.72
    -0.51 (-0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,681.70
    +13.10 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    19.18
    +0.47 (+2.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9811
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7420
    -0.0050 (-0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1173
    +0.0049 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6120
    +0.1690 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,102.61
    +864.18 (+4.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.63
    +14.20 (+3.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,883.93
    +2.34 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

Novel Antibody Therapies Market: Distribution by Type of Novel Antibody, Target Indication, Type of Therapy, Route of Administration, and Key Geographical Regions : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035

ReportLinker
·13 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

INTRODUCTION Cancer is known to be one of the leading causes of deaths, worldwide. In fact, as per the annual statistics reported by the American Cancer Society (ACS) indicate that, in 2022, around 1.

New York, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Novel Antibody Therapies Market: Distribution by Type of Novel Antibody, Target Indication, Type of Therapy, Route of Administration, and Key Geographical Regions : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323415/?utm_source=GNW
9 million individuals are likely to be diagnosed with various types of cancer in the US. Further, it is estimated that, by the end of 2040, 27.5 million new cancer cases will be added to the global numbers, exerting tremendous physical, emotional and financial strain on affected individuals, their families, communities and national health systems. Although several conventional treatment options, including chemotherapy, radiation therapy and surgery are available to control disease progression and keep malignant cells from spreading throughout the body, these therapies have demonstrated limited efficacy in late-stage cancers. Moreover, traditional chemotherapy and radiation therapy have negative effects on patients’ quality of life due to their non-specific and extremely toxic nature. Amidst the recent initiatives undertaken to develop more targeted anti-cancer therapies, novel antibody therapies have emerged to be one of the most suitable option, having demonstrated the capability to selectively target and eliminate tumor cells. The novel antibody therapies include different classes of antibodies, which are capable of killing or inhibiting disease-causing agents. Multiple antibody formats have been engineered to enhance therapeutic efficacy and target proteins that are expressed on the surface of the affected cells. This has opened a new target space for the development of antibody therapeutics and techniques, facilitating tools to uniquely distinguish malignantly transformed cells from regular cells. Various novel antibody therapies such as immuocytokines, immunotoxins, radioimmunoconjugates and intrabodies are being investigated as a therapeutic modality across multiple clinical trials, particularly as anti-cancer agents.

Till date, six novel antibody therapies, including Adcetris® (mycosis fungoides, primary cutaneous anaplastic large cell lymphoma, T-cell lymphoma and Hodgkin’s disease), Elzonris® (Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm) Lumoxiti® (Hairy cell leukemia), Pluvicto™ (Prostate cancer), Vicineum™ (Bladder cancer) and Zevalin (Lymphoma) have so far been evaluated and approved for various oncological disorders. In addition, more than 130 novel antibody therapies are being evaluated in various preclinical and clinical stages. Currently, more than 50 companies and academic / research institutes are engaged in the development of novel antibody therapies with enhanced efficacy and several promising leads are anticipated to be commercially launched over the coming decade. Over 4,500 patents related to novel antibodies have been recently filed / granted, demonstrating the innovation and continuous research efforts in this domain. In addition, multiple collaborations have been inked between industry / academic stakeholders to advance the development of various pipeline molecules. Moreover, with the active involvement of big pharma players as well as new entrants, the development pipeline of the novel antibody therapies is likely to expand further. Driven by the growing interest of various stakeholders and encouraging clinical research results, the novel antibody therapies market is anticipated to witness steady growth over the coming years.

SCOPE OF THE REPORT
The ‘Novel Antibody Therapies Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by Type of Novel Antibody (Immunocytokines, Immunotoxins and Radioisotope Immunoconjugates), Target Indication (Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Bladder Cancer, Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma, Graft-versus-host disease, Melanoma Prostate Cancer and Soft-tissue Sarcoma), Type of Therapy (Combination Therapy and Monotherapy), Route of Administration (Intratumoral, Intravenous and Intravesical), and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035’ report features an extensive study on the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely evolution of the novel antibody therapies in the treatment of various diseases. The study presents an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of players engaged in this domain, across different geographies. In addition to other elements, the report includes:
A general overview of novel antibody therapies including information on the different types of novel antibody therapies. In addition, the chapter presents details on the novel antibody therapies (antibody-directed enzyme prodrug therapy, TCR like antibodies, radioisotope immunoconjugates, immunotoxins, intracellular antibody and immunocytokines). It also features information on developmental approaches of novel antibody therapies, limitations, and future of novel antibody therapies.
A detailed review of the current market landscape of immunocytokines, based on several relevant parameters such as status of development (phase III, phase II, phase I and preclinical stage), mechanism of action (inhibition, modulation and stimulation), type of cytokine, type of antigen / format, dosing frequency, type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy), mode of administration (injection and infusion), route of administration (intravenous, intratumoral and subcutaneous), type of therapy and target disease indication(s).
A detailed review of the current market landscape of immunotoxins based on several relevant parameters such as status of development (marketed, BLA registration, phase III, phase II phase I and preclinical stage), mechanism of action (inhibition, modulation and stimulation), type of toxin, dosing frequency, type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy), mode of administration (injection and infusion), immunotoxin target, route of administration (intravenous, intravesical, intraperitoneal, intratumoral and intrathecal), and target disease indication(s).
A detailed review of the current market landscape of radioisotope immunoconjugates based on several relevant parameters such as status of development (marketed, phase III, phase II phase I and preclinical stage), type of radioisotope, route of administration (Intravenous, intracerebroventricular and intraperitoneal), type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy), dosing frequency, mode of administration (injection and infusion) and target disease indication(s). In addition, the chapter includes a list of novel antibody therapies with special designations. Further, the chapter presents a list of players developing novel antibody therapies along with information on their year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.
Elaborate profiles of the key players engaged in the development of novel antibody therapies (shortlisted on the basis of number of drugs). Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on its product portfolio and a section on recent developments and an informed future outlook.
An in-depth analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies of various novel antibody therapies, highlighting prevalent trends across different parameters, such as current trial status, trial registration year, trial phase, enrolled patient population, type of sponsor / collaborator, study design, leading industry and non-industry players (in terms of number of trials conducted), key indication(s), type of treatment, type of drug, emerging focus areas and regional distribution of trials.
A detailed review of more than 570 peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on novel antibody therapies, which have been published since 2017, based on parameters, such as year of publication, type of article, emerging focus areas, top authors, key journals, most popular publisher and copyright holders.
An insightful analysis of the patents filed / granted for novel antibody therapies, between 2017- 2021, based on various relevant parameters, such as patent publication year, type of patent, geographical location, CPC symbols, type of applicant, patent age, emerging focus areas, leading individual assignees, industry and non-industry players (in terms of number of patents granted / filed) and patent characteristics. In addition, the chapter includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis.
An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in this domain since 2018, covering instances of acquisition, clinical trial agreement, commercialization agreement, distribution agreement, manufacturing agreement, product development agreement, product development and commercialization agreement, research and development agreement, supply agreement and other relevant type of deals.
An analysis of big pharma players engaged in the field of novel antibody therapies, featuring various insightful representations, such as spider web analysis, Harvey ball analysis and wind rose chart, based on several relevant parameters, such as number of therapeutics under development, type of novel antibody, status of development, number of target indications, number of partnerships, number of patents and years of experience.

One of the key objectives of the report was to identify the primary growth drivers and estimate the future growth opportunity associated with novel antibody therapies market in the mid to long term. Based on parameters, such as historical sales, target patient population, likely adoption rates and expected pricing, we have provided informed estimates on the likely evolution of the market for the period 2022-2035. Our year wise projections of the current and forecasted opportunity within the novel antibody therapies market have further been segmented across type of novel antibody (immunocytokines, immunotoxins, and radioisotope immunoconjugates), target indication (acute myeloid leukemia, bladder cancer, diffuse large b-cell lymphoma, graft-versus-host disease, melanoma prostate cancer, and soft-tissue sarcoma), type of therapy (Combination Therapy and Monotherapy), route of administration (intratumoral, intravenous and intravesical), key geographical regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market’s evolution.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary research. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been validated from multiple sources of information.

The secondary sources of information include
Annual reports
Investor presentations
SEC filings
Industry databases
News releases from company websites
Government policy documents
Industry analysts’ views

While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2035, the report also provides our independent view on various non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. The opinions are solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market trends gathered from various secondary sources of information.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
Who are the leading industry and non-industry players engaged in the development of novel antibody therapies?
Which novel antibody therapies are being developed across early and late stages of development?
Which geographies are the most active in conducting clinical trials related to novel antibody therapies?
What is the focus area of various publications related to the novel antibody therapies?
Which are the leading funding institutes / centers supporting the research related to novel antibody therapies?
What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?
What are the different initiatives undertaken by big pharma players for the development of novel antibody therapies in the recent past?
How is the current and future market opportunity, related to novel antibody therapies likely to be distributed across key market segments?

CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 provides an executive summary of the key insights captured during our research. It offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of the novel antibody therapies market in the mid to long term.

Chapter 3 provides a general overview of novel antibody therapies including information on the different types of novel antibody therapies. In addition, the chapter presents details on the novel antibody therapies (Antibody-Directed Enzyme Prodrug Therapy, TCR like Antibodies, Radioisotope Immunoconjugates, Immunotoxins, Intracellular Antibody and Immunocytokines). It also features information on developmental approaches of novel antibody therapies, limitations, and future of novel antibody therapies.

Chapter 4 provides an overview of the current market landscape of novel antibody therapies, such as immunocytokines, immunotoxins and radioisotopes immunoconjugates. In addition the chapter includes a detailed analysis of these antibody therapies based on several relevant parameters. Immunocytokines have been analyzed based on status of development (phase III, phase II, phase I and preclinical stage), mechanism of action (inhibition, modulation and stimulation), type of cytokine, type of antigen / format, dosing frequency type of therapy(monotherapy and combination therapy), mode of administration (injection and infusion), route of administration (intravenous, Intratumoral and subcutaneous), type of therapy and target disease indication(s). Immunotoxins have been analyzed based on status of development (marketed, BLA registration, phase III, phase II phase I and preclinical stage), mechanism of action (inhibition, modulation and stimulation), type of toxin, dosing frequency, type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy), mode of administration (injection and infusion), immunotoxin target, route of administration (intravenous, intravesical, intraperitoneal, Intratumoral and intrathecal) and target disease indication(s). Radioisotopes Immunoconjugates have been analyzed based on status of development (marketed, phase III, phase II phase I and preclinical stage), type of radioisotopes, route of administration (Intravenous, Intracerebroventricular and Intraperitoneal), type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy), dosing frequency mode of administration (injection and infusion) and target disease indication(s).

Chapter 5 includes detailed profiles of key players engaged in the development of novel antibody therapies. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on its product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Chapter 6 provides information on more than 550 completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies of novel antibody therapies, based on different parameters, such as trial status, trial registration year, trial phase, enrolled patient population, type of sponsor / collaborator and study design. In addition, the chapter highlights leading industry and non-industry players, key indication(s), type of drug, emerging focus areas and regional distribution of trials.

Chapter 7 features a detailed review of more than 570 peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on novel antibody therapies, based on parameters, such as year of publication, emerging focus area, top authors, key research journals, popular publisher and copyright holders.(in terms of number of articles published).

Chapter 8 features an in-depth analysis of the patents that have been filed / granted for novel antibody therapies, between 2017- 2021, on the basis of various relevant parameters, such as patent publication year, type of patent, geographical location, CPC symbols, type of applicant, patent age, emerging focus areas, leading industry and non-industry players (in terms of number of patents granted / filed) and patent characteristics. In addition, it includes detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis.

Chapter 9 features an analysis of the partnerships that have been established in this domain, covering instances of acquisition, clinical trial agreement, commercialization agreement, distribution agreement, manufacturing agreement, product development agreement, product development and commercialization agreement, research and development agreement, supply agreement and other relevant types of deals.

Chapter 10 includes an analysis of big pharma players engaged in the field of novel antibody therapies, featuring different insightful representations, such as spider web analysis, Harvey ball analysis and wind rose chart, based on several relevant parameters, such as number of therapeutics under development, type of novel antibody, status of development, number of target indication, number of partnerships, number of patents and years of experience.

Chapter 11 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the future potential of the novel antibody therapies market till the year 2035. It includes future sales projections of novel antibody therapies that are either marketed or are likely to be marketed within the next few years. In order to provide a detailed future outlook, our projections have been segmented across type of novel antibody (immunocytokines, immunotoxins, and radioisotope immunoconjugates), target indication (acute myeloid leukemia, bladder cancer, diffuse large b-cell lymphoma, graft-versus-host disease, melanoma prostate cancer, and soft-tissue sarcoma), type of therapy (Combination Therapy and Monotherapy), route of administration (intratumoral, intravenous and intravesical), key geographical regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific).

Chapter 12 is an appendix that contains tabulated data and numbers for all the figures in the report.

Chapter 13 is an appendix that provides the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323415/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Highly Rated Amylyx Pharma Skids After Hard-Fought FDA Approval For ALS Drug

    The Food and Drug Administration granted Amylyx Pharmaceuticals a hard-won approval in ALS treatment, but AMLX stock sank Friday.

  • These 2 Growth Stocks Have Fallen Out of Grace. Are They Buys?

    In the past two years, biotech companies Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose to fame thanks to their successful attempts to develop vaccines for COVID-19 and help us end the outbreak. The pandemic isn't over yet, but Moderna and Novavax have given up substantial chunks of their value in the past year. Where does that leave Moderna and Novavax?

  • Cambridge biotech wins approval for first ALS drug

    Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has won its first approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a drug designed to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

  • LLY & PRTA in Spotlight on BIIB-Eisai's AD Drug Data

    The success of Biogen (BIIB)-Eisai's AD candidate in a big phase III study makes investors optimistic about the prospects of other AD candidates as well.

  • Amylyx Shows FDA Can Be Flexible on Drugs for Diseases With Few Treatments

    Relvyrio, Amylyx's drug to treat ALS, a neurological disorder without a cure, was approved even though the treatment is very expensive.

  • Here's Why Nanox Stock Soared on Wednesday

    Shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), commonly called Nanox, soared on Wednesday after it revealed it's taken the next step toward commercializing its flagship medical device. As of 12:20 p.m. ET, Nanox stock was up 21%. Nanox had its initial public offering (IPO) in 2020, promising to disrupt the X-ray industry with its digital-3D imaging machines that will be cheaper for doctors to use.

  • Biotech Hasn't Been This Blazing Hot Since Early 2021 — Here Are The Top 5

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • Why Biogen, Lilly, and Prothena Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) were skyrocketing 36% as of 11:10 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The huge gain came after the company and its partner Eisai (OTC: ESALY) announced positive results on Tuesday from their late-stage Clarity AD study evaluating lecanemab in treating Alzheimer's disease. The news also propelled two stocks of other drugmakers developing Alzheimer's disease drugs significantly higher.

  • Five questions around Biogen in wake of the new Alzheimer's drug data

    Biogen has spent much of the year shedding assets following the disastrous rollout of its first Alzheimer's disease drug. Will its new Alzheimer's drug stop that decline?

  • Johnson & Johnson unveils new name for planned consumer products spinoff

    Johnson & Johnson has chosen Kenvue as the name of its planned consumer health company, which will encompass iconic brands like Band-Aid, Tylenol, Neutrogena and Johnson’s Baby Powder. Brunswick, New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced last year its intention to split into two entities, one division focused on consumer brands and the other on prescription drugs and medical devices. The consumer health segment generated revenue of $14.6 billion in 2021.

  • Amylyx’s ALS Drug Is Approved by the FDA

    The medicine, called Relyvrio, gives patients with the degenerative disease a new treatment option, but some FDA staff questioned its effectiveness.

  • 34-Year-Old Firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport Patients

    Frank Nunez, whose diagnosis came after doctors discovered tumors in his left lung, held a commitment ceremony with his fiancée before fellow firefighters escorted him home

  • Is Biogen a Smart Biotech Stock to Buy Right Now?

    New clinical trial results are great, but this company's Alzheimer's disease program has deeply disappointed investors in the past.

  • Kroger launches initiatives to help shoppers make healthier choices

    For years health equity advocates have pointed to the role that food insecurity, among other factors like housing and job, plays in poorer health outcomes in the country. The White House's first conference in 50 years addressing hunger could be a first step by the nation's highest office in addressing the impact of food on health. That, at least, is the belief of one company which participated at the event Wednesday.

  • Amylyx’s ALS drug wins FDA approval despite questionable data

    A much-debated drug for Lou Gehrig’s disease won U.S. approval Thursday, a long-sought victory for patients that is likely to renew questions about the scientific rigor behind government reviews of experimental medicines.

  • New Alzheimer's drug slows disease in trial. Local researchers among those who studied it.

    A new drug aimed at slowing cognitive decline in patients with early Alzheimer’s disease has proved effective in studies.

  • Drug will 'change landscape of Alzheimer's treatment'

    STORY: “The report of this successful phase three trial in early Alzheimer's disease will change the landscape of Alzheimer's treatment in this country and worldwide".The results of a key Alzheimer’s drug trial on Wednesday – have reignited decades old hopes that targeting a specific protein helps slow down the fatal brain disease. Eisai Co and Biogen said their experimental drug significantly slowed progress of the disease by 27% compared to a placebo. Offering the promise of an effective treatment to desperate patients and their families. Dr. Lawrence Honig, professor of Neurology at Columbia University Medical Center was one of the investigators on this trial: “What's significant about it is that given that the doses that was given in the fashion it was given over the time period it was given and to the people it was given in this diverse population, it did manage to slow down the clinical progression. Functionally and cognitively, it seems they did better. And so that is a dramatic result. And we hope, is the first step towards many drugs that we might use separately or together to try to improve the plight of people affected by this disease.”Nearly all Alzheimer's drugs have stumbled in trials.Doctors are now hopeful that by removing this particular protein in the brain with this new drug, they can delay the progression of Alzheimers – which affects an estimated 55 million people worldwide. “We would be all very pleased to have a drug that reversed Alzheimer's disease and made people back to normal. But that does seem a little bit far off. We would even be very, very happy right now to have a drug that stopped it cold. And that even seems a little bit far off. But at the moment, we seem to have a drug, lecanemab, that seems to decrease the speed of progression. And I think that's an enormous advance in and of itself beyond the symptomatic medications that we've been using to date.”

  • 3 Stocks to Watch From the Pandemic-Hit Outpatient Home Health Industry

    Despite the macroeconomic challenges, rising dependence on telehealth and the dominance of AI are likely to drive the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry. AMED, ADUS and HNGR are well poised to gain from the prospects.

  • Biogen's (BIIB) Lecanemab Meets Goal in Alzheimer's Study

    Biogen (BIIB) and Eisai's Clarity AD study showed that treatment with lecanemab in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease reduces the rate of clinical decline on the CDR-SB scale by 27% compared to placebo.

  • Acadia (ACHC) JV Breaks Ground for New Behavioral Health Unit

    Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) and Henry Ford Health expect the new hospital to start with 184 inpatient beds and later expand to 192 beds.