U.S. markets open in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,329.75
    -11.75 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,959.00
    -96.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,127.25
    -31.25 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,960.90
    -11.80 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.02
    -0.33 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.90
    -15.80 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    23.29
    -0.52 (-2.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1203
    -0.0042 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.06
    -0.10 (-0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3421
    -0.0041 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9760
    +0.3160 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,438.64
    -1,275.46 (-3.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    830.60
    -25.21 (-2.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.34
    +4.56 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     

Novel Data in Alzstatin Alzheimer’s Project Presented at the 11th Pharmaceutical Profiling Meeting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ALZCUR.ST
  • AC6.F

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2022 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6)

AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of small molecule drug candidates for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that the company's presentation and poster regarding the research platform in neurology, Alzstatin, as presented at the 11th Symposium on Pharmaceutical Profiling in Drug Discovery and Development on January 27, 2022 in Uppsala, Sweden, are now available in its entirety on the company's website.

The poster, titled Development of novel gamma-secretase modulators for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease , was presented by Dr. Maria Backlund and contains new preclinical data showing potent effects on amyloid production indicating that Alzstatin is a promising disease modifying and preventive therapy for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease.

The presentation included data on the effects of AC-0027875, a novel potent compound from the Alzstatin platform, on Aβ42 reduction in cells and animals.
AC-0027875 efficiently reduced Aβ42 production in cells and lowered Aβ42 in the brain in a time-dependent manner. The compound also displayed good pharmacokinetic properties and further studies with the compound is currently in progress.

"Aggregation of toxic amyloid beta, Aβ42, results in amyloid plaque formation - a process that plays a pivotal role in early Alzheimer's disease pathogenesis. γ-Secretase modulators, so called GSMs, represent a promising class of Aβ42-lowering anti-amyloidogenic compounds that differentiates from antibody therapies and our compounds in Alzstatin are excellent examples of that," said Martin Jönsson, CEO at AlzeCure Pharma.

The presentation, the poster and the abstract are available on AlzeCure's website: ( https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews/ ).

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO
Tel: +46 707 86 94 43
martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB, +46(0)8 528 00 399 info@fnca.se , is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se .

About Alzstatin
AlzeCure's disease-modifying research platform, Alzstatin, consisting of disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates, focuses on reducing the production of toxic amyloid beta (Aβ), such as Aβ42, in the brain. Aβ42 plays a key pathological role in Alzheimer's and begins to accumulate in the brain years before clear symptoms develop. The drug candidates in the Alzstatin platform modulate the function of the enzyme gamma secretase. Gamma secretase acts like a pair of scissors and cuts Aβ42 out from a longer protein known as APP. The sticky Aβ42 clumps together giving rise to the amyloid plaque so typical of Alzheimer's disease. The candidates in the Alzstatin platform affect enzyme function so that it instead cuts out shorter forms of the Aβ peptide, Aβ37 and Aβ38, which in addition to them not being sticky and not forming aggregates, also have a restrictive effects on Aβ42 aggregates already formed. This means the drug candidates in the Alzstatin platform have two separate but synergistic effects that together contribute to a stronger anti-amyloidogenic - and thus more potent - disease-modifying effect. This specific mechanism of action differentiates it from biological therapies, e.g. antibodies. Moreover, small molecules such as Alzstatin, have several other advantages, including easy and non-invasive administration as tablets or capsules. Small molecules will also generally pass more readily through the blood-brain barrier to reach its target, the brain.

Image Attachments

Martin Jönsson CEO AlzeCure Pharma

Attachments

Novel data in Alzstatin Alzheimer's project presented at the 11th Pharmaceutical Profiling meeting

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/685792/Novel-Data-in-Alzstatin-Alzheimers-Project-Presented-at-the-11th-Pharmaceutical-Profiling-Meeting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Cortexyme's Stock Is Crashing Today

    The FDA's latest move regarding one of this biopharma's investigational drugs all but slams the door shut on its future.

  • Why Coronavirus Vaccine Stocks Topped the Market Today

    Shares of coronavirus vaccine makers generally had a good Wednesday on the back of a coming push on additional jabs, plus a notable recommendation boost by a prominent investment bank. In contrast to the day's dip in the S&P 500 index, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock enjoyed a 1.6% lift, Comirnaty vaccine co-developers Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) respectively rose by 0.9% and 2.7%, and perennial underdog Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) gained 2.6%.

  • Immix Biopharma's IMX-110 / Anti-PD-1 Combo Therapy Shows Extended Median Survival In Animal Studies

    Immix Biopharma Inc's (NASDAQ: IMMX) IMX-110 + anti-PD-1 produced 63-day median survival in a genetic pancreatic cancer mouse model, in which mice develop their own pancreatic cancer and have an intact immune system. Historically, 42-days is the median survival produced by a 4-drug combination: 2 chemotherapies and two immunotherapies in the same genetic pancreatic cancer mouse model. "This data highlights why we are excited to collaborate with BeiGene on our planned 2022 Phase 1b/2a combination

  • Free N95 Masks Offered At GA Publix, CVS, Costco, Walgreens Soon

    Publix, Walgreens, Walmart pharmacies are working with federal officials to offer free N95 masks in varying sizes at GA stores this week.

  • Sierra Oncology's Bet On A Failed Gilead Drug Just Paid Off In A Big Way

    Sierra Oncology reported a late-stage win Tuesday for a bone cancer drug it acquired at a discount — and the biotech stock catapulted.

  • Here’s How to Get Your Free N95 Masks

    Drugstores and retailers have already received some of the 400 million free N95 masks President Joe Biden has promised to distribute, in the largest deployment of personal protective equipment in U.S. history.

  • Fauci challenges Fox News vaccine falsehoods: 'The facts are stunningly obvious'

    The top public health authorities in the Biden administration denounced misinformation about the coronavirus vaccines following an anti-vaccine rally in Washington, D.C., over the weekend and a falsehood-laden segment on Fox News on Tuesday night that has been widely shared on social media.

  • Immunocore gets FDA approval for cell therapy targeting melanoma

    Kimmtrak is the first T cell receptor therapeutic, and first treatment for metastatic uveal melanoma, approved by the federal agency. Immunocore, a British biotech firm, has U.S. operations in Conshohocken.

  • If You're Vaccinated, These Are the Major Omicron Symptoms, Doctors Say

    The Omicron variant has been spreading so quickly that it has caused a surge of new COVID cases in the U.S. much like the previously dominant Delta variant. But unlike Delta, Omicron also appears to be causing a much higher number of breakthrough infections. Doctors have confirmed that both unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people can catch this variant, although they might experience vastly different illnesses. In fact, there are COVID symptoms that are much more likely to occur in vaccinated p

  • Valneva Advances Booster Phase Of Its Cov-Compare COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

    Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) has started booster vaccinations in adult participants from its Phase 3 pivotal trial, Cov-Compare. This booster extension is intended to provide both homologous and first heterologous booster data to complement previous positive Phase 1/2 booster results. The data are not intended for the initial regulatory approval process, which Valneva expects to finalize in the coming weeks. Related: Three doses of Valneva's COVID-19 Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron Variant, Lab Study S

  • People Who "Surprisingly Woke Up In The Hospital" Are Sharing What Happened, And It’s Absolutely Wild

    "One moment, I was running a half-marathon with a friend. Next day, I woke up in the ICU."View Entire Post ›

  • 50 Percent of People With COVID Get This Long-Term Symptom, Study Says

    Even though the world has been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly two years, we're still learning about the virus and how it can affect our bodies. One area of understanding that has been particularly difficult to grasp has been the wide range of symptoms the virus can cause and how some can stick around long after recovery. Now, a new study has found that one symptom is having a long-term effect on about half of people who have caught COVID. Read on to see which ailment could be stic

  • H.K. Mulls Shorter Quarantine; German Cases Surge: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong officials are considering reducing the 21-day quarantine period for inbound travelers as the city grapples with a growing omicron outbreak, Health Secretary Sophia Chan said.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayScientists Identify Fact

  • Letters to the Editor: Of course the unvaccinated deserve care when they get sick

    It's heartless for some to suggest that unvaccinated people should not go to the hospital when they get COVID-19.

  • I’ve Got Nothing Left To Give To End This Pandemic

    I have done my part to prevent the pandemic from spiraling out of control — it didn’t matter. What more can you ask of us?View Entire Post ›

  • ‘I want the world to see.’ How a SC nurse showed the nation the COVID crisis up close

    His vantage point from inside the hospital is a rare glimpse inside how the COVID pandemic is impacting patients, the people who love them and the folks who are trying to save their lives.

  • Moderna begins testing omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine in adults

    Moderna has begun testing an omicron-specific COVID-19 booster in healthy adults. It’s not clear whether global health authorities will order a change to the vaccine recipe in the wake of the hugely contagious omicron variant. Studies in the U.S. and elsewhere show a booster dose strengthens that protection and improves the chances of avoiding even a milder infection.

  • Xebra Satisfies Conditions to Licence Unique Water-Soluble Cannabinoid Emulsion IP - Backed by Human Trials

    Xebra Brands Ltd. ("Xebra") (CSE: XBRA) (OTCQB: XBRAF) (FSE: 9YC), a cannabis company, is pleased to announce that it has satisfied all conditions pursuant to its agreement with New Age Nanotech, to license its clinically-backed, patent pending cannabinoid emulsion technology, Solutech™; to transform cannabis extracts into shelf-stable clear and odourless, water-soluble forms, ideal for the infusion of beverages, edibles and topicals. Many options were evaluated globally for cannabinoid delivery

  • Why Sierra Oncology Stock Is On Fire Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ: SRRA) jumped by as much as 90% in premarket trading Tuesday. Investors are piling into this small-cap biotech stock today in response to overwhelmingly positive late-stage trial results for the blood cancer drug candidate momelotinib. Specifically, Sierra announced ahead of the opening bell Tuesday morning that momelotinib met all of its primary and secondary endpoints in a phase 3 trial as a treatment for myelofibrosis patients who are symptomatic and anemic and were previously treated with an approved JAK inhibitor.

  • I Was An ER Nurse For 10 Years. These Are The Nightmare Conditions That Made Me Quit.

    "I refuse to watch my patients die because of absolute chaos that could otherwise be avoided, while, sadly, we are told to keep quiet as the ship we’re on sinks."