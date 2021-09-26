U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,451.75
    +6.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,748.00
    +74.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,311.75
    -7.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,250.40
    +6.40 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.44
    +0.46 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.40
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.43
    +0.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1723
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    +0.0500 (+3.55%)
     

  • Vix

    17.75
    -0.88 (-4.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3668
    -0.0052 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7730
    +0.4720 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,625.34
    +850.12 (+1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.20
    -35.86 (-3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

Novel Insights on COVID-19 Vaccines and Virus Evolution, Artificial Intelligence in the Clinic, Miniaturization of Diagnostic Platforms, and Much More to Be Explored at the 2021 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo

·6 min read

ATLANTA, Sept. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2021 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, laboratory medicine experts will present the cutting-edge research and technology that is revolutionizing clinical testing and patient care. From September 26-30 in Atlanta, Georgia, the meeting's 200-plus sessions will deliver insights on a broad range of timely healthcare topics. Highlights of these include discussions exploring COVID-19 vaccines and virus evolution, research lessons learned from the pandemic, artificial intelligence in the clinic, clinical translation of engineered microsystems, and improvements to treatments for cystic fibrosis.

(PRNewsfoto/AACC)
(PRNewsfoto/AACC)

COVID-19 Vaccines and Virus Evolution. SARS-CoV-2 is an RNA virus that easily mutates, and mutants that are not suppressed by the immune responses generated from prior infection or vaccination can then become dominant strains. In this plenary session, Dr. Margaret Liu, CEO of PAX Therapeutics and Chairman of the Board of the International Society for Vaccines, will shed light on whether the vaccines to fight this virus need to be able to neutralize newly arising strains, or if SARS-CoV-2 vaccines need to be remade annually like the flu vaccine to try to correspond to the current clinical circulating strains.

COVID-19 Research: Lessons Learned. The COVID-19 pandemic led to enormous scientific progress in a short time, and the development of the vaccines and the understanding of the virus happened at unprecedented rates and with great success. However, the effects of the pandemic have been dramatic on the scientific workforce, on the speed with which publishing has occurred, and on the ability to build public trust in science. In this plenary session, Holden Thorp, PhD, Editor-in-Chief, Science Family of Journals, will address the need for the scientific community to come together to face the enormous challenges posed by the need for greater trust in science in the public in the U.S. and beyond.

Artificial Intelligence in the Clinic. In the meeting's opening keynote, Dr. Regina Barzilay, School of Engineering Distinguished Professor for AI and Health at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, will explore the fact that, by nature, many traditional clinical tasks such as risk assessment, prediction of treatment efficacy, and forecasting patient trajectory can be thought of as prediction problems. Given sufficient amounts of patient data with outcomes, a machine learning model can make predictions which often exceed human experts in accuracy. However, to make these tools more applicable in the clinical setting, there is a need to augment artificial intelligence models with the ability to explain their decisions to humans, and assess their uncertainty.

Changing Lives of Patients with Cystic Fibrosis. Over the past 30 years, there has been a remarkable expansion in understanding of the genetic basis, molecular biology, and pathophysiology of cystic fibrosis resulting from loss of cystic fibrosis transmembrane regulator (CFTR) protein function. The most extraordinary accomplishment has been the international effort of patients, families, clinicians, scientists, and non-profit foundations to translate this scientific knowledge into approved therapies, known as CFTR modulators, that are transforming the lives of individuals with cystic fibrosis. This plenary session will include two perspectives: that of Bonnie Ramsey, MD, Endowed Chair in Cystic Fibrosis Research at the University of Washington School of Medicine, who participated in the clinical development of this class of drugs, and that of Caley Mauch, a person living with cystic fibrosis, who will describe the impact of this therapy on daily life.

Miniaturization of Diagnostic Platforms. In this, the meeting's closing keynote, Dr. Wilbur A. Lam, W. Paul Bowers Research Chair and Chief Innovation Officer, Pediatric Technology Center at Emory University/Georgia Institute of Technology, will discuss microsystems-based COVID-19 diagnostics and his own lab's recent advances in miniaturization of diagnostic platforms, with a focus on hematology and hemostasis/thrombosis.

Additionally, at the Clinical Lab Expo, more than 400 exhibitors will display innovative technologies that are just coming to market in every clinical lab discipline.

"If the pandemic has shown us anything, it is laboratory medicine's capacity to adapt to changing healthcare circumstances and use the field's scientific insights to improve quality of life. This capacity is constantly growing, with cutting-edge diagnostic technologies emerging every day in areas as diverse as SARS-CoV-2, artificial intelligence, cystic fibrosis, and miniaturization," said AACC CEO Mark J. Golden. "The 2021 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting will spotlight the trailblazers in laboratory medicine who are mobilizing these innovations to enhance patient care."

Session Information

AACC Annual Scientific Meeting registration is free for members of the media. Reporters can register online here: https://www.xpressreg.net/register/aacc0921/media/landing.asp

COVID-19 Vaccines and Virus Evolution

Session 12001 COVID-19: Vaccines and the Tango of Viral Evolution and Host Immune Responses
Monday, September 27
8:45 – 10:15 a.m.
Georgia Ballroom

COVID-19 Research: Lessons Learned

Session 14001 Curating and Documenting Research During Chaos: Lessons from COVID-19 and Beyond
Wednesday, September 29
8:45 – 10:15 a.m.
Georgia Ballroom

Artificial Intelligence in the Clinic

Session 11001 Artificial Intelligence in the Clinic: Strengths, Weaknesses, and Opportunities
Sunday, September 26
5 – 6:30 p.m.
Georgia Ballroom

Changing Lives of Patients with Cystic Fibrosis

Session 13001 The Remarkable Journey from Bench to Bedside: Changing Lives of Individuals with Cystic Fibrosis
Tuesday, September 28
8:45 – 10:15 a.m.
Georgia Ballroom

Miniaturization of Diagnostic Platforms

Session 15001 Clinical Translation of Engineered Microsystems: From COVID-19 to Hematology and Hemostasis
Thursday, September 30
8:45 – 10:15 a.m.
Georgia Ballroom

About the 2021 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo
The AACC Annual Scientific Meeting offers 5 days packed with opportunities to learn about exciting science from September 26-30. Plenary sessions explore COVID-19 vaccines and virus evolution, research lessons learned from the pandemic, artificial intelligence in the clinic, miniaturization of diagnostic platforms, and improvements to treatments for cystic fibrosis.

At the AACC Clinical Lab Expo, more than 400 exhibitors will fill the show floor of the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta with displays of the latest diagnostic technology, including but not limited to COVID-19 testing, artificial intelligence, mobile health, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, point-of-care, and automation.

About AACC
Dedicated to achieving better health through laboratory medicine, AACC brings together more than 50,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of progressing laboratory science. Since 1948, AACC has worked to advance the common interests of the field, providing programs that advance scientific collaboration, knowledge, expertise, and innovation. For more information, visit www.aacc.org.

Christine DeLong
AACC
Senior Manager, Communications & PR
(p) 202.835.8722
cdelong@aacc.org

Molly Polen
AACC
Senior Director, Communications & PR
(p) 202.420.7612
(c) 703.598.0472
mpolen@aacc.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novel-insights-on-covid-19-vaccines-and-virus-evolution-artificial-intelligence-in-the-clinic-miniaturization-of-diagnostic-platforms-and-much-more-to-be-explored-at-the-2021-aacc-annual-scientific-meeting--clinical-lab-expo-301385176.html

SOURCE AACC

Recommended Stories

  • Suze Orman: 'Medicare is not free,' here's how you can cover the cost

    Don’t be blind to out-of-pocket costs, add-ons and severe lifelong penalties.

  • If You Have Any of These Nuts in Your Pantry, Throw Them Out Now, FDA Says

    Nuts are a delicious snack and an excellent source of protein. Studies have shown that some varieties, like walnuts, can even add years to your life. But before you pick up some mixed nuts in the hopes of living longer, beware that there are a few brands to be wary of at the moment. The U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA) just announced that nuts sold at Amazon, H-E-B, and other major retailers have been recalled due to potential foreign materials floating in some of the bags. Read on to find ou

  • A patch for Covid-19? UNC researchers work on a shot-free vaccine.

    A 3D printer, sugar and UNC innovation are being used as a potential way to get the vaccine-hesitant on board with a Covid-19 vaccination.

  • COVID-19 vaccine boosters could mean billions in profit for drugmakers

    Billions more in profits are at stake for some vaccine makers as the U.S. moves toward dispensing COVID-19 booster shots to shore up Americans' protection against the virus.

  • Medicine’s Golden Age Is Dawning. 10 Ways to Invest.

    Our 2021 healthcare roundtable highlights the technologies and treatments changing the face of medicine, and the companies that could benefit.

  • Sharon Stone Shares Rare Swimsuit Photo Showing off Her Toned Legs on Instagram

    Too many 🔥🔥🔥 emojis to count.

  • Unvaccinated People Who Work in These 3 States Could Be Fired This Week

    Ever since vaccination rates started slowing over the summer, officials on both a local and national level have been enforcing rules to try to get more people in the U.S. vaccinated against COVID-19. The biggest change came when President Joe Biden announced on Sept. 9 that many businesses would have to require vaccines, or offer a testing option, in order for employees to work in person. Now, these new mandates could have massive consequences for workers in a few states as soon as this coming w

  • Major Grocery Chains Are All Pulling This One Food From Shelves, USDA Says

    If you've done your grocery shopping at Walmart, Kroger, Aldi, Albertsons, or Safeway recently, you might want to double check what's in your fridge. A food manufacturer is recalling nearly 223,000 pounds of one of its products that was sold at these major supermarkets, because it may not be safe to eat, according to a recall announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Read on to find out if you have the food at home and what the risk is, if so. A new recall has been issued for ready

  • Long COVID: A disabling disease

    Millions of Americans are still suffering from a wide spectrum of symptoms long after they've recovered from their original coronavirus infections, and it's very unclear what the disease's trajectory is — or even how many people are affected.What we're watching: We still don't have a good grasp on how susceptible vaccinated people are to long COVID. If the condition remains a threat even for the vaccinated, that could shape the risks people are willing to take in the future.Get market news worth

  • September Sell-Off Alert: Buy Vertex Pharmaceuticals on the Dip

    It isn't easy to feel bullish when the overall stock market is falling, but zigging when others zag can lead to big gains over the long run. Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) have been under pressure for reasons that have nothing to do with the financial catastrophe in China or the COVID-19 pandemic that's been dragging global markets lower. Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock has fallen 8% so far this September.

  • Hubble telescope helps find six 'dead' galaxies from the early universe

    The Hubble telescope and ALMA have found six 'dead' early galaxies that stopped forming stars unusually quickly.

  • Alaska's Hospitals Struggle Amid a Worsening Outbreak

    Alaska, once a leader in vaccinating its citizens, is now in the throes of its worst coronavirus surge of the pandemic, as the delta variant rips through the state, swamping hospitals with patients. As of Thursday, the state was averaging 125 new cases a day for every 100,000 people, more than any other state in the nation, according to recent data trends collected by The New York Times. That figure has shot up by 46% in the last two weeks, and by more than twentyfold since early July. On Wednes

  • Why Biden vaccine mandate provides ‘cover’ for corporate America

    Many private sector employers are quietly waiting for President Biden’s vaccine mandate to take effect.

  • Two disbarred lawyers sued a Texas doctor who performed an abortion. Flustered ‘pro-lifers’ are backpedaling

    Anti-choice groups are embarrassed that their draconian law is being enforced the way it was designedDemocrats present last line of defense for abortion rights Women protest against the six-week abortion ban at the Texas capitol. Photograph: Jay Janner/AP Dr Alan Braid, an OBGYN based in San Antonio, broke the law on purpose. In an essay published in the Washington Post last Saturday, the doctor announced that he performed an abortion on a woman who was past six weeks of gestation, the limit imp

  • Never Make This One Popular Food in Your Slow Cooker, FDA Warns

    Your slow cooker is probably one of the most beloved tools in your kitchen. Whether you're looking to let the flavors of your chili build all day long or you have a busy day ahead and want dinner ready to go later, your slow cooker is there to get the job done. However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns against making one popular food in your slow cooker because doing so could be toxic. To see what you should always prep before putting it in your slow cooker, read on.RELATED: If

  • N.Y. prepares for staff shortages from health vaccine mandate with emergency declaration plan

    Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) announced Saturday she would declare a state of emergency if there were health worker shortages due to New York's upcoming COVID-19 vaccine mandate.Why it matters: Hochul moved to reassure concerns of staffing shortages in the health care sector in a statement that also outlined plans to call in medically trained National Guard members, workers from outside New York and retirees if necessary when the mandate takes effect Monday.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios

  • This Lab Charges $380 for a COVID Test. Is That What Congress Had in Mind?

    At the drugstore, a rapid COVID test usually costs less than $20. Across the country, more than a dozen testing sites owned by startup company GS Labs regularly bill $380. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times There is a reason they can. When Congress tried to ensure that Americans would not have to pay for coronavirus testing, it required insurers to pay certain laboratories whatever “cash price” they listed online for the tests, with no limit on what that might be. GS Labs

  • Why a COVID-19 origin task force is disbanding

    Why a COVID-19 origin task force is disbanding

  • Covid-19 Panel of Scientists Investigating Origins of Virus Is Disbanded

    Columbia University professor Jeffrey Sachs says the task force’s ties to a nonprofit that worked with the Wuhan Institute of Virology risked a perception of bias.

  • New York Declares State of Emergency as Vaccine Mandate Chaos Looms

    Angela Weiss/GettyAs tens of thousands of unvaccinated New York health-care workers are set to be fired on Monday once the state’s COVID-19 vaccination deadline kicks in, Gov. Kathy Hochul has a plan for a potential staffing shortage: a statewide state of emergency. Hochul said preparations were underway Saturday to make an emergency declaration, clearing the way for health-care workers not licensed in New York to fill in the gaps of those terminated. The declaration will also allow workers from