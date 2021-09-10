U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,497.01
    +3.73 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,847.10
    -32.28 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,304.40
    +56.15 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,260.89
    +11.76 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.55
    +1.41 (+2.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.20
    -4.80 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1839
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3280
    +0.0290 (+2.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3867
    +0.0028 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8590
    +0.1290 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,889.38
    -1,099.81 (-2.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,170.47
    -35.28 (-2.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,041.83
    +17.62 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

Novel T-Cell Immunotherapies Market Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Novel T-Cell Immunotherapies Market: Focus on T-Cells, Tregs, Activated T-Cells, Virus-driven T-Cells & T-Cell Vaccines - Distribution by Type of T-Cell Therapy, Target Indications , Key Players and Key Geographies: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Novel T-Cell Immunotherapies Market report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the associated future potential. The report highlights efforts of both industry players and academic organizations.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential growth opportunities for novel T-cell immunotherapies over the coming decade. The report also includes likely sales forecasts of novel T-cell immunotherapies that are in the mid to late stages of development.

So far, more than 105 academic/research institutes, as well as over 50 industry players, across the world, have made notable contributions to this upcoming segment of the T-cell immunotherapies market. Moreover, multiple collaborations have been inked between both industry and non-industry players in order to advance the development of various pipeline candidates, over the past decade alone.

It is also worth highlighting that, in the last five years, capital investments worth over USD 4 billion were made by VC firms/other strategic investors with interest in the healthcare domain. Driven by promising clinical trial data and lucrative funding, this niche, but emerging market, is poised to witness healthy growth over the next decade.

Amongst other elements, the report features the following:

  • A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of novel T-cell immunotherapies, with respect to type of T-cell therapy (activated T-cells, virus driven T-cells, Tregs, T-cells, T-cell vaccines and NK T-cells), phase of development (preclinical, phase I, phase I/II, phase II, phase III and marketed), therapeutic area (oncological disorders, infectious diseases, post-transplant infections, autoimmune disorders, metabolic disorders and neurological disorders), popular target indication (lung cancer, breast cancer, cytomegalovirus infection, glioblastoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, ovarian cancer, type 1 diabetes mellitus, sarcoma, HIV infections and pancreatic cancer), source of T-cell (autologous and allogeneic), route of administration (intravenous, intratumoral, subcutaneous, inhalation and intramuscular), dose frequency (multiple dose, single dose and split dose), target patient segment (children, adults and seniors), type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy) and type of developer (industry and non-industry). In addition, the chapter includes details related to novel T-cell immunotherapies developers, along with information on their respective year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and most active players (in terms of number of pipeline candidates).

  • An in-depth analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies of various novel T-cell immunotherapies, based on various relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, trial phase, trial recruitment status, study design, type of sponsor/collaborator, leading industry players (in terms of number of registered trials conducted), enrolled patient population and key geographical regions.

  • An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in this domain during the period 2015-2021 (till March), covering R&D agreements, product development agreements, product licensing agreements, acquisitions, service agreements, manufacturing agreements and other related agreements.

  • An analysis of investments that have been made into companies which have proprietary novel T-cell based products/technologies, during period 2014 and 2021 (till March). The various type of funding instances reported in this domain include seed financing, venture capital financing, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent public offerings, grants and debt financing.

  • Detailed profiles of clinical stage, novel T-cell therapies (phase I/II or above); each profile features an overview of the therapy, current development status, key clinical trial results, dosage regimen, details related to its manufacturing and recent developments.

  • A case study on manufacturing of cell therapy products, highlighting the key challenges associated with the production of such therapies. In addition, it features a detailed list of contract service providers and in-house manufacturers involved in this market.

  • Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the development of novel T-cell immunotherapies. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its financials (if available), product portfolio, recent developments and manufacturing capability.

  • A case study on regulatory T-cells, highlighting the mechanism of Tregs, key challenges associated with the production of such therapies and recent developments in the Tregs market.

Company Profiles

  • Atara Biotherapeutics

  • AlloVir

  • Eureka Therapeutics

  • Eutilex

  • GammaDelta Therapeutics

  • NexImmune

  • OSE Immunotherapeutics

  • Tevogen Bio

  • WindMIL Therapeutics

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Key Questions Answered
1.4. Chapter Outlines

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. T-Cell Immunotherapies
3.2.1. Types of Novel T-Cell Immunotherapies
3.2.1.1. Fucosylated T-Cell Therapies
3.2.1.2. Gamma Delta T-Cell Therapies
3.2.1.3. PD-1 Knockout Engineered T-Cell Therapies
3.2.1.4. TAC T-Cell Therapies
3.2.1.5. T-Cell Vaccines
3.2.1.6. Treg Cell Therapies
3.2.1.7. Virus-Driven T-Cell Therapies
3.3. Key Considerations for Developing T-Cell Immunotherapies
3.4. Concluding Remarks

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Novel T-Cell Immunotherapies: Overall Market Landscape
4.3. Novel T-cell Immunotherapies: List of Developers

5. NOVEL T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PROFILES
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Immuncell-LC (GC Pharma)
5.3. Cytovir CMV T-Cells (Kuur Therapeutics)
5.4. TT10: EB-VST (Tessa Therapeutics)
5.5. Tab-cel (tabelecleucel) (Atara Biotherapeutics)
5.6. Viralym-M (ALVR105) (AlloVir)
5.7. CLBS03 (Caladrius Biosciences)
5.8. TVI-Brain-1 (TVAX Biomedical)
5.9. ATA230 (Atara Biotherapeutics)
5.10. MILs (WindMIL Therapeutics)
5.11. Tcelna (Opexa Therapeutics)

6. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Scope and Methodology
6.3. Novel T-Cell Immunotherapies: Clinical Trial Analysis

7. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Partnership Models
7.3. Novel T-Cell Immunotherapies Market: Partnerships and Collaborations

8. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Type of Funding
8.3. Novel T-Cell Immunotherapies Market: Funding and Investment Analysis

9. CASE STUDY ON CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Overview of Cell Therapy Manufacturing
9.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Models
9.3.1. Centralized Manufacturing Model
9.3.2. Decentralized Manufacturing Model
9.4. Scalability of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Processes
9.4.1. Scale-Up
9.4.2. Scale-Out
9.5. Types of Cell Therapy Manufacturers
9.6. Key Challenges associated with Manufacturing of Cell Therapies
9.7. Factors Affecting the Cell Therapy Manufacturing Process
9.7.1. Characterization
9.7.2. Cost of Goods
9.8. Automation of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Process
9.9. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Supply Chain
9.10. Companies with In-House Capabilities
9.11. Contract Manufacturers
9.12. Regulatory Landscape

10. COMPANY PROFILES
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Atara Biotherapeutics
10.3. AlloVir
10.4. Eureka Therapeutics
10.5. Eutilex
10.6. GammaDelta Therapeutics
10.7. NexImmune
10.8. OSE Immunotherapeutics
10.9. Tevogen Bio
10.10. WindMIL Therapeutics

11. CASE STUDY ON RECENT DEVELOPMENTS IN TREG TARGETTING THERAPIES
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Treg Targeting Therapies
11.2.1. Mechanism of Action of Tregs
11.3 Recent Developments Related to Treg Targeting Therapies

12. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Scope and Limitations
12.3. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology
12.4. Global Novel T-Cell Immunotherapies Market
12.5. Novel T-Cell Immunotherapies Market: Value Creation Analysis
12.6. Novel T-Cell Immunotherapies Market: Product Wise Sales Forecast
12.6.1. Cytovir CMV T-Cells (Kuur Therapeutics)
12.6.2. Immuncell-LC (GC Pharma)
12.6.3. TT10: EB-VST (Tessa Therapeutics)
12.6.4. TVI-Brain-1 (TVAX Biomedical)
12.6.5. PD-1 Knockout Engineered T-Cells (Chengdu MedGenCell / Anhui Province Hospital)
12.6.6. CLBS03 (Caladrius Biosciences)
12.6.7. ATA230 (Atara Biotherapeutics)
12.6.8. MILs (WindMIL Therapeutics / Bristol-Myers Squibb)
12.6.9. Cytovir ADV T-Cells (Kuur Therapeutics)
12.6.10. TAC01-CD19 (Triumvira Immunologics)
12.6.11. PD-1 Knockout T Cells (Guangzhou Anjie Biomedical Technology)
12.6.12. NEXI-0002 (NexImmune)
12.6.13. ET140203 (Eureka Therapeutics)

13. CONCLUDING REMARKS

14. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
14.1. Chapter Overview
14.2. Marker Biotherapeutics
14.2.1. Interview Transcript: Peter Hoang, Chief Executive Officer
14.3. WindMIL Therapeutics
14.3.1. Interview Transcript: Patrick Dougherty, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Planning and Operations

15. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

16. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/166fwv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novel-t-cell-immunotherapies-market-trends-and-global-forecasts-2021-2030-301373322.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats Advance Plan to Require Employers to Offer Retirement Plans

    A Democratic provision in the $3.5 trillion healthcare, education and climate bill would impose fines on employers with more than five workers who don’t deduct a portion of workers’ paychecks for retirement savings.

  • Apple Fires Manager Who Complained, Allegedly for Leaking Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. employee Ashley Gjovik, who filed a complaint with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board last month, said she was fired for allegedly leaking information.Apple informed Gjovik that it’s terminating her employment for violating policies including the disclosure of confidential product-related information, according to documents that she supplied to Bloomberg News. Gjovik, a senior engineering program manager at the company, filed an Aug. 26 NLRB complaint, which allege

  • Apple fires Ashley Gjøvik, senior employee who alleged sexism at work

    Apple has fired Ashley Gjøvik, a senior engineering program manager who's been outspoken about her experiences working for the tech giant.

  • Why Biden can’t fix the semiconductor shortage

    No matter how vital chips may be, there's no simple fix for shortages in a sector where overcapacity can be deadly.

  • Amazon Dangles Free Bachelor’s Degrees as New Perk in Fight for U.S. Workers

    The e-commerce giant is expanding its educational benefits by offering more than 750,000 U.S. hourly employees the chance to enroll in a fully paid bachelor’s degree program after 90 days of employment.

  • Employees are quitting, sometimes without other offers. What can companies do to retain staff?

    Retaining staff can be difficult coming out of the pandemic. Money helps, but sometimes that isn't all an employee wants.

  • China Intervenes in Oil Market With Historic Sale of Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- China made an unprecedented intervention in the global oil market, releasing crude from its strategic reserve for the first time with the explicit aim of lowering prices.The announcement comes amid surging energy costs in China, not just for oil but also for coal and natural gas, and electricity shortages in some provinces that have forced some factories to cut production. Inflation is rapidly rising too, a political headache for Beijing. In a late statement on Thursday, the Natio

  • Why Online Sports Gambling Companies May Never Earn Much Money

    The industry is spending heavily on marketing and advertising, but Richard Greenfield of Lightshed Partners says there will be a limit to the size of the market.

  • Chip Crunch May Last a Year Amid ‘Perfect Storm,’ IMI CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Chips are set to remain in short supply for at least a year as demand from carmakers and other manufacturers remains robust, and ramping up production capacity takes time, said the head of Southeast Asia’s Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc.The maker of electronic components, a unit of Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp., has already topped 2020 in order bookings this year as economies reopen, said Arthur Tan, IMI’s chief executive officer. With more than 20 facilities in 10 countri

  • Google’s Medical Chief Says Company Shifting Health Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- In August, the leader of Google Health departed and the division dissolved. While some interpreted the moves as evidence that Google was retreating from health care, the company’s chief health officer said the changes reflected a shifting focus, not an abandonment of a sector the search giant has trumpeted as a promising future business. “We are not retrenching on health,” Karen DeSalvo said in an interview. “I’m busier than ever. So is my team.”She framed Google’s strategy as an

  • Ford’s SOFR Loan Is First New Deal to Use Libor’s Replacement

    (Bloomberg) -- The transition away from Libor is hitting a milestone as Ford Motor Co. does the first syndicated U.S. corporate loan tied to regulators’ preferred replacement for the benchmark.The car maker is refinancing three revolving credit facilities using the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The company is also embedding climate-change goals into the deals.While Ford is breaking ground, more SOFR-linked deals should be coming. After New Ye

  • Amazon complains Elon Musk's companies don't play by the rules

    Amazon's and SpaceX's FCC spat isn't over.

  • Pandemic Have You Thinking of Retirement? Try It On First.

    Retiring in phases can provide a taste of life without work and a test of your financial plan. Here are some things to know about exiting in stages.

  • Oil prices bounce as traders assess China crude release, Gulf of Mexico outages

    Oil futures bounce Friday, trimming weekly declines as investors assess China's decision to release crude from its strategic reserve and continue to monitor the slow return of production in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida.

  • Himax Technologies: Solid Hope for Higher Sales

    Year-to-date shares of Himax Technologies (HIMX) have risen by more than 55%, outperforming the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) substantially, as the benchmark index for the technology sector rose by a bit more than 20%. Strong catalysts are suggesting that there is a good likelihood that the share price will continue moving up. Thus, I am bullish on this stock. Based in Tainan City, Taiwan, Himax Technologies is a leading provider of display imaging processing semiconductor solutions,

  • Oil Rises With Investors Assessing China’s Rare Reserves Release

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as investors assessed China’s confirmation that it had released crude from its strategic reserves in an unprecedented intervention in the global market. Futures in New York increased 1.8% on Friday, rising in tandem with broader markets. Beijing tapped its giant reserves “to ease the pressure of rising raw material prices,” according to an announcement from the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration. It didn’t give further details, but people familiar with th

  • The Economy of Canada: An Explainer

    Understand Canada's key industries, main trading partners, and key stats such as GDP and GDP per capita.

  • BlackRock Rethinks October Return-to-Office Plan on Delta Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. is re-assessing its plans for U.S. employees to return to offices in early October, saying the spread of the Covid-19 delta variant calls for a more flexible approach. The world’s largest asset manager is now telling employees that it hasn’t decided when it would like to see them at their desks at least a few days a week, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg Thursday. The New York-based firm said it would give staff 30 days’ notice before moving to that hybrid work

  • How the Covid crisis is making retirement inequality worse

    At least 1.7 million extra older workers have retired early as a result of the pandemic, research finds

  • Walmart Rethinks Its China ‘Hypermarket’ Strategy Amid Alibaba Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- In the months before the delta variant upended domestic travel in China, Walmart Inc. would regularly have employees fly to cities like Shanghai to observe and take photos of what its competitors were up to, according to people familiar with company’s practices. At times, they got caught and were asked to leave.While checking out rivals is not uncommon in the industry, the task took on added urgency for the world’s biggest retailer in the past year. A quarter century after it ente