Novel T-Cell Immunotherapies Market Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Novel T-Cell Immunotherapies Market: Focus on T-Cells, Tregs, Activated T-Cells, Virus-driven T-Cells & T-Cell Vaccines - Distribution by Type of T-Cell Therapy, Target Indications , Key Players and Key Geographies: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Novel T-Cell Immunotherapies Market report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the associated future potential. The report highlights efforts of both industry players and academic organizations.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential growth opportunities for novel T-cell immunotherapies over the coming decade. The report also includes likely sales forecasts of novel T-cell immunotherapies that are in the mid to late stages of development.

So far, more than 105 academic/research institutes, as well as over 50 industry players, across the world, have made notable contributions to this upcoming segment of the T-cell immunotherapies market. Moreover, multiple collaborations have been inked between both industry and non-industry players in order to advance the development of various pipeline candidates, over the past decade alone.

It is also worth highlighting that, in the last five years, capital investments worth over USD 4 billion were made by VC firms/other strategic investors with interest in the healthcare domain. Driven by promising clinical trial data and lucrative funding, this niche, but emerging market, is poised to witness healthy growth over the next decade.

Amongst other elements, the report features the following:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of novel T-cell immunotherapies, with respect to type of T-cell therapy (activated T-cells, virus driven T-cells, Tregs, T-cells, T-cell vaccines and NK T-cells), phase of development (preclinical, phase I, phase I/II, phase II, phase III and marketed), therapeutic area (oncological disorders, infectious diseases, post-transplant infections, autoimmune disorders, metabolic disorders and neurological disorders), popular target indication (lung cancer, breast cancer, cytomegalovirus infection, glioblastoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, ovarian cancer, type 1 diabetes mellitus, sarcoma, HIV infections and pancreatic cancer), source of T-cell (autologous and allogeneic), route of administration (intravenous, intratumoral, subcutaneous, inhalation and intramuscular), dose frequency (multiple dose, single dose and split dose), target patient segment (children, adults and seniors), type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy) and type of developer (industry and non-industry). In addition, the chapter includes details related to novel T-cell immunotherapies developers, along with information on their respective year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and most active players (in terms of number of pipeline candidates).

An in-depth analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies of various novel T-cell immunotherapies, based on various relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, trial phase, trial recruitment status, study design, type of sponsor/collaborator, leading industry players (in terms of number of registered trials conducted), enrolled patient population and key geographical regions.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in this domain during the period 2015-2021 (till March), covering R&D agreements, product development agreements, product licensing agreements, acquisitions, service agreements, manufacturing agreements and other related agreements.

An analysis of investments that have been made into companies which have proprietary novel T-cell based products/technologies, during period 2014 and 2021 (till March). The various type of funding instances reported in this domain include seed financing, venture capital financing, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent public offerings, grants and debt financing.

Detailed profiles of clinical stage, novel T-cell therapies (phase I/II or above); each profile features an overview of the therapy, current development status, key clinical trial results, dosage regimen, details related to its manufacturing and recent developments.

A case study on manufacturing of cell therapy products, highlighting the key challenges associated with the production of such therapies. In addition, it features a detailed list of contract service providers and in-house manufacturers involved in this market.

Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the development of novel T-cell immunotherapies. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its financials (if available), product portfolio, recent developments and manufacturing capability.

A case study on regulatory T-cells, highlighting the mechanism of Tregs, key challenges associated with the production of such therapies and recent developments in the Tregs market.

Company Profiles



Story continues

Atara Biotherapeutics

AlloVir

Eureka Therapeutics

Eutilex

GammaDelta Therapeutics

NexImmune

OSE Immunotherapeutics

Tevogen Bio

WindMIL Therapeutics

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Key Questions Answered

1.4. Chapter Outlines

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. T-Cell Immunotherapies

3.2.1. Types of Novel T-Cell Immunotherapies

3.2.1.1. Fucosylated T-Cell Therapies

3.2.1.2. Gamma Delta T-Cell Therapies

3.2.1.3. PD-1 Knockout Engineered T-Cell Therapies

3.2.1.4. TAC T-Cell Therapies

3.2.1.5. T-Cell Vaccines

3.2.1.6. Treg Cell Therapies

3.2.1.7. Virus-Driven T-Cell Therapies

3.3. Key Considerations for Developing T-Cell Immunotherapies

3.4. Concluding Remarks

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Novel T-Cell Immunotherapies: Overall Market Landscape

4.3. Novel T-cell Immunotherapies: List of Developers

5. NOVEL T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PROFILES

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Immuncell-LC (GC Pharma)

5.3. Cytovir CMV T-Cells (Kuur Therapeutics)

5.4. TT10: EB-VST (Tessa Therapeutics)

5.5. Tab-cel (tabelecleucel) (Atara Biotherapeutics)

5.6. Viralym-M (ALVR105) (AlloVir)

5.7. CLBS03 (Caladrius Biosciences)

5.8. TVI-Brain-1 (TVAX Biomedical)

5.9. ATA230 (Atara Biotherapeutics)

5.10. MILs (WindMIL Therapeutics)

5.11. Tcelna (Opexa Therapeutics)

6. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Scope and Methodology

6.3. Novel T-Cell Immunotherapies: Clinical Trial Analysis

7. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Partnership Models

7.3. Novel T-Cell Immunotherapies Market: Partnerships and Collaborations

8. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Type of Funding

8.3. Novel T-Cell Immunotherapies Market: Funding and Investment Analysis

9. CASE STUDY ON CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Overview of Cell Therapy Manufacturing

9.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Models

9.3.1. Centralized Manufacturing Model

9.3.2. Decentralized Manufacturing Model

9.4. Scalability of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Processes

9.4.1. Scale-Up

9.4.2. Scale-Out

9.5. Types of Cell Therapy Manufacturers

9.6. Key Challenges associated with Manufacturing of Cell Therapies

9.7. Factors Affecting the Cell Therapy Manufacturing Process

9.7.1. Characterization

9.7.2. Cost of Goods

9.8. Automation of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Process

9.9. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Supply Chain

9.10. Companies with In-House Capabilities

9.11. Contract Manufacturers

9.12. Regulatory Landscape

10. COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Atara Biotherapeutics

10.3. AlloVir

10.4. Eureka Therapeutics

10.5. Eutilex

10.6. GammaDelta Therapeutics

10.7. NexImmune

10.8. OSE Immunotherapeutics

10.9. Tevogen Bio

10.10. WindMIL Therapeutics

11. CASE STUDY ON RECENT DEVELOPMENTS IN TREG TARGETTING THERAPIES

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Treg Targeting Therapies

11.2.1. Mechanism of Action of Tregs

11.3 Recent Developments Related to Treg Targeting Therapies

12. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Scope and Limitations

12.3. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology

12.4. Global Novel T-Cell Immunotherapies Market

12.5. Novel T-Cell Immunotherapies Market: Value Creation Analysis

12.6. Novel T-Cell Immunotherapies Market: Product Wise Sales Forecast

12.6.1. Cytovir CMV T-Cells (Kuur Therapeutics)

12.6.2. Immuncell-LC (GC Pharma)

12.6.3. TT10: EB-VST (Tessa Therapeutics)

12.6.4. TVI-Brain-1 (TVAX Biomedical)

12.6.5. PD-1 Knockout Engineered T-Cells (Chengdu MedGenCell / Anhui Province Hospital)

12.6.6. CLBS03 (Caladrius Biosciences)

12.6.7. ATA230 (Atara Biotherapeutics)

12.6.8. MILs (WindMIL Therapeutics / Bristol-Myers Squibb)

12.6.9. Cytovir ADV T-Cells (Kuur Therapeutics)

12.6.10. TAC01-CD19 (Triumvira Immunologics)

12.6.11. PD-1 Knockout T Cells (Guangzhou Anjie Biomedical Technology)

12.6.12. NEXI-0002 (NexImmune)

12.6.13. ET140203 (Eureka Therapeutics)

13. CONCLUDING REMARKS

14. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Marker Biotherapeutics

14.2.1. Interview Transcript: Peter Hoang, Chief Executive Officer

14.3. WindMIL Therapeutics

14.3.1. Interview Transcript: Patrick Dougherty, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Planning and Operations

15. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

16. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/166fwv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novel-t-cell-immunotherapies-market-trends-and-global-forecasts-2021-2030-301373322.html

SOURCE Research and Markets