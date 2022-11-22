U.S. markets close in 4 hours 26 minutes

NOVELIS PRESENTS ROADMAP FOR THE SUSTAINABLE USE OF ALUMINUM IN AUTOMOBILES AT AUTOMOTIVE CIRCLE'S FIRST-EVER SUSTAINABILITY IN AUTOMOBILE PRODUCTION CONFERENCE

·2 min read

EVENT SCHEDULED FOR NOVEMBER 29-30 IN BAD NAUHEIM, GERMANY

ATLANTA, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis Inc., a leading sustainable aluminum solutions provider and the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, will be a key participant at Automotive Circle's first-ever Sustainability in Automobile Production conference later this month. Committed to driving change to ensure a sustainable future, Novelis will discuss the role aluminum can play in developing climate-neutral, environmentally friendly production of automobiles.

(PRNewsfoto/Novelis Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Novelis Inc.)

Serving as a sponsor, exhibitor and speaker at the conference, Novelis will share its insight, research and guidance in an effort to educate the industry on the sustainability benefits of aluminum in automotive design and manufacturing. Novelis' Vice President of Global Automotive, Jamie Zinser, will outline how aluminum can help its automotive customers reach their long-term sustainability goals.

Ms. Zinser states: "Working together and sharing information at conferences builds our collective intelligence. Our presentation will feature strategies that provide a roadmap for the industry with aluminum as a key component.''

The discussion will explain Novelis' ambition to be the world's leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminum solutions advancing business, industry and society toward a circular economy with a goal of being carbon neutral by 2050 or sooner.

With its strong commitment to the environment, Novelis will discuss its expanding international closed-loop recycling programs. Another discussion point will be Novelis' state-of-the-art scrap sorting technologies, which improve scrap quality, allowing an increase in its use to further reduce the CO2 footprint of flat rolled products. Following the presentation, Ms. Zinser and fellow industry leaders will conduct an in-depth panel discussion and offer time for Q&A. More information and automotive solution conversations with a Novelis expert will be available at the company's exhibition booth during the two-day conference.

In addition to taking a leadership position at the conference, Novelis will present a free, 60-minute webinar entitled "End-of-Life—A New Beginning in Automotive". Available on December 6 on Novelis.com, the webinar will be hosted by Novelis executives, Jamie Zinser, and Derek Prichett, Senior Vice President of Business Development, who will discuss taking automotive circularity to the next level. The speakers will also provide a detailed explanation about how automakers can use scrap collection and sorting technologies to increase their recycled content in vehicles and reduce their overall CO2 manufacturing footprint.

About Novelis:
Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose of shaping a sustainable world together. We are a global leader in the production of innovative aluminum products and solutions and the world's largest recycler of aluminum. Our ambition is to be the leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminum solutions and to achieve a fully circular economy by partnering with our suppliers, as well as our customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis had net sales of $17.1 billion in fiscal year 2022. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai. For more information, visit novelis.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novelis-presents-roadmap-for-the-sustainable-use-of-aluminum-in-automobiles-at-automotive-circles-first-ever-sustainability-in-automobile-production-conference-301685304.html

SOURCE Novelis Inc.

