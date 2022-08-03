U.S. markets open in 2 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,113.00
    +19.25 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,510.00
    +145.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,981.75
    +57.25 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.50
    +13.50 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.12
    -0.30 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.40
    -8.30 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    19.97
    -0.17 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0210
    +0.0044 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.41
    +0.57 (+2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2204
    +0.0039 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1590
    +0.0070 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,350.54
    +433.67 (+1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.63
    +15.81 (+3.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,411.75
    +2.64 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,741.90
    +147.17 (+0.53%)
     

Novelis Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

·8 min read

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2022  /PRNewswire/ --

Novelis Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results
Novelis Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Q1 Fiscal Year 2023 Highlights

  • Net income attributable to its common shareholder increased 28% YoY to $307 million

  • Net income from continuing operations of $307 million, up 1% YoY; net income from continuing operations excluding special items was $307 million, up 18% YoY

  • Record Adjusted EBITDA of $561 million, up 1% YoY; Adjusted EBITDA per ton $583

  • Shipments of 962 kilotonnes, down 1% from 973 kilotonnes in the prior year

Novelis Inc., a leading sustainable aluminum solutions provider and the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, today reported results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. Net income attributable to its common shareholder increased 28% versus the prior year to a record $307 million, while net income from continuing operations increased 1% to $307 million. Excluding special items in both years, first quarter fiscal year 2023 net income from continuing operations increased 18% versus the prior year to $307 million due primarily to higher underlying Adjusted EBITDA, unrealized derivative gains and a lower tax provision in the current year, partially offset by a tax litigation gain benefiting prior year net income.

"Novelis once again delivered record financial performance in the first quarter, following our record performance last fiscal year," said Steve Fisher, President and CEO, Novelis Inc. "With our unmatched global footprint, broad product portfolio, and first mover capacity expansion plans to support growing demand for innovative and sustainable aluminum solutions, Novelis will continue to lead the aluminum industry in fostering a circular economy and driving long-term value for our stakeholders."

Net sales increased 32% to $5.1 billion for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to $3.9 billion in the prior year period, primarily driven by higher average aluminum prices and local market premiums. Total flat rolled product shipments were 962 kilotonnes, 1% lower than prior year shipments of 973 kilotonnes, due mainly to supply chain constraints.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 1% to a record $561 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to $555 million in the prior year period which included a $47 million gain related to a favorable decision in a Brazilian tax litigation. The underlying increase in Adjusted EBITDA is primarily due to higher product pricing, including some higher cost pass-through to customers, favorable product mix on improved automotive and aerospace shipments, and lower metal costs due to improved recycling performance, partially offset by high cost inflation and unfavorable foreign exchange translation.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations was an outflow of $72 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, higher than the prior year period outflow of $30 million due primarily to less favorable metal price lag. The company had a net leverage ratio (Net Debt / TTM Adjusted EBITDA) of 2.2x at the end of the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to 2.5x in the prior year period.

"In a strong demand but capacity constrained environment, we continue to focus on delivering high-quality, high-recycled-content products to customers while continually optimizing our operations and portfolio," said Devinder Ahuja, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Novelis Inc. "Given the growing market, we are vigorously allocating capital to continue to grow alongside our customers, with more than $4.5 billion of investment opportunities on our horizon."

The company continues to maintain a strong Total Liquidity position of $2.4 billion as of June 30, 2022.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Novelis will discuss its first quarter fiscal year 2023 results via a live webcast and conference call for investors at 7:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. To view slides and listen only, visit https://cc.callinfo.com/r/12r0f77q93ypv&eom. To join by telephone, dial toll-free in North America at 800-750-5849, India toll-free at 18002661057 or the international toll line at +1-212-231-2905. Presentation materials and access information can also be found at novelis.com/investors.

About Novelis

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose of shaping a sustainable world together. We are a critical partner providing innovative aluminum solutions to customers and the world's largest roller and recycler of aluminum. Our ambition is to be the leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminum solutions and to achieve a fully circular economy by partnering with our suppliers, as well as our customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can, and specialties industries throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. Novelis had net sales of $17.1 billion in fiscal year 2022. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai. For more information, visit novelis.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release and the presentation slides for the earnings call contain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules. We believe these measures are helpful to investors in measuring our financial performance and liquidity and comparing our performance to our peers. However, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. To the extent we discuss any non-GAAP financial measures on the earnings call, a reconciliation of each measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure will be available in the presentation slides, which can be found at novelis.com/investors. In addition, the Form 8-K includes a more detailed description of each of these non-GAAP financial measures, together with a discussion of the usefulness and purpose of such measures.

Attached to this news release are tables showing the condensed consolidated statements of operations, condensed consolidated balance sheets, condensed consolidated statements of cash flows, reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Total Liquidity, Net Debt, income from continuing operations excluding special items, and segment information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this news release which describe Novelis' intentions, expectations, beliefs or predictions may be forward-looking within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by, or including the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," or similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release are statements about our ability to drive long-term value for our stakeholders or grow alongside our customers. Novelis cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty and Novelis' actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. We do not intend, and we disclaim any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ from the results expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, among other things: changes in the prices and availability of aluminum (or premiums associated with such prices) or other materials and raw materials we use; inflationary pressures impacting the price of labor, freight, coatings and alloys; the capacity and effectiveness of our hedging activities; relationships with, and financial and operating conditions of, our customers, suppliers and other stakeholders; fluctuations in the supply of, and prices for, energy in the areas in which we maintain production facilities; our ability to access financing including in connection with potential acquisitions and investments; continued risks stemming from the  acquisition of Aleris Corporation, including uncertainties inherent in the acquisition method of accounting; disruption to our global aluminum production and supply chain as a result of COVID-19 or geopolitical factors, such as Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine; changes in the relative values of various currencies and the effectiveness of our currency hedging activities; factors affecting our operations, such as litigation, environmental remediation and clean-up costs, breakdown of equipment and other events; economic, regulatory and political factors within the countries in which we operate or sell our products, including changes in duties or tariffs; risks related to cybersecurity and data breaches; our potential inability to protect our intellectual property and the confidentiality of our know-how, trade secrets, technology, and other proprietary information; competition from other aluminum rolled products producers as well as from substitute materials such as steel, glass, plastic and composite materials; downturns in consumer demand for our products or changes in consumer preferences as it relates to our products; the impact of the global semiconductor shortage on automotive production and demand for automotive aluminum sheet; changes in general economic conditions including deterioration in the global economy; the risks of pandemics or other public health emergencies, including the continued spread and impact of, and the governmental and third party response to, the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak; the impact of climate change or the legal, regulatory, or market response to climate change; changes in government regulations, particularly those affecting taxes, derivative instruments, environmental, health or safety compliance; risks that production levels and margins of our recent capital expenditures do not grow in line with our current expectations and that we may not realize returns commensurate with our investments; changes in interest rates that have the effect of increasing the amounts we pay under our credit facilities and other financing agreements; and our ability to generate cash. The above list of factors is not exhaustive. Other important risk factors are included under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

 

Novelis Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results
Novelis Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results
(PRNewsfoto/Novelis Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Novelis Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novelis-reports-first-quarter-fiscal-year-2023-results-301598920.html

SOURCE Novelis Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • AMD stock drops despite steady second-quarter earnings report

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Dan Howley details AMD's stock performance amid an even second-quarter earnings report.

  • AMD follows Intel in warning that the PC market is falling apart

    The red-hot PC market is rapidly slowing after surging during the COVID-19 pandemic, and powerhouse chip players AMD and Intel are feeling the financial pain.

  • Grab 5 Stocks Before Their Earnings After Closing Bell Today

    Five companies will report earnings results today after the market closes. These are ALB, ATO, LUMN, HST and PAA.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian

    In 2019, global e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) placed an order to purchase 100,000 electric utility vehicles from Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) to help fulfill its goal to have an entirely green energy-powered delivery fleet by 2030. Along with the order, Amazon accumulated a stake in the electric vehicle maker. Fresh off its recent 20-for-1 stock split, Amazon posted its second-quarter 2022 financial results on July 28.

  • Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Occidental (OXY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 7.85% and 10.22%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • AMC Entertainment (AMC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

    AMC Entertainment's (AMC) second-quarter 2022 results are likely to have benefited from a sharp increase in global attendance.

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares. Related: Like Dividends? Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Investments Of the nearly 50 stocks in Buffett’s portfolio, the four dividend-paying stocks that currently provi

  • Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at a low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ p

  • ‘The midterms could be a positive catalyst for stocks in Q4′ says RBC. Here are 2 stock picks with at least 70% upside

    Covering the stock scene for RBC Capital, US equity strategy head Lori Calvasina has pinpointed the upcoming US midterm elections as a major positive catalyst for stocks heading into the year’s end. That may sound counter intuitive – American politics being anything but positive these days – but Calvasina lays out a strong case for a market rally in Q4. "The midterms are a potential positive catalyst later this year. Not only do stocks tend to rally in the 4th quarter of midterm election years,

  • Stocks to watch in after hours: Airbnb, Robinhood, PayPal, Match Group

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights four stocks to watch in after-hours trading.

  • CVS Posts Another Earnings Beat and Raises Guidance. The Stock Moves Higher.

    FEATURE CVS Health beat earnings estimates and raised its full-year guidance for the second quarter in a row, boosting the stock in premarket trading. CVS (ticker: CVS) posted adjusted profit of $2.

  • PayPal earnings packed in much more than just numbers

    After seeing its shares lose roughly two thirds of their value over the past year, PayPal Holdings Inc. delivered a packed earnings report for its second quarter, announcing a new chief financial officer, buyback authorization, and cost-savings program, while also confirming that activists at Elliott Management have taken a stake in the company.

  • SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

    SolarEdge (SEDG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -32.14% and 0.28%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • SoFi stock gains after earnings: ‘The bank charter could not have come at a better time’

    Shares of SoFi Inc. were up nearly 7% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the company beat expectations with its latest results and delivered an upbeat earnings forecast for the current quarter.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $20.18, making no change from the previous trading session.

  • Occidental Petroleum Tops Profit Estimates, Pays Down Debt

    The energy company's performance probably pleased its biggest owner, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

  • PayPal Surges as Analysts Cheer ‘Tough Love’ From Elliott

    (Bloomberg) -- PayPal Holdings Inc. jumped after saying activist investor Elliott Investment Management is now one of its largest shareholders and recent cost-cutting moves will result in savings of $900 million this year. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised AlarmsSuch

  • Tilray Lost Money in 2022, But 2023 Might Be Different, Says Analyst

    Canadian cannabis concern Tilray (TLRY) got a big boost from earnings last week. The company reported that it grew its sales 8% in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022, and grew sales 22% for the year as a whole. Tilray wasn't profitable, of course. Indeed, the company reported net losses of $458 million in Q4, and $434 million for the year as a whole. But investors forgave that oversight, keying in instead on management's promise to produced between $70 million and $80 million in "adjusted EBITDA"

  • Alibaba and Tencent Face End of an Era as Sales Start to Shrink

    (Bloomberg) -- For almost a decade, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. embodied China’s economic miracle, sustaining a dizzying pace of growth and approaching trillion-dollar valuations with splashy forays into every corner of the internet. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Te

  • HKD, AMTD, WTF? The stock you haven't heard of that's up 30,000% in 2 weeks

    Shares of little-known Hong Kong IPO AMTD Digital are currently trading above $2,500, despite IPO'ing on July 15th at $7.80. What?