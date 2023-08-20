Novem Group S.A. (ETR:NVM) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A €1.15 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Novem Group S.A. (ETR:NVM) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Novem Group's shares before the 25th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of August.

The upcoming dividend for Novem Group is €1.15 per share, increased from last year's total dividends per share of €0.40. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Novem Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Novem Group paid out a comfortable 31% of its profit last year. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 18% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why we're optimistic about Novem Group's earnings, which have ripped higher, up 20% over the past year. While we'd be remiss not to point out that a year is a very short time in dividend investing, it's an encouraging sign so far. Novem Group is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

We do note though, one year is too short a time to be drawing strong conclusions about a company's future growth prospects.

We'd also point out that Novem Group issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. Trying to grow the dividend while issuing large amounts of new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill.

Given that Novem Group has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

The Bottom Line

Is Novem Group worth buying for its dividend? Novem Group has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Novem Group and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

