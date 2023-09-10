Novem Group's (ETR:NVM) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Novem Group (ETR:NVM), they do have a high ROCE, but we weren't exactly elated from how returns are trending.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Novem Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = €95m ÷ (€638m - €208m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Novem Group has an ROCE of 22%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Auto Components industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Novem Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Novem Group here for free.

So How Is Novem Group's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Novem Group, we didn't gain much confidence. Historically returns on capital were even higher at 39%, but they have dropped over the last four years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a related note, Novem Group has decreased its current liabilities to 33% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

In Conclusion...

To conclude, we've found that Novem Group is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 40% over the last year. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Novem Group that you might find interesting.

