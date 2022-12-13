U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,019.65
    +29.09 (+0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,108.64
    +103.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,256.81
    +113.08 (+1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,832.36
    +13.75 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.22
    +2.05 (+2.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.30
    +30.00 (+1.67%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.55 (+2.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0635
    +0.0095 (+0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5010
    -0.1100 (-3.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2366
    +0.0100 (+0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.5780
    -2.0370 (-1.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,763.66
    +582.02 (+3.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    416.35
    +13.30 (+3.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,502.89
    +56.92 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,954.85
    +112.52 (+0.40%)
     

November AMK Report

AssetMark, Inc.
·3 min read
AssetMark, Inc.
AssetMark, Inc.

CONCORD, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) released its “AssetMark Monthly Knowledge” Report today.

Company results for the month of November 2022 include:

  • Platform assets of $87.1 billion at the end of November, down 3.0% year-over-year.

  • Net flows were $280 million in the month of November, down 71.8% year-over-year.

  • AssetMark Trust Company client cash was $3.27 billion, up 24.8% year-over-year.

  • Number of households increased 8.5% year-over-year to 224,983 at the end of November.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mo.

Yr.

 

 

Nov-21

Dec-21

Jan-22

Feb-22

Mar-22

Apr-22

May-22

Jun-22

Jul-22

Aug-22

Sep-22

Oct-22

Nov-22

 

 

 

PLATFORM METRICS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Platform Assets (in $B)

89.8

93.5

90.5

89.5

90.8

86.0

86.9

82.1

86.3

84.4

79.4

82.8

87.1

5.2

%

-3.0

%

 

Net Flows (in $M)

994

1,062

650

694

791

376

605

383

374

605

228

283

280

-1.1

%

-71.8

%

 

CASH METRIC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ending ATC Client Cash (in $B)

2.62

2.93

2.85

2.86

3.09

2.92

3.60

3.70

3.60

4.48

3.51

3.49

3.27

-6.3

%

24.8

%

 

OTHER

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of Households

207,432

209,900

211,601

213,445

215,668

218,508

219,160

220,172

221,104

222,110

223,098

225,103

224,983

-0.1

%

8.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This monthly data is being provided on a supplemental basis and should not be taken as a substitute for the Company’s financial statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as part of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. This monthly data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of the financial performance of AssetMark for the quarter ending December 31, 2022, or any future period. AssetMark undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review previously reported monthly data. Any updates to previously reported monthly data will be reflected in the historical data that can be found on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s corporate website at ir.assetmark.com. AssetMark reserves the right to discontinue the availability of the data in this monthly report. By filing this press release, AssetMark makes no admission as to the materiality of any information contained herein.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment adviser subsidiary registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service, and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients.

Contacts
Investors:
Taylor J. Hamilton, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@assetmark.com

Media: 
Alaina Kleinman
Head of PR & Communications
alaina.kleinman@assetmark.com

SOURCE: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.


Recommended Stories