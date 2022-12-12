U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,990.56
    +56.18 (+1.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,005.04
    +528.58 (+1.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,143.74
    +139.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,818.61
    +21.95 (+1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.30
    +2.28 (+3.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.90
    -17.80 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    -0.21 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0540
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6110
    +0.0440 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2266
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6330
    +1.0830 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,161.86
    +38.13 (+0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.84
    +7.17 (+1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.97
    -30.66 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

November CPI preview: Inflation likely eased last month, but Fed's job isn't over

Alexandra Semenova
·Reporter
·3 min read

Inflation is expected to have slowed again last month, though price increases facing U.S. consumers remain near 40-year highs — even as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates at the fastest pace in decades.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics' November Consumer Price Index (CPI) is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect headline prices rose 0.3% over the prior month and 7.3% over last year. In October, inflation rose 0.4% over the prior month and 7.7% over the prior year.

Core CPI, which strips out the more volatile food and energy components of the report, is forecast to come in at 0.3% on a monthly basis and 6.1% over the year, little changed from the 0.3% and 6.3%, respectively, seen during the prior month.

The Federal Reserve keeps a closer eye on "core" inflation, which offers policymakers a more nuanced look at inputs like housing. The headline CPI figure, in contrast, has moved largely in tandem with erratic energy prices this year.

While falling oil prices likely sent headline inflation lower last month, economists at Bank of America emphasize the problem for the economy and policymakers remains "under the hood."

A team led by Michael Gapen said in a recent note the potential decline in core prices may only be the result of holiday discounting and a decline in used car prices, while shelter inflation — the single largest share of the consumer price index — is expected to remain sticky.

“In short, we expect the report to underscore the dynamics of inflation that Chair Powell highlighted in his Brookings speech,” BofA said, referencing comments from the Fed Chair during an event last month in Washington D.C.

“That is, we expect the data to show continued retracement of goods inflation,” the team at Bank of America wrote. “However, shelter inflation should remain sticky until sometime next year, and core services inflation excluding shelter should remain elevated.”

The shelter category of the Consumer Price Index — which is made up of rent and owners' equivalent of rent — comprises 30% of overall CPI and 40% of the core reading. Shelter prices were up an annual 6.9% in October and soared 0.8% over the prior month, the largest monthly increase in that index since August 1990.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 30: Chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve Jerome Powell speaks at the Brookings Institution, November 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. Powell discussed the economic outlook, inflation and the labor market. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve Jerome Powell speaks at the Brookings Institution, November 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. Powell discussed the economic outlook, inflation and the labor market. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Tuesday’s key inflation report also comes as the Federal Reserve sets out to meet for the final time this year.

On Wednesday, members of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) are poised to lift interest rates by 50 basis points, a slowdown from the 0.75% increases delivered over the past four meetings.

Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc

