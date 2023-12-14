November retail sales surprise Wall Street

November retail sales were higher than expected, reiterating that while there are signs of cooling in the economy the US consumer remains in better position than many have feared.

Retail sales grew 0.3% in November, above economists projections for a 0.1% decline. The latest reading came in higher than October's 0.2% decline.

Sales excluding auto and gas increased 0.6%, above estimates for a 0.2% decrease compiled by Bloomberg.

Eight of the 13 categories highlighted in the release saw increases from a month ago. Sales at food services and drinking places increased 1.6% while sporting goods picked up 1.3%. Meanwhile, sales at gasoline stations fell 2.9% while miscellaneous store retail sales dropped 2%.

The November report is the latest in a string of economic data throughout 2023 to surprise to the upside in a year that started with many predicting a recession. Still, November's slim gains reflect a slowdown from what was a blowout summer of spending for American consumers.

"We see the same thing other people see, which is a strong economy which really put up quite a performance in 2023," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. "We see good evidence and good reason to believe that growth will come in lower next year."

Shoppers line up at the Nintendo Store during "Black Friday" in New York on November 24, 2023, the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP) (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images) (YUKI IWAMURA via Getty Images)

