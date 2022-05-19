U.S. markets open in 4 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,882.00
    -40.75 (-1.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,145.00
    -295.00 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,787.50
    -148.00 (-1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,756.40
    -16.40 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.83
    -0.76 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.90
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.32
    -0.23 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0498
    +0.0032 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.15
    +6.05 (+23.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2399
    +0.0057 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8500
    -0.4470 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,164.84
    -649.44 (-2.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    649.62
    -21.05 (-3.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,284.01
    -154.08 (-2.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

Novian enlarged its technological and business area expertise and operating geography

INVL Technology
·6 min read
INVL Technology
INVL Technology

The Novian software services and IT infrastructure group had aggregated revenue of EUR 25.8 million in 2021, or 7.1% more than in 2020. The group’s EBITDA was EUR 1.7 million and compared to 2020 contracted 3.5%, while its operating profit was EUR 0.81 million and decreased 18.3%.

“Last year was a year of growth for the Novian group in terms of both geography and expertise, thanks not only to the complex projects carried out but also to the acquisition of the Elsis PRO software services company. We gave a lot of attention to activities in Estonia and Norway, and a modern digitization centre which is set to launch in the near future will further consolidate the group’s positions in Estonia,” Novian CEO Evaldas Rėkus said.

He said developments of the last few years – the pandemic and the war in Ukraine have also driven changes in the IT market – include growing data empowerment and rapid digitalization and process automation, while military operations have bolstered the need to ensure IT continuity.

“Amid these changes, we have kept our sights on our own goals too. We’ve strengthened our presence in the corporate sector, focused on long-term contracts and carried out technologically advanced projects,” the CEO said. The financial results, he noted, were influenced by heightened demand for IT specialists and wage-related costs.

Examining the 2021 results, Novian companies continued to get about 70% of revenue from the Lithuanian market, while Elsis PRO projects in European Union countries broadened the earnings geography. Altogether the group’s companies conducted projects in 34 countries, compared to 31 countries in 2020.

The Novian group’s revenue share from the corporate sector increased sharply in 2021, accounting for nearly half of total revenue (in 2020 it was 34%), while the public sector accounted for a third of revenue and the financial sector just below 20%.

Novian Technologies is fortifying digitization services

The Novian companies in the technology area had EUR 17.5 million of income, or 7.3% less than the previous year. The companies’ operating profit fell 8.3% to EUR 1 million. The group companies operating in the technologies area are Novian Technologies in Lithuania, Andmevara Services in Estonia and Andmevara SRL in Moldova.

“We are working with focus not just in Lithuania but also in priority markets. In Norway in recent years we have introduced IT infrastructure services and a modern digitization centre will begin operating in Estonia in the near future,” said Gytis Umantas, who heads both Novian Technologies and Andmevara Services.

Through the project of digitization centre Novian will further boost its potential to carry out complex, large-scale digitization projects, adapting digitized material for further use. “It’s made possible by software we have developed along with the group’s experience with immense document digitization projects at the National Archives of Estonia, Moldova’s cadastre and other archives,” Gytis Umantas said.

For Novian’s technology companies, 2021 brought important projects. High-performance computing (HPC) project was completed at Vilnius University, as well as a project at Kyrgyz Post. A project for critical IT infrastructure architecture design, equipment supply, installation and maintenance was conducted at Lithuanian Railways, and a project at the Bank of Lithuania involved the deployment, maintenance and development of an OpenShift platform.

Novian’s technology companies in 2021 earned their largest share of revenue in the corporate sector, at 48%. Another 26% of revenue was from the public sector and 23% was from the financial sector. Compared to 2020, the corporate sector revenue share grew the most it was up from 37%. In 2021, Novian’s technology companies earned 77% of revenue in Lithuania and another 5% each in Estonia and Rwanda. They conducted projects in 33 countries.

Software services companies enlarged their expertise

The Novian software services companies Novian Systems, Elsis PRO and Andmevara had EUR 7.4 million of revenue in 2021, while in 2020 revenue in this business area was EUR 4.5 million. These companies’ operating profit in 2021 was EUR 0.09 million, which is almost four times more than in 2020.

“Adding Elsis PRO to Novian’s software services companies enlarged the group’s expertise in aviation, space, transport and energy – technologically speaking, in the area of artificial intelligence, and geographically, in the European Union. This set of services strengthens Novian’s software development capabilities, enables us to grow not just by developing applied information systems and delivering quick process automation solutions, but also by combining modern technological possibilities,” said Evaldas Rėkus, who is the CEO of Novian Systems and a member of the board of Elsis PRO.

Highlights among the projects that Novian’s software services companies conducted in 2021 include upgrade of the ITIS_EU information system for exchange of VAT information among European Union (EU) countries, deployment of updates for a quality control at Stansefabrikken, development of Microsoft Power BI reports for the Baltic brand development company Vilandra, modernization of the EU Structural Funds Management and Monitoring Information System (SFMIS), and development of the Integrated Airspace Transport (Flight) Analysis and Management System (IOETAVS).

The Novian companies working in software services obtained 60% of their revenue in Lithuania in 2021, 22% in Austria, and 7% in Estonia. The largest share of revenue, 47%, was from the public sector, with 43% from the corporate sector and 8% from the financial sector. In 2020, by comparison, the corporate sector accounted for just 24% of total revenue, while the public sector accounted for 60%.

Zissor digitized Nordic publications

The Norwegian company Zissor, a provider of media monitoring software and digitization services, had revenue of EUR 886 000 in 2021, 24.6% more than in 2020. Zissor’s operating profit was EUR 103 000 and was 17% more than as in 2020.

As in 2020, the company earned its largest share of revenue in the UK, at 35% (compared to 58% in 2020). Meanwhile, 21% of revenue was earned in Sweden (versus 20% in 2020), 11% each in Finland and Norway, and 8% in Lithuania.

Notable among Zissor’s projects in 2021 were the digitization of the archive of the Norwegian newspaper Bladet Vesterålen, digitalization of the Danish newspaper Ingeniøren, and PDF-to-XML conversion of the Norwegian magazine Agenda 3:16. Digitization of the Hordaland Folkeblad newspaper and the Norwegian newspaper Lister was also carried out.

The Novian group operates in three business areas. Working in the technologies area are Novian Technologies in Lithuania as well as Andmevara Services OU of Estonia and Andmevara SRL of Moldova. Working in the software services area are Novian Systems and Elsis PRO in Lithuania and Andmevara AS in Estonia. Working in the media monitoring and digitization area is the Norwegian company Zissor.

Novian’s group results are calculated on the basis of audited results for 2021 for Novian Technologies, Novian Systems, Elsis PRO and Zissor, and unaudited results for the group’s other companies. The results of Elsis PRO for the full year 2021 are included in the financial statements. The Novian group of businesses is owned by INVL Technology, a company that invests in IT businesses.

The person authorized to provide additional information:
INVL Technology Managing Partner
Kazimieras Tonkūnas
E-mail  k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Tesla cut from S&P 500 ESG Index, and Elon Musk tweets his fury

    (Reuters) -An S&P Dow Jones Indices executive told Reuters on Wednesday it has removed electric carmaker Tesla Inc from the widely followed S&P 500 ESG Index because of issues including claims of racial discrimination and crashes linked to its autopilot vehicles, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded with harsh tweets including that "ESG is a scam". In it changes, effective May 2, the sustainability index also added soon-to-be-Musk-controlled Twitter Inc and oil refiner Phillips 66 while dropping Delta Air Lines and Chevron Corp, according to an announcement. The back-and-forth over the index changes reflects a wider debate about the metrics used to judge corporate performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, a growing area of investing.

  • Fidelity Legend Peter Lynch Acquires 5.2% Stake in Penny Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Peter Lynch is still searching for bargains on Wall Street at age 78, even if it involves a penny stock.Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsylvania RaceThe former Fidelity Magellan fund manager acquired a 5.2% stake

  • Warren Buffett Isn't Perfect And Is Losing Big On 6 Stocks, Too

    Warren Buffett is having a good year with S&P 500 stocks — it's his kind of market. But he's suffering from his fair share of blowups.

  • Here's Why Upstart Soared on Wednesday While Most Stocks Fell

    In contrast to the overall market, lending technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was a major outperformer, with shares rising by about 6%. Upstart recently plunged by more than 50% after its first-quarter earnings, and the biggest reason was that the dollar amount of loans carried on Upstart's balance sheet more than doubled. Recently, Upstart's management has made it clear that it understands investors' concerns and is going to immediately take steps to address them.

  • Warren Buffett Is Holding These 10 Tech Stocks Despite Selloff

    In this article, we discuss 10 tech stocks Warren Buffett is holding despite selloff. If you want to see more tech stocks held by the billionaire amid the broader market selloff, click Warren Buffett Is Holding These 5 Tech Stocks Despite Selloff. Warren Buffett’s portfolio is often replicated by aspiring retail investors, as well as […]

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Target Triggers Sell-Off; Market Rally Has 90% Chance Of Doing This

    A Target earnings miss on inflation pressures sparked a fierce sell-off Wednesday. Here's what that means for the market rally.

  • The S&P 500 Is Near a Bear Market. History Says It’s Not Done Falling.

    With the latest 4% drop on Wednesday, the index is now 18% below its all-time high and dangerously close to a bear market, defined by a 20% fall from the peak. Of the 12 bear markets since World War II, nine lost at least 25%. In 1973, 2000, and 2007, the bear markets began a steep and lasting decline of more than 40%.

  • Why Shares of Endo International Plummeted 69% on Wednesday

    Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP), a specialty pharmaceutical company, saw its shares fall 69% on Wednesday. It was already a bad day for many companies with the Dow and the S&P 500 down more than 3% and the NASDAQ falling more than 4%. The biggest reason for Endo's massive drop came when The Wall Street Journal reported the company was negotiating to restructure its more-than $8 billion in debt with its lenders and senior bondholders.

  • Musk Mad Tesla Removed from S&P 500 ESG Index

    Tesla ( ) CEO Elon Musk is extremely unhappy that the EV company was eliminated from the S&P 500 ESG Index on Wednesday, voicing his concerns on Twitter. The electric automaker was taken off the ESG index by S&P Dow Jones Indices due to Tesla's ongoing issues of racial discrimination claims from employees and how it has dealt with a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a government investigation after several crashes were connected to its autopilot vehicles. The changes are retroactive: they are effective May 2 and a May 17 S&P Dow Jones Indices blog post described the rationale.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    The tech sector lost its luster this year as rising interest rates sparked a rotation toward more conservative investments. Instead of blindly selling all of your tech stocks, you should simply stick with well-run blue-chip companies, which generate stable growth and plenty of cash while trading at reasonable valuations. Accenture is one of the world's largest IT service companies.

  • Amazon Stock Plunges in Wake of Target, Walmart Debacles. This Is Why.

    The trends highlighted by Target's and Walmart's disappointing results bode poorly for Amazon. Investors reacted with shock, sending shares down sharply.

  • Why Costco, Kohl's, and Five Below Were All Sliding Today

    Retail stocks including Costco (NASDAQ: COST), Kohl's (NYSE: KSS), and Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) were getting shocked today after retail giants including Walmart and Target badly missed bottom-line estimates and their first-quarter earnings reports. Both companies also cut their guidance for the year, warning that challenges from inflation and supply chain disruptions would persist. As of 11:05 a.m. ET, Costco stock was down 11.4%, while Kohl's had given up 10%, and Five Below was off 9.1%.

  • Could Novavax's Next Step Make It a Multibagger?

    Novavax disappointed investors when its regulatory submissions fell behind. Now, all eyes are on Novavax's next step: winning authorization in the U.S. Could this nudge the stock out of its slump -- and even turn it into a multibagger? Novavax reported revenue of $704 million and net income of $203 million.

  • 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 8.7% — with inflation still near 40-year highs, it might be a good move to nail down some income

    Inflation remains white-hot. These stocks can help ease the pain.

  • Target misses earnings as rising costs cut into profits, stock plunges premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Target.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks sink by most since June 2020 as retail results disappoint across the board

    Investors further considered remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the central bank was set on using its policies to bring down inflation still running at multi-decade highs.

  • Cisco Is Falling Hard After Hours, but This Nasdaq Tech Stock Is Actually Up

    It's been a turbulent time for the stock market lately, and Wednesday brought huge losses for investors. Markets were down across the board, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) finished with losses of nearly 5% on the day. Things got worse after the market closed, as Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) added to the downbeat mood with financial results that raised new concerns.

  • Stock futures fall after weak retail earnings affirm inflation fears

    U.S. stock futures were slightly lower ahead of the overnight session Wednesday after a weeks-long sell-off on Wall Street deepened in earlier trading as disappointing retail earnings reignited concerns about the impact of inflation.