U.S. markets open in 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,398.00
    -35.00 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,602.00
    -141.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,966.50
    -228.25 (-1.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,270.00
    -7.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.90
    +0.45 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.50
    -16.50 (-0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    -0.44 (-1.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1678
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5390
    +0.0550 (+3.71%)
     

  • Vix

    20.69
    +2.94 (+16.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3541
    -0.0163 (-1.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5960
    +0.6180 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,978.34
    -1,499.34 (-3.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,043.63
    -57.89 (-5.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,062.88
    -0.52 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Novian Health Gains FDA Breakthrough Designation for Novilase Breast Therapy

·4 min read

Groundbreaking laser therapy offers alternative to surgery for breast cancer

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novian Health Inc. has been granted Breakthrough Device designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Novilase®Interstitial Laser System and its proposed indication for use: the focal destruction of malignant breast tumors in adult women who seek a breast conserving procedure.

The FDA's Breakthrough Device program supports the timely development of technologies that have the potential to provide more effective treatment of life-threatening diseases. By obtaining this status, Novian will benefit from an expedited regulatory review process, which may accelerate access to its interstitial laser therapy system in the United States.

"Laser therapy can help patients avoid the trauma and risks of breast cancer surgery," said Henry Appelbaum, president and CEO of Novian Health. "Receiving this designation is a significant milestone that moves us one step closer to offering the benefits of this game-changing technology to breast cancer patients in the U.S."

Novilase is a minimally invasive procedure that uses laser ablation to destroy tumors as an alternative to surgery. The intended use is for the focal destruction of malignant tumors of the breast up to 15 mm; for general surgery procedures including incision, excision, and ablation of soft tissues; and coagulative necrosis and interstitial laser coagulation of soft tissues.

Novilase has already been cleared in the U.S. for the treatment of benign breast tumors, or fibroadenomas. In addition, FDA granted an investigational device exemption for Novian Health's pivotal study (BR-003), with enrollment anticipated to start in 2022 and study completion in 2023.

Novian received CE Mark approval to commercialize its technology in the European Union (EU) and Switzerland for the treatment of both malignant tumors and fibroadenomas, making it the first ablation device to have been cleared for malignant breast tumors.

More than 275,000 women in the U.S. and 2 million around the world are diagnosed with breast cancer every year. About two-thirds of early-stage breast cancer patients and their doctors will opt to remove the tumors surgically in a breast-conserving procedure called lumpectomy. This leaves a scar and can change the shape of a woman's breast -- and more than 25% of women will need additional surgery because their entire tumors were not removed during the initial surgical procedure.

During a Novilase procedure, doctors insert a laser probe directly into the tumor using ultrasound guidance in a manner similar to a breast biopsy. The tumor is then heated by the laser and destroyed. Intra-procedure confirmation of focal destruction is provided by a parallel temperature probe which records temperature at the periphery of the target ablation zone.

In contrast to a lumpectomy, which requires an operating room, general anesthesia, and several days of recovery, Novilase can be performed on an outpatient basis using local anesthesia, with minimal pain and a recovery time of hours instead of days. There is minimal scarring and no change in breast shape. Upon confirmation of focal destruction of the target tumor by MR imaging, patients will then proceed with recommended radiation and/or adjuvant therapies.

Multiple clinical trials have evaluated Novilase for the treatment of malignant breast tumors. A multi-center trial published in the Annals of Surgical Oncology in 2018 found that, for malignant breast tumors up to 15 mm, Novilase completely destroyed the tumor in 98% of patients. In addition, patients in the trial reported better health-related quality of life outcomes compared to lumpectomy surgery.

In 2020, Novian Health was recognized as one of MedTech Innovator's Top 50 startups transforming the healthcare industry for its laser technology's significant potential to transform the treatment of early-stage breast cancer. As the world's largest medical device accelerator, MedTech assesses more than 1,000 startups each year to find the "most transformative device, diagnostic, and digital health technologies from around the globe."

ABOUT NOVIAN HEALTH INC.

Based in Chicago, with a subsidiary in Evry, France, Novian Health Inc. is a privately held medical device company with proprietary technology for the treatment of tumors using Interstitial Laser Therapy. For more information, call (312) 266-7200 or access www.novianhealth.com.

Contact: Liz Dowling, (415) 388-2794
Dowling & Dennis PR
Liz@dowlingdennis.net

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novian-health-gains-fda-breakthrough-designation-for-novilase-breast-therapy-301386550.html

SOURCE Novian Health

Recommended Stories

  • Is Cassava Sciences Back in the Game?

    Last week, biotech Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) published topline interim-analysis data for simufilam, a potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease. Unfortunately, these developments do not paint a clear path to victory, but instead, they raise more perplexing questions about its science. In the study, the first 50 Alzheimer's patients with mild to moderate disease who received simufilam for a period of 12 months saw their cognition improve by an average of 3.2 points on the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Cognitive Subscale (ADAS-COG) from baseline.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks have been some of the most reliable capital-appreciation vehicles in the entire market for the past two decades. As proof, biotech equities such as CRISPR Therapeutics, Moderna, Novavax, Ocugen, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals -- just to name a few -- have all made their early shareholders market-crushing gains. Not all biotech stocks are cut from the same cloth, however.

  • 3 COVID Stocks Ready to Take On the Delta Variant

    If the COVID mutation takes a turn for the worse, what stocks will protect your port? Our trio of Fools has three suggestions.

  • Sanofi Stock Rises After It Halts Development of mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate

    The French pharma giant continues work on a recombinant Covid-19 vaccine with GlaxoSmithKline, which is also being evaluated as a booster shot.

  • Merck Nears Deal to Acquire Acceleron Pharma

    The deal for Acceleron, which has a market value of around $11 billion, could be announced this week and bolster the pharmaceutical giant’s rare-disease business.

  • 3 Big Pharma Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Soar By At Least 30%

    Here are three big pharma stocks that Wall Street thinks could soar by at least 30% within the next 12 months. The consensus Wall Street price target for Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) reflects a premium of nearly 34% to the current share price. Of the 22 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, the most pessimistic of the group thinks that the pharma stock could jump at least 10% higher.

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for Over 50% Gains in These 3 Stocks

    There is an old Chinese curse that says “May he live in interesting times.” Like it or not, we live in interesting times. COVID is receding but not gone, and while markets have rebounded well from the crisis (the S&P 500 is up 19% so far this year), the general economy is showing some worrisome signs. Jobs creation slowed in August, and employers reported over 11 million unfilled positions – but unemployment, while ticking down, remains above 5%. More ominously, in an indication that supply chai

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert Tries To Make A Point About Vaccines, Gets A Big Dose Of Mockery

    The far-right lawmaker's tweet drew ridicule from Democrats and Twitter critics.

  • Pfizer begins study of oral drug for prevention of COVID-19

    The drugmaker and its rivals, including U.S.-based Merck & Co Inc and Swiss pharmaceutical Roche Holding AG, have been racing to develop an easy-to-administer antiviral pill for COVID-19. The mid-to-late-stage study will test Pfizer's drug, PF-07321332, in up to 2,660 healthy adult participants aged 18 and older who live in the same household as an individual with a confirmed symptomatic COVID-19 infection. In the trial, PF-07321332, designed to block the activity of a key enzyme needed for the coronavirus to multiply, will be administered along with a low dose of ritonavir, an older medication widely used in combination treatments for HIV infection.

  • KTRA: 2Q:21 Update

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:KTRA READ THE FULL KTRA RESEARCH REPORT VAL-083 Phase II Topline Data (MD Anderson) - Adjuvant Arm Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) announced topline results from its Phase II study of lead candidate, VAL-083, as adjuvant therapy in newly-diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) patients. The last patient in this group was dosed on June 3 rd and the topline

  • Could AbbVie's New Collaboration Be a Blockbuster?

    AbbVie recently announced a strategic partnership with Regenxbio for wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy treatment.

  • Why Amazon is giving away AWS credits to promote health equity

    Amazon is giving away $40 million in AWS credits to help address health inequity.

  • India Is Hiding a Nightmare Snakebite Massacre

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastNEW DELHI—An onslaught of fatal snakebite attacks is sweeping India and killing tens of thousands each year—and so far, the government’s response has been to ignore, trivialize, and cover up the crisis altogether.A 2020 study, which was based on verbal autopsies, suggests that on average, close to 58,000 Indian citizens die each year due to snakebites. In contrast, the country’s government reports ridiculously low numbers: In 2018, the Health and

  • Medicine’s Golden Age Is Dawning. 10 Stocks to Play the Latest Innovations.

    Our 2021 healthcare roundtable highlights the technologies and treatments changing the face of medicine, and the companies that could benefit.

  • COVID-19 vaccine mandate goes into effect for New York health care workers

    New York is bracing for a shortage of health care workers as the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate goes into effect. The vast majority of hospital staffers are vaccinated, but those who refuse could lose their jobs. Michael Hill, a reporter for the Associated Press, joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero with more on the potential impact.

  • If You Have Any of These Nuts in Your Pantry, Throw Them Out Now, FDA Says

    Nuts are a delicious snack and an excellent source of protein. Studies have shown that some varieties, like walnuts, can even add years to your life. But before you pick up some mixed nuts in the hopes of living longer, beware that there are a few brands to be wary of at the moment. The U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA) just announced that nuts sold at Amazon, H-E-B, and other major retailers have been recalled due to potential foreign materials floating in some of the bags. Read on to find ou

  • Your Healthy Family: What You Can Do to Help Prevent Dementia

    Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia. For those unfamiliar, dementia is a term used to describe a group of symptoms that can affect thinking, memory, reasoning, personality, mood and behavior.

  • What You Should Know About Walking for Weight Loss

    Here's everything you need to know about walking for weight loss, including what it does to belly fat, how long you have to walk, and how much you can lose.

  • How exercise can help prevent dementia

    Some types of exercise—yoga, Pilates, HIIT and weight lifting—are all good, but some are better at slowing cognitive decline.

  • New York health-care workers who are fired for refusing to be vaccinated won’t be eligible for unemployment benefits — in most cases

    Hospital, adult care and long-term care workers had until Monday to get an initial COVID-19 vaccine dose.