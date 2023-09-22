Novig Scores Big: Secures $6.4M In Seed Funding To Revolutionize Sports Betting

Sports betting has become a dynamic industry at the intersection of sports, entertainment and finance.

Revenue generated by the sports betting industry rose by 75% year-over-year to approximately $7.5 billion in 2022, making it the fastest-growing sector in commercial gaming. The industry has immense growth potential, with Goldman Sachs predicting sporting betting to have an addressable market valued at $36.7 billion by 2033.

Novig: Pushing All Boundaries

Sports betting companies typically generate revenues by charging commissions on trades placed through their platforms. Retail sportsbooks maintained by these companies usually charge a 7% to 10% revenue margin on all trades. But with the industry's robust growth prospects, companies are increasingly developing cutting-edge, low-cost business models to attract users.

Novig, an up-and-coming commission-free sports betting exchange with a high-frequency focus, is set to release in October in Colorado. It allows users to place bets against their friends or the broader market, as opposed to betting against the house. The company also plans to expand to regulated markets in the U.S. next year.

Novig's commission-free sports betting platform disrupts the paradigm by eliminating the need for traditional sportsbooks. Instead of imposing fees on individual retail users, the startup derives its income from three primary streams: institutional traders, data monetization and internal market-making.

Novig is slated to emerge as a pioneering force in the sports betting arena thanks to its emphasis on quantitative analysis and high-frequency trading. This innovation is expected to result in a more streamlined, equitable and lucrative betting experience.

Novig also is set to bring cutting-edge financial exchange technology to an industry that has remained largely untouched by significant technological advancements or product innovations.

"Novig is an absolute game changer. The future of sports betting is here," former NFL quarterback Joe Montana stated.

Latest Funding Round

Novig raised $6.4 million in its latest seed funding round last month, signaling excitement for its Colorado launch. This comes at a time when venture capital and startup investing are beginning to rebound.

The company raised funds from over 30 investors, which included a consortium of venture capital companies and high-net-worth individuals. New York-based venture capital firm Lux Capital, Y Combinator and its co-founder Paul Graham, Montana, Soma Capital, Innospark Ventures, Rebel Fund and Bayhouse Capital participated in the latest seed funding round. Novig also raised funds from renowned businessmen such as Arash Ferdowsi of Dropbox, BloomTech CEO Austen Allred and others.

"We're honored to have the support of so many of the world's leading tech investors who believe in our mission to democratize sports betting for good," Novig Founder Jacob Fortinsky said in a press release. "Our vision is clear: to reshape the sports betting landscape that has long favored exploitation over innovation and to usher in an era of integrity, transparency and empowerment. Together, we're rewriting the rules and putting the power back in the hands of bettors."

Successful Beta Test

Novig received positive reception during its beta test, in which 200 participants engaged in two-week trading competitions.

During the prelaunch market test, Novig successfully processed 15,500 orders and executed them across 1,290 markets. The platform's instantaneous confirmation for live bets is expected to give it a steep advantage in the market as its matching engine is more than 100 times faster than prominent sports betting platforms. Traditional sportsbooks often have a long buffer time, where trader approval can take up to 80 seconds. That can lead to substantial losses given the lag in execution.

"We've been overwhelmed by the positive reception of our product from Novig's first users and are excited to bring our product to regulated markets beginning this fall in Colorado," Fortinsky said.

The company's successful beta test opened several doors. It signed a 10-year contract with Full House Resorts Inc. and its Bronco Billy's Casino ahead of the platform's October debut in Colorado.

