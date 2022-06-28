U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,828.50
    +3.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,960.00
    +27.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,685.75
    +11.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,739.10
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.41
    +0.65 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.80
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    20.76
    -0.04 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0530
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2060
    +0.0120 (+0.38%)
     

  • Vix

    28.36
    +1.41 (+5.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2196
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1180
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,312.45
    -488.41 (-2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.11
    -9.96 (-2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,323.41
    +65.09 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,846.30
    -203.17 (-0.75%)
     

Novo Announces AGM Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Novo Resources Corp.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NSRPF
  • NVOOF
Novo Resources Corp.
Novo Resources Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) reports that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the annual general meeting of shareholders held today passed, including the election of all of the director nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 2, 2022. Voting as to each of the director nominees was as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes Cast
FOR

% Votes Cast
FOR

Votes
WITHHELD

% of Votes
WITHHELD

Michael Barrett

54,210,700

82.164%

11,768,097

17.836%

Ross Hamilton

61,310,782

92.925%

4,668,015

7.075%

Quinton Hennigh

60,269,166

91.363%

5,697,631

8.637%

Michael Spreadborough

61,249,282

92.857%

4,711,515

7.143%

Amy Jo Stefonick

64,793,834

98.230%

1,167,563

1.770%

Refer to the report of voting results filed today under Novo’s profile at www.sedar.com for further details.

ABOUT NOVO

Novo operates its flagship Beatons Creek gold project while exploring and developing its prospective land package covering approximately 11,000 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.

Michael Spreadborough

Michael Spreadborough

Executive Co-Chairman and Acting CEO


Recommended Stories