Novo Announces AGM Results
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) reports that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the annual general meeting of shareholders held today passed, including the election of all of the director nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 2, 2022. Voting as to each of the director nominees was as follows:
Name of Nominee
Votes Cast
% Votes Cast
Votes
% of Votes
Michael Barrett
54,210,700
82.164%
11,768,097
17.836%
Ross Hamilton
61,310,782
92.925%
4,668,015
7.075%
Quinton Hennigh
60,269,166
91.363%
5,697,631
8.637%
Michael Spreadborough
61,249,282
92.857%
4,711,515
7.143%
Amy Jo Stefonick
64,793,834
98.230%
1,167,563
1.770%
Refer to the report of voting results filed today under Novo’s profile at www.sedar.com for further details.
ABOUT NOVO
Novo operates its flagship Beatons Creek gold project while exploring and developing its prospective land package covering approximately 11,000 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Novo Resources Corp.
“Michael Spreadborough”
Michael Spreadborough
Executive Co-Chairman and Acting CEO