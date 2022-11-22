U.S. markets open in 8 hours 37 minutes

Novo Nordisk invests DKK 5.4 bn Danish kroner in expansion of clinical manufacturing facilities in Bagsværd, Denmark

·1 min read
Bagsværd, Denmark, 22 November 2022 – Novo Nordisk today announced plans to invest 5.4 bn Danish kroner in the expansion of existing facilities in Bagsværd. The plans also include the construction of a new plant located in extension of the existing facilities.

The investment will establish additional capacity in R&D for manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) to supply our global clinical trials. These expansions will provide capacity for developing Novo Nordisk’s future oral and injectable product portfolio.

“This investment in expanding our clinical API capacity in Bagsværd is an important step to ensure the continuous progress of our development pipeline. Increasing our API capacity in R&D will be a key enabler in bringing new innovations to the market, and meet the future demand of our patients”, said Jesper Bøving, senior vice president, CMC Development, Novo Nordisk.

The investment project is expected to be finalised in 2024 and will create around 160 new jobs.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 53,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contact for further information

Media:

 

Ambre Brown Morley
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com

Natalia Salomao Abrahao (US)
+1 848 304 1027
niaa@novonordisk.com

Investors:

 

Daniel Muusmann Bohsen
+45 3075 2175
dabo@novonordisk.com

Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com

David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com

Mark Joseph Root (US)
+1 848 213 3219
mjhr@novonordisk.com


    U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc aims to enlarge its footprint in the Japanese automotive sector as the global shift to electric vehicles (EVs) shakes the industry's supply chain, its executives said. With the world quickly moving to EVs, Japanese auto parts suppliers are reviewing strategies that were traditionally tailored for combustion-engine cars, Reiji Terasaka, who heads Carlyle's Japan industrial team, told Reuters in an interview. "They are thinking very innovatively what they can do, and that's creating a lot of (investment) opportunities for private equity," Terasaka said, pointing to Carlyle's global business networks, which its portfolio companies could tap to find potential partners abroad.