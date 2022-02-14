U.S. markets open in 2 hours 34 minutes

Novo Nordisk – major shareholder announcement

Novo Nordisk A/S
·2 min read
In this article:
  • NONOF
  • NVO
Novo Nordisk A/S
Novo Nordisk A/S

Bagsværd, Denmark, 14 February 2022 – Novo Nordisk today announced that the company has been notified by BlackRock, Inc. (Blackrock) that Blackrock as of 8 February 2022 holds B shares equal to 5.05% of the entire share capital of Novo Nordisk. The announcement is in accordance with section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act.

The total B shares according to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, and other financial instruments according to section 39(2)(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act and financial instruments with similar effects according to section 39(2)(2) of the Danish Capital Markets Act held by Blackrock correspond to 5.07% of the entire share capital and below 5% of the voting rights.

For a full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are held, please see the annex.

About Novo Nordisk
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 47,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO).

Further information

Media:

Martin Havtorn Petersen

+45 3075 5246

mhpz@novonordisk.com

Michael Bachner (US)

+1 609 664 7308

mzyb@novonordisk.com

Investors:

Daniel Muusmann Bohsen

+45 3075 2175

dabo@novonordisk.com

Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk

+45 3075 2253

arnd@novonordisk.com

David Heiberg Landsted

+45 3077 6915

dhel@novonordisk.com

Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode

+45 3075 5956

jrde@novonordisk.com

Mark Joseph Root (US)

+1 848 213 3219

mjhr@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 12 / 2022

Annex

Name

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

Below 5%

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

Below 5%

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Below 5%

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

Below 5%

Blackrock International Limited

Below 5%

BlackRock Fund Advisors

Below 5%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

Below 5%

BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited

Below 5%

BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG

Below 5%

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited

Below 5%

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

Below 5%

BlackRock (Singapore) Limited

Below 5%

BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited

Below 5%

Aperio Group, LLC

Below 5%

Attachment


