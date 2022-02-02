U.S. markets open in 7 hours 21 minutes

Novo Nordisk posts Q4 operating profit below estimates

Flags are seen outside Novo Nordisk headquarters in Copenhagen
  • NVO

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish drug developer Novo Nordisk posted on Wednesday fourth quarter operating profit that was below expectations, and said it expected to generate sales growth in local currencies of between 6% and 10% in 2022.

Novo reported operating profit of 13.63 billion, an increase of 16% over the corresponding period last year, but below an average of 14.36 billion forecast by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

Novo also said it expected operating profit growth in local currencies in 2022 of 4% to 8%.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

