Novo Nordisk A/S purchases B shares worth DKK 3,582 million from Novo Holdings A/S under the 2022 share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 04 November 2022 – Today, Novo Nordisk A/S has entered into an agreement to purchase 4,207,500 B shares of DKK 0.20 at a value of DKK 3,582 million from Novo Holdings A/S. The transaction is part of Novo Nordisk A/S’ 2022 share repurchase programme of up to a total of DKK 24 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 2 February 2022. The transaction price is DKK 851.26 per share and has been calculated as the three-day volume weighted average market price from 2 November 2022 to 4 November 2022 in the open window following the announcement of Novo Nordisk A/S’ quarterly financial results.



Prior to the sale of B shares, Novo Holdings A/S’ ownership of Novo Nordisk A/S was 28.2% of the share capital and 77.0% of the votes. Following the transaction, Novo Holdings A/S owns 537,436,000 A shares of DKK 0.20 and 102,104,000 B shares of DKK 0.20, corresponding to 28.1% of the capital and 76.9% of the votes in Novo Nordisk A/S.

The transaction is in line with the announcement on 2 November that Novo Holdings A/S intends to maintain its ownership of Novo Nordisk A/S’ share capital around 28%.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk A/S owns a total of 27,443,142 B shares of DKK 0.20, corresponding to 1.2% of the share capital, as treasury shares. The total number of A and B shares in the company is 2,280,000,000 of DKK 0.20 including treasury shares.

About Novo Holdings A/S

Novo Holdings A/S is a private limited liability company wholly owned by the Novo Nordisk Foundation. It is the holding company of the Novo Group, comprising Novo Nordisk A/S and Novozymes A/S, and is responsible for managing the Novo Nordisk Foundation’s assets. Novo Holdings is recognized as a leading international life science investor, with a focus on creating long-term value. As a life science investor, Novo Holdings provides seed and venture capital to development-stage companies and takes significant ownership positions in growth and well-established companies. Novo Holdings also manages a broad portfolio of diversified financial assets. Further information: www.novoholdings.dk.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 53,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com , Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and YouTube .

Contact for further information

