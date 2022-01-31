U.S. markets open in 3 hours 35 minutes

Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme

Novo Nordisk A/S
·2 min read
In this article:
  • NONOF
  • NVO

Bagsværd, Denmark, 31 January 2022 – On 5 November 2021, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 20 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 3 February 2021.

Under the programme initiated 5 November 2021, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 3.7 billion in the period from 11 November 2021 to 1 February 2022.

Since the announcement 24 January 2022, the following transactions have been made:

Number of
B shares

Average
purchase price

Transaction
value, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement

4,546,989

3,202,995,555

24 January 2022

125,000

614.54

76,818,078

25 January 2022

110,000

621.61

68,376,690

26 January 2022

120,000

624.46

74,935,773

27 January 2022

100,000

627.12

62,711,886

28 January 2022

110,000

637.75

70,152,614

Accumulated under the programme

5,111,989

3,555,990,596

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 33,301,721 B shares of DKK 0.20 as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.4% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 2,310,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 20 billion during a 12-month period beginning 3 February 2021. As of 28 January 2022, Novo Nordisk has since 3 February 2021 repurchased a total of 34,548,170 B shares at an average share price of DKK 574.60 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 19,851,517,040.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 47,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Further information

Media:

Mette Kruse Danielsen

+45 3079 3883

mkd@novonordisk.com

Michael Bachner (US)

+1 609 664 7308

mzyb@novonordisk.com

Investors:

Daniel Muusmann Bohsen

+45 3075 2175

dabo@novonordisk.com

Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk

+45 3075 2253

arnd@novonordisk.com

David Heiberg Landsted

+45 3077 6915

dhel@novonordisk.com

Mark Joseph Root (US)

+1 848 213 3219

mjhr@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No. 5 / 2022

Attachment


