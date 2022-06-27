Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme

Novo Nordisk A/S

Bagsværd, Denmark, 27 June 2022 – On 3 May 2022, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 24 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 2 February 2022.



Under the programme initiated 3 May 2022, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 4.4 billion in the period from 4 May 2022 to 2 August 2022.

Since the announcement 20 June 2022, the following transactions have been made:

Number of

B shares Average

purchase price Transaction

value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 2,669,689 2,042,429,969 20 June 2022 90,000 759.04 68,313,554 21 June 2022 90,000 764.66 68,819,677 22 June 2022 90,000 761.30 68,517,105 23 June 2022 100,000 757.31 75,730,656 24 June 2022 95,000 783.75 74,456,677 Accumulated under the programme 3,134,689 2,398,267,639

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 15,196,381 B shares of DKK 0.20 as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.7% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 2,280,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 24 billion during a 12-month period beginning 2 February 2022. As of 24 June 2022, Novo Nordisk has since 2 February 2022 repurchased a total of 13,456,818 B shares at an average share price of DKK 757.99 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 10,200,072,660

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 49,300 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media: Ambre Brown Morley +45 3079 9289 abmo@novonordisk.com Natalia Salomao Abrahao (US) +1 848 304 1027 niaa@novonordisk.com Investors: Daniel Muusmann Bohsen +45 3075 2175 dabo@novonordisk.com Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk +45 3075 2253 arnd@novonordisk.com David Heiberg Landsted +45 3077 6915 dhel@novonordisk.com Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode +45 3075 5956 jrde@novonordisk.com Mark Joseph Root (US) +1 848 213 3219 mjhr@novonordisk.com

