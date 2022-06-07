U.S. markets close in 1 hour 13 minutes

Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme

Novo Nordisk A/S
·2 min read
Novo Nordisk A/S
Novo Nordisk A/S

Bagsværd, Denmark, 07 June 2022 – On 3 May 2022, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 24 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 2 February 2022.

Under the programme initiated 3 May 2022, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 4.4 billion in the period from 4 May 2022 to 2 August 2022.

Since the announcement 30 May 2022, the following transactions have been made:

 

Number of
B shares

Average
purchase price

Transaction
value, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement

1,394,689

 

1,054,982,615

30 May 2022

95,000

771.22

73,266,109

31 May 2022

95,000

765.37

72,709,820

1 June 2022

90,000

764.25

68,782,375

2 June 2022

95,000

774.66

73,593,163

3 June 2022

90,000

781.05

70,294,441

Accumulated under the programme

1,859,689

 

1,413,628,524

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 13,921,381 B shares of DKK 0.20 as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.6% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 2,280,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 24 billion during a 12-month period beginning 2 February 2022. As of 3 June 2022, Novo Nordisk has since 2 February 2022 repurchased a total of 12,181,818 B shares at an average share price of DKK 756.49 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 9,215,433,545

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 49,300 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Further information

Media:

 

 

Ambre Brown Morley

+45 3079 9289

abmo@novonordisk.com

Natalia Salomao Abrahao (US)

+1 848 304 1027

niaa@novonordisk.com

 

 

 

Investors:

 

 

Daniel Muusmann Bohsen

+45 3075 2175

dabo@novonordisk.com

Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk

+45 3075 2253

arnd@novonordisk.com

David Heiberg Landsted

+45 3077 6915

dhel@novonordisk.com

Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode

+45 3075 5956

jrde@novonordisk.com

Mark Joseph Root (US)

+1 848 213 3219

mjhr@novonordisk.com


company announcement 51 / 2022

Attachment


