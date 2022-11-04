U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,770.55
    +50.66 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,403.22
    +401.97 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,475.25
    +132.31 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,797.45
    +17.72 (+1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.56
    +4.39 (+4.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,683.80
    +52.90 (+3.24%)
     

  • Silver

    20.94
    +1.51 (+7.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9964
    +0.0213 (+2.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    +0.0320 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1380
    +0.0219 (+1.97%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6110
    -1.5530 (-1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,079.79
    +839.52 (+4.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    503.99
    +21.94 (+4.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme

Novo Nordisk A/S
·1 min read
Novo Nordisk A/S
Novo Nordisk A/S

Bagsværd, Denmark, 4 November 2022 – The execution of Novo Nordisk A/S’ overall share repurchase programme for 2022 of DKK 24 billion continues. As part of this, Novo Nordisk A/S has now initiated a new share repurchase programme of up to DKK 3.8 billion in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules”).

The purpose of the programme is to reduce the company’s share capital and to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive programmes. B shares will be repurchased during the trading period starting 7 November 2022 and ending on 30 January 2023. A maximum of 180,000,000 B shares in total can be bought during the trading period.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 53,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contact for further information

Media:

 

Ambre Brown Morley
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com

Natalia Salomao Abrahao (US)
+1 848 304 1027
niaa@novonordisk.com

Investors:

 

Daniel Muusmann Bohsen
+45 3075 2175
dabo@novonordisk.com

Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com

David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com

Mark Joseph Root (US)
+1 848 213 3219
mjhr@novonordisk.com

 

Company announcement No 82 / 2022

Attachment


