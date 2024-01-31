Novo Nordisk Smashes Past $500 Billion Value on Wegovy Frenzy

(Bloomberg) -- Novo Nordisk A/S is scaling new heights, with the obesity drug maker becoming only the second-ever European company to reach a market value of $500 billion.

The Danish company, which makes the Ozempic and Wegovy injectables, has extended its rally into the New Year as investors continue to bet on high demand for the appetite-suppressants, known as GLP-1s.

The firm’s earnings on Wednesday confirmed the trend, with Novo’s outlook for a 29% surge in operating profit this year sending shares as much as 4.1% higher on the day.

“We see improving GLP-1 supply supporting a near-doubling of Wegovy (obesity) sales and sustained momentum for Ozempic (diabetes) this year,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Michael Shah said, adding that Novo’s 2024 guidance looks “conservative.”

Novo has far outpaced LVMH, the only other European stock to ever hit $500 billion. Lingering worries over a slowdown in demand has curbed a rally in luxury goods stocks, despite a reassuring earnings report from the French company last week.

The weight-loss drug maker’s shares soared nearly 50% in 2023, outperforming the benchmark Stoxx 600 Index’s 13% rise.

Still, despite this year’s 11% rise, some analysts are skeptical that Novo will be able to replicate such a stellar performance. The shares are expected to decline around 3% over the next 12 months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“Novo remains our least preferred based on valuation and long-term trends,” Jefferies analyst Peter Welford wrote in a note Wednesday. According to UBS’s Jo Walton in a recent note, “great expectations” for the drugmaker are already reflected in its valuation.

