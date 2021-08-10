U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,425.75
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,982.00
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,141.50
    +16.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.90
    +1.20 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.69
    +1.21 (+1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.40
    +4.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.40
    +0.13 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1726
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.68
    +0.53 (+3.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3856
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5050
    +0.2000 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,364.32
    -364.22 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,114.63
    +55.30 (+5.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,127.36
    -4.94 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 9 August 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Novo Nordisk A/S
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bagsværd, Denmark, 10 August 2021 — This company announcement discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.

The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.

Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person

Anne Marie Kverneland

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Board of Directors

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Novo Nordisk A/S

b)

LEI

549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342

4

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument,



Shares

Identification code

Novo Nordisk B DK0060534915

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares

c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s)

Volume(s)

DKK 636.10

158 shares

d)

Aggregated information



158 shares

DKK 636.10

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-08-09

f)

Place of the transaction

Nasdaq Copenhagen

Definitions and background information:

Publication
Publication shall take place no later than three working days after the trading by board members, executives or their associated persons. Publication is only required when the total amount of transactions of a specific board member/executive or his/her associated persons in any one calendar year has reached EUR 20,000 (calculated individually).

Who are board members, executives and associated persons?
Board members and executives are members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management, respectively, of Novo Nordisk A/S. Associated persons are defined as the following persons associated to a board member/executive: 1) spouse or cohabitant, 2) children under the age of 18 years, 3) Other relatives defined as brothers, sisters, parents, grandparents, children, grandchildren, cousins etc. who have shared the same household with a board member or executive for a period of at least one year on the date of the given transaction and 4) any legal persons, trust, or partnership, the managerial responsibilities of which are discharged by a board member/executive or by a person referred to in items 1)-3) above, or which is directly or indirectly controlled by such a person, or which is set up for the benefit of such a person, or the economic interests of which are substantially equivalent to those of such a person.

What is trading/transaction?
Trading is any kind of transaction, including shares and share related securities purchased or otherwise acquired, sold or otherwise disposed, gifts, mortgages, heritage and grants, allotments and exercise of options.

What is financial instrument and ID code?
Financial instrument includes shares listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen and ADRs listed on New York Stock Exchange, except for ADRs held in 401(k) retirement plan by US-based employees. The ID code is the code (ISIN DK0060534915) of the Novo Nordisk share on the Nasdaq Copenhagen or the code (NVO) on New York Stock Exchange.

What is date and place of transaction?
Date of transaction is the actual transaction date. The place of transaction is the actual place of transaction, i.e. Nasdaq Copenhagen or New York Stock Exchange.

What is the volume and price of transaction and aggregated information?
The volume of transaction is the number of shares (of DKK 0.20 nominal value) or other financial instruments traded. In case of a single transaction the price is the price of that single transaction. In case of multiple transactions, when the transactions relate to the same financial instrument, are of the same nature, are executed on the same day and are executed on the same place, the volume must be aggregated. The price of the aggregated transactions is the weighted average price.

The exchange rate of the Danish Central Bank (Nationalbanken) on the date of transaction is used for calculating the transaction value in DKK in case of ADRs listed on New York Stock Exchange.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 45,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.

Further information

Media:

Mette Kruse Danielsen

+45 4442 3883

mkd@novonordisk.com

Michael Bachner (US)

+1 609 664 7308

mzyb@novonordisk.com

Investors:

Daniel Muusmann Bohsen

+45 3075 2175

dabo@novonordisk.com

Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk

+45 3075 2253

arnd@novonordisk.com

David Heiberg Landsted

+45 3077 6915

dhel@novonordisk.com

Mark Joseph Root (US)

+45 3079 4211

mjhr@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 51 / 2021

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Things I'm Looking For in Inari Medical's Earnings

    Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI) went public in what should have been one of the most difficult times for a non-COVID related healthcare company ever -- May 2020. Inari only had three quarters with a product on the market before the pandemic changed the healthcare world. While the company has put up impressive growth numbers, it believes restrictions related to COVID-19 have held it back somewhat.

  • Here's Why I'm Not Too Worried About P&G's Rising Cost Risk

    No company could fully prepare for sudden, brisk inflation. But given time, Proctor & Gamble can fully adapt as needed.

  • Here's Who's Making a $1 Billion Bet on Moderna

    Few stocks are as hot as Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is right now. There's one investor preparing to make a $1 billion bet on Moderna. Moderna stated in its second-quarter update that its board of directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $1 billion.

  • 5 Growth Stocks With 110% to 393% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on the highest price target issued by a Wall Street investment bank or analyst, the following five growth stocks are expected to return 110% to as much as 393% to shareholders. The first rapidly growing stock with abundant upside, at least according to investment firm D.A. Davidson, is cryptocurrency brokerage and ecosystem Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN). If the lofty $650 price target set by D.A. Davidson comes to fruition, Coinbase would deliver gains of 152% to its shareholders, relative to where it closed this past weekend.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stock Soared Today

    Moderna's shares received a boost from news that its COVID vaccine was granted provisional registration by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration. Moderna has agreements in place to potentially supply as many as 25 million doses of its vaccine to the Australian government by 2022. Shares of Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax rose sharply on Monday.

  • AMC shares pop following earnings

    Shares of AMC Entertainment jump after the theater chain announced Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why Ballard Power, Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Especially FuelCell Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Last week was an important week for the hydrogen fuel cell industry, with Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reporting earnings. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) was the odd man out. It reports earnings only next month -- but even FuelCell Energy had some news to report today.

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • 3 Things I'm looking For in Upstart's Earnings

    Earnings season can be overwhelming. Company after company delivers a flood of numbers and shares often move up or down violently. Revenue and income numbers are always the go to explanations of Wall Street's reaction, but it's important to dig deeper.

  • 3 Big Takeaways From Workhorse Group's Earnings Report

    Workhorse's weary investors might finally have something to cheer -- and it's not the U.S. Postal Service.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a mid-cap biotech, are down by a hefty 41.4% as of 10:08 a.m. EDT Monday morning. The drugmaker's shares are tumbling today in response to a disappointing regulatory update for AXS-05 as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). Specifically, Axsome revealed during its 2021 second-quarter earnings release this morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had notified the company on July 30, 2021 that it has identified deficiencies within the drug's regulatory application that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements at this time.

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • Why NIO Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Monday, after a Wall Street analyst shared an upbeat outlook for the company ahead of its second-quarter earnings report. As of 1 p.m. EDT today, NIO's American depositary shares were up about 3% from Friday's closing price. In a new note released on Monday morning, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu said that he expects NIO's second-quarter results to come in above Wall Street's consensus estimate.

  • Analysts Just Made A Decent Upgrade To Their Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Forecasts

    Celebrations may be in order for Dynavax Technologies Corporation ( NASDAQ:DVAX ) shareholders, with the analysts...

  • Moderna, BioNTech Extend Record Rally Ahead of Booster Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- Top Covid-19 vaccine makers Moderna Inc. and BioNTech SE are extending this year’s stock rally ahead of new guidance on the need for boosters.The two companies have each surged more than 480% the past year to record highs. Pfizer Inc., BioNTech’s partner on the shot, which has a fulsome list of other marketed drugs driving its valuation, has broken through a 21-year high as investors pile into vaccine-tied stocks.“It becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy, because if you don’t own it,

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks Down 25% That I'd Still Buy

    As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one busy person. Wood has excelled in each of these roles, and was named the best stock picker in 2020 by Bloomberg News. Here are three growth stocks from her portfolio down 25% (or more) from their 52-week highs that are positioned for long-term success.

  • 3 Key Takeaways From AbbVie's Second-Quarter Earnings

    One of those was pharma giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and the drugmaker's results were impressive. AbbVie recorded total revenue of roughly $14 billion, 19.3% higher than the year-ago period on an operational basis. Here are three key aspects of AbbVie's success during the second quarter.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Regardless of What Happens With the Delta Variant

    Although it's troubling to see COVID-19 case numbers rise due to the delta variant, that doesn't mean you need to drastically reconfigure your portfolio to maximize your returns under the current conditions. Plenty of growth stocks are safe bets to generate great numbers over the long haul, regardless of what happens with COVID-19 in the next year or two. Three stocks that can be solid investments to hang on to for years, possibly even decades, are DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and FedEx (NYSE: FDX).

  • 2 Key Things to Watch for When Sundial Growers Reports Its Q2 Results This Week

    The once-popular meme stock has been struggling of late and needs to give investors a reason to buy its shares again.

  • AT&T Inc. (T): Were Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

    Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out […]