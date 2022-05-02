U.S. markets close in 4 hours 51 minutes

Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 29 April 2022

Novo Nordisk A/S
·2 min read
  • NONOF
  • NVO
Novo Nordisk A/S
Novo Nordisk A/S

Bagsværd, Denmark, 2 May 2022 — This document discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.

The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.

Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person

Maziar Mike Doustdar

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Vice President, International Operations

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Novo Nordisk A/S

b)

LEI

549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342

4

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument,

Shares

Identification code

Novo Nordisk B DK0060534915

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares

c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s)

Volume(s)

DKK 801.64

12,000 shares

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

  • Price



12,000 shares

DKK 801.64

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-04-29

f)

Place of the transaction

Nasdaq Copenhagen

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 49,300 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Further information

Media:

Ambre Brown Morley

+45 3079 9289

abmo@novonordisk.com

Natalia Salomao Abrahao (US)

+1 848 304 1027

niaa@novonordisk.com

Investors:

Daniel Muusmann Bohsen

+45 3075 2175

dabo@novonordisk.com

Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk

+45 3075 2253

arnd@novonordisk.com

David Heiberg Landsted

+45 3077 6915

dhel@novonordisk.com

Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode

+45 3075 5956

jrde@novonordisk.com

Mark Joseph Root (US)

+1 848 213 3219

mjhr@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 36 / 2022

Attachment


