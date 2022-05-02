Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 29 April 2022
- NONOF
- NVO
Bagsværd, Denmark, 2 May 2022 — This document discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.
The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.
Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
Maziar Mike Doustdar
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Executive Vice President, International Operations
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Novo Nordisk A/S
b)
LEI
549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
4
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument,
Shares
Identification code
Novo Nordisk B DK0060534915
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
DKK 801.64
12,000 shares
d)
Aggregated information
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-04-29
f)
Place of the transaction
Nasdaq Copenhagen
Company announcement No 36 / 2022
