U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,770.55
    +50.66 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,403.22
    +401.97 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,475.25
    +132.31 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,797.82
    +18.09 (+1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.56
    +4.39 (+4.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,683.80
    +52.90 (+3.24%)
     

  • Silver

    20.94
    +1.51 (+7.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9964
    +0.0213 (+2.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    +0.0320 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1380
    +0.0219 (+1.97%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6110
    -1.5530 (-1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,079.79
    +839.52 (+4.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    503.99
    +21.94 (+4.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons

Novo Nordisk A/S
·2 min read
Novo Nordisk A/S
Novo Nordisk A/S

Bagsværd, Denmark, 4 November 2022 – This document discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.

The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.

Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person

Novo Holdings A/S, Associated to Kasim Kutay

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Board of Directors

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Novo Nordisk A/S

b)

LEI

549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342

4

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,

Shares

 

Identification code

Novo Nordisk B DK0060534915

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares

c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







 

 

 

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

 

DKK 851.26

4,207,500 shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

  • Price



4,207,500 shares
DKK 851.26

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-11-04

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue


Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 50,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contact for further information

Media:

 

Ambre Brown Morley
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com

Natalia Salomao Abrahao (US)
+1 848 304 1027
niaa@novonordisk.com

Investors:

 

Daniel Muusmann Bohsen
+45 3075 2175
dabo@novonordisk.com

Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com

David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com

Mark Joseph Root (US)
+1 848 213 3219
mjhr@novonordisk.com


Company announcement No 83 / 2022

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Corcept's (CORT) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

    Corcept's (CORT) third-quarter 2022 earnings beat estimates while revenues miss the same. The company tightens its revenue guidance for 2022. Shares down in after-hours trading.

  • Iovance's (IOVA) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Nil

    Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) reports a wider-than-expected loss in Q3. The company is on track to initiate a rolling BLA submission for lifileucel in melanoma later this month.

  • LAFC on the brink of an MLS Cup title thanks to Steve Cherundolo's balancing act

    Cherundolo has LAFC one win away from glory just one year into his MLS coaching tenure.

  • A normal election in a very strange year

    Welcome to Yahoo News' Politics Briefing: Midterms Edition. Every week between now and Election Day, Yahoo News' team of political journalists will pull together everything you need to know about the November midterm elections. And it will all be in one place: your inbox.

  • Brian Cashman says he does not have a new contract with Yankees, discusses futures of Carpenter, Rizzo, Judge | Yankees News Conference

    Brian Cashman addressed the media after Aaron Boone on Friday, revealing that his contract with the Yankees expired on October 31. He has not reached a new deal with the team, but was able to give his input on pending free agents Matt Carpenter, Anthony Rizzo, and Aaron Judge. Cashman said Judge has put himself in a good position to have a lot of choices. Will the Yankees keep Cashman as GM, and which free agents will stay?

  • Why Alcoa, Southern Copper, and Other Metal Mining Stocks Are Soaring Today

    Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) shares are leading metal stocks higher with a 10.9% advance as of 2:13 p.m. ET, followed closely by similar gains from Alcoa (NYSE: AA), Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO), and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO). Thank Alcoa, mostly. Separately but simultaneously, Alcoa is requesting the London Metal Exchange delist any Russian metals from its trading platform.

  • Why Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Surged 10% Today

    Shares in copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) were up by around 10% midday today. The move today comes as the mining stock's bulls got to hear exactly what they wanted from China. According to a Reuters article, official sources are declaring that China will make "substantial changes" to zero-COVID policies in due course.

  • DraftKings stock slides on third-quarter earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for DraftKings following third-quarter earnings.

  • ‘Disregard for the livelihoods of millions’: Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders slammed the Fed's hawkish stance — Powell responded with another 0.75% hike. Here are 3 ideas for shockproofing

    More hikes are likely coming. Can your portfolio handle it?

  • Carvana posts huge earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian breaks down Carvana earnings.

  • BigCommerce (BIGC) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    BigCommerce (BIGC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 28.57% and 3.89%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • AGNC Reports Earnings and Comforts Investors About the Dividend

    This year has been especially tough for the mortgage market and housing in general. The press talks about a housing recession, builders have slowed home construction, mortgage origination volume has been cut in half, and the mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been hammered by rising rates and underperforming portfolios. As the year has worn on, the dividend yields on many mortgage REITs have reached levels where dividend cuts have occurred in the past.

  • Lumen Plunges on Its Dividend Cut: Is the Stock Now a Bargain or a Value Trap?

    When Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) closed its two asset sales and appointed a new CEO over the past couple of months, it seemed highly probable that the company would cut its dividend. Is this a sign of Lumen's impending demise, or can the business be turned around? With a new CEO and a better balance sheet thanks to recent asset sales, Lumen could be an interesting stock for deep-value investors, as dividend seekers sell off their shares.

  • Carvana Plummets After Morgan Stanley Warns It May Be a $1 Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Carvana Co. shares plunged to the lowest in more than five years after a Morgan Stanley analyst pulled his rating on the auto retailer and said its stock could be worth as little as $1.Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Now Trying to ComplyMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsTwitter Latest: Civil Rights Groups to Boost Advertiser PressureBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real

  • Why Bloom Energy Stock Just Jumped 12%

    Shares of fuel cell pioneer Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) are electrifying investors Friday morning, scoring an 11.7% gain in share price as of 10 a.m. ET despite missing earnings rather badly last night. Heading into the third quarter, analysts had forecast that Bloom would lose $0.06 per share, adjusted for one-time items, on quarterly sales of $277.2 million. The bad news is that Bloom actually lost $0.20 per share (also adjusted).

  • 3 Top Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy in November

    Instead, their stocks retreated because their valuations got overheated during the buying frenzy in growth stocks in 2020 and 2021. Tenable's Nessus platform aims to prevent cyberattacks by scanning networks for security threats like weak passwords, misconfigured software, and other problems. Tenable went public four years ago.

  • DermTech, Inc. (DMTK) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    DermTech, Inc. (DMTK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 3.03% and 26.39%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Upstart Holdings Stock Was Down 15.6% This Week

    The stock of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) performed worse than the overall market this week as it fell 15.6% from last Friday's close as of 10:30 a.m. ET on Friday, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart had fallen as much as 17.4% during the week. The stock price is down a whopping 86.8% year to date as of Friday morning.

  • Why Nike Stock Was Bouncing Higher Today

    Shares of Nike (NYSE: NKE) were marching higher Friday as the sportswear giant got some good news out of China. The Hang Seng jumped by 5.3% in its session, and the Shanghai Composite rose 2.4%. Since China is a key growth market for Nike, the stock responded favorably to the news, and was up 4.5% as of 12:05 p.m. ET.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Novavax (NVAX) closed at $20.17, marking a -1.61% move from the previous day.