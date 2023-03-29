U.S. markets close in 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,026.34
    +55.07 (+1.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,702.96
    +308.71 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,920.15
    +204.07 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,769.37
    +16.73 (+0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.93
    -0.27 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,964.10
    -9.40 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    +0.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0845
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2315
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8120
    +1.9370 (+1.48%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,420.38
    +985.24 (+3.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    619.89
    +18.92 (+3.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.27
    +80.02 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug May Find Place On World Health Organization's 'Essential Medicines List'

Vandana Singh
·2 min read

For the first time World Health Organization is reportedly considering adding obesity drugs to its "essential medicines list," used to guide government purchasing decisions in low- and middle-income countries, the U.N. agency.

A panel of advisers to the WHO will review new requests for drugs to be included next month, Reuters reported, with an updated essential medicines list due in September.

The request to consider obesity drugs were submitted by three doctors and a researcher in the U.S. covering the active ingredient liraglutide in Novo Nordisk A/S's (NYSE: NVO) Saxenda, which is losing exclusivity soon, allowing for cheaper generic versions, as well as make way for a newer, more powerful treatment, Wegovy, from Novo Nordisk to be recommended for low- and middle-income countries.

The panel could reject the request or wait for more evidence. "We believe it is a work in progress," said Francesco Branca, WHO director of nutrition, at a press briefing on Wednesday, referring to the use of drugs as obesity treatments.

"At the same time, WHO is looking at the use of drugs to reduce weight ... in the context of a systematic review for guidelines for children and adolescents," he said.

Saxenda, a once-daily injection, has been shown to help people reduce 5%-10% of their body weight at $450 per month in the U.S. and $150 per month in Europe.

Wegovy, a weekly injection, costs more than $1,300 a month in the U.S. and helps people lose up to 15% of their weight.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) has a diabetes drug, tirzepatide, which is under development for weight loss.

In October, the company said it expects to initiate a rolling submission of a new drug application for tirzepatide in adults with obesity or overweight this year.

Price Action: NVO shares are up 0.64% at $156.32 on the last check Wednesday.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug May Find Place On World Health Organization's 'Essential Medicines List' originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • The WHO will consider adding obesity drugs to the list of essential medicines

    As many as 13% of adults in the world are obese. And while obesity is diagnosed through the flawed indicator known as Body Mass Index (BMI), there’s no denying that a large number of people could benefit from obesity drugs—and not only in the rich world. In fact, the vast majority of people (70%) suffering from obesity are in low- and middle-income countries.

  • Novo Hits Another Record High As WHO Considers A Key Move In Obesity

    The WHO will consider adding obesity treatments to its "essential medicines list." The move could help shares of Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk.

  • FDA Approves First OTC Naloxone Nasal Spray For Opioid Overdose

    The FDA has approved Emergent BioSolutions Inc's (NYSE: EBS) Narcan, 4 milligrams (mg) naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray for over-the-counter (OTC), nonprescription use – the first naloxone product approved for use without a prescription. Naloxone is a medication that rapidly reverses the effects of opioid overdose and is the standard treatment for opioid overdose. The move paves the way for the medication to reverse an opioid overdose to be sold directly to consumers in drug stores, convenienc

  • Northern Ireland ‘offers backdoor for drivers dodging net zero rules’

    Northern Ireland will become a backdoor into Britain for non-electric cars after the UK bans petrol and diesel engines because of Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal, Tories and unionists have said.

  • JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon to be interviewed under oath in Epstein case

    The deposition is expected in early May, according to Brad Edwards, a lawyer representing women who claim they were sexually abused by Epstein and are suing the largest U.S. bank for allegedly enabling the financier's sex trafficking. JPMorgan declined to comment. Epstein had been a JPMorgan client from 2000 to 2013 - five years after he pleaded guilty to a Florida prostitution charge.

  • BYD Could Make a Play for Tesla’s EV Sales Crown

    Results from Chinese electric-vehicle maker—and Tesla competitor—BYD offer data points that are positive for both companies. But BYD seems to be growing faster.

  • Aviation Services Provider AAR Purchases Nine 757-200 Aircraft From American Airlines

    Aviation services provider AAR Corp (NYSE: AIR) subsidiary AAR Supply Chain will acquire nine Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) 757-200 passenger aircraft equipped with 18 RB211 engines. The assets have been recently operated by American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL). The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. "The acquisition of these aircraft and engines will enable AAR to continue to support the RB211-powered 757 cargo market," said Brian Salvatori, AAR's Vice President of Asset Trading. Also

  • Biomea (BMEA) Up 99% on Upbeat Data From Type II Diabetes Study

    Preliminary data from an ongoing mid-stage study shows that treatment with Biomea's (BMEA) lead candidate demonstrated a robust glucose-lowering response in patients with type II diabetes.

  • Intra-Cellular (ITCI) Depression Drug Meets Study Goal, Stock Up

    Intra-Cellular Therapeutics (ITCI) announces positive top-line data from its phase III study evaluating lumateperone for the treatment of depression. Stock surges 16% following the news.

  • Biotech Stock Roundup: VKTX, BMEA, ITCI Soar on Study Data, INCY Faces Setback

    Pipelines updates from Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) and Intra-Cellular (ITCI) are the key highlights for the biotech sector.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 200% Upside on the Horizon

    Penny stocks are controversial, to say the least. When it comes to these under $5 per share investment opportunities, Wall Street observers usually either love them or hate them. The penny stock-averse point out that while the bargain price tag is tempting, there could be a reason shares are trading at such low levels like poor fundamentals or insurmountable headwinds. However, the other side of the coin has merit as well. Naturally, with these cheap tickers, you get more bang for your buck in t

  • FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan. Here's what it means

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved selling the leading version of naloxone without a prescription, setting the overdose-reversing drug on course to become the first opioid treatment drug to be sold over the counter. WHAT IS NARCAN? The approved nasal spray from Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Emergent BioSolutions is the best-known form of naloxone.

  • FDA Approves Narcan for Over-the-Counter Use. What It Means for Emergent Bio’s Stock.

    Narcan, a standard treatment for opioid overdoses, will become available in U.S. retail stores later this year, as part of health officials’ efforts to reduce the number of fatal overdoses. The move should also pave the way for growing sales for Emergent Biosolutions which produces Narcan. On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan, a naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray, for over-the-counter use.

  • Dreaded Medical Paperwork Required by Health Insurers to Be Trimmed

    Prior authorization has generated so much resentment in recent years that some health insurers have been making tweaks.

  • Bristol Myers (BMY) Gets Approval of Psoriasis Drug in EU

    Bristol Myers' (BMY) Sotyktu gets approval from the European Commission to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy.

  • US pharmacy chain CVS to bolster customer privacy protection after shareholder push

    Arjuna Capital, a Massachusetts-based investment adviser and frequent filer of shareholder resolutions, said it has withdrawn its proposal from going to a vote at the company's annual meeting this spring. Medication abortion has drawn increasing attention since the U.S. Supreme Court last June overturned its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide. "Shareholders are concerned data will be accessed without consumer consent by states that criminalize abortion," Arjuna Capital's shareholder proposal had said.

  • Legalized Cannabis Movement Has a Shocking New Ally

    In Las Vegas, for example, cannabis-consumption lounges are coming soon but are not allowed to serve alcohol. In fact, Planet 13 , Las Vegas' largest dispensary, voluntarily gave up its liquor license so it could open a cannabis-consumption lounge, If people are consuming cannabis, they're probably not drinking. The letter sent to Congress explains what the group is asking for.

  • Health premiums and consumers' medical costs may be about to soar, even as inflation falls

    Medical inflation is accelerating as demand for non-COVID-19-related health services recovers and providers seek to make up for soaring labor costs.

  • Ohio Attorney General Charges Pharmacy Benefit Companies With Price Fixing

    Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed suit Monday against several companies that manage prescription drug benefits, accusing them of colluding to drive up drug prices, contrary to their stated business purpose. The lawsuit says that industry consolidation has left three large players controlling more than 75% of the pharmacy benefit management (PBM) market, with tremendous power over prescription drug pricing and reimbursement rates. It alleges that Cigna Group, Humana and Prime Therapeutics use

  • Forget 10,000 steps a day. Hitting this easier goal could be enough to help you live longer, experts say

    Dancing, swimming laps at a pool, and skipping the cart on the golf course are easy, fun ways to sneak extra steps into your daily routine—and maybe even extend your life.