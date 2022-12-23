U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,820.22
    -2.17 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,007.18
    -20.31 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,451.27
    -24.85 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,754.09
    -22.85 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.72
    +2.23 (+2.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.30
    +5.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    +0.20 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0612
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7340
    +0.0650 (+1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2044
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9560
    +0.6040 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,813.34
    +32.14 (+0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.75
    -1.20 (-0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,235.25
    -272.62 (-1.03%)
     

Novo Resources Corp. Announces Beatons Creek Fresh Approvals Update

Novo Resources Corp.
·2 min read
Novo Resources Corp.
Novo Resources Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to advise of the withdrawal of a recently filed appeal of the Western Australian Environmental Protection Authority’s decision to not assess the Company’s proposed Phase Two Fresh operations1 at the Beatons Creek project (“Beatons Creek”). The proposal to mine Beatons Creek Fresh material will now be assessed and managed by the Western Australian Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety in consultation with other regulatory authorities.

ABOUT NOVO

Novo explores and develops its prospective land package covering approximately 10,500 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, including the Beatons Creek gold project, along with two joint ventures in the Bendigo region of Victoria, Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its stakeholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.
Michael Spreadborough
Michael Spreadborough
Executive Co-Chairman and Acting CEO

Forward-looking information

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation) including, without limitation, that the proposal to mine Beatons Creek Fresh material will now be assessed and managed by the Western Australian Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety in consultation with other regulatory authorities. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the resource industry and the risk factors identified in Novo’s management’s discussion and analysis for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, which is available under Novo’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, Novo assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If Novo updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

_______________________
1 Refer to the Company’s news release dated August 8, 2022.


Recommended Stories

  • The World Is Using Fewer Cardboard Boxes. That’s a Bad Sign for the Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Mills that churn out cardboard are slashing production worldwide, a worrying sign that global trade is slowing down.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers From Next MonthUS Stocks Snap Two Days of Gains; Dollar Rises: Markets WrapNorth American companies that m

  • Analyst Report: James Hardie Industries plc

    James Hardie is a manufacturer of fiber cement-based building products, selling primarily to the residential construction industry. The group’s key geographic segment is North America, where it is the largest manufacturer of fiber cement producer and generates around 75% of its earnings. The remainder of earnings are derived from its Asia Pacific businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and the Philippines, as well as Europe. In 2021, the group acquired Fermacell, a fiber gypsum building products business headquartered in Germany with operations throughout Europe.

  • U.S. Steel names 2 to SVP posts

    United States Steel Corp. has named two veteran executives to key corporate roles at the Pittsburgh-based company. Christian Gianni has joined as SVP and chief technology officer and John Gordon has been named SVP, raw materials and sustainable resources.

  • /C O R R E C T I O N -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc/

    Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce additional drill exploration results, confirming the extension of high-grade silver mineralization at depth at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

  • Skillz in Danger of Losing NYSE Listing

    This week, Skillz disclosed that it had received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange that it was in danger of being delisted because its stock had traded below $1 for 30 consecutive trading days. The company isn't giving up, however, saying that it plans to notify the NYSE by Jan. 3 that it intends to cure the deficiency. Skillz received the notice from the NYSE on Dec. 16.

  • Is Fidelity Advisor New Insights A (FNIAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

    Mutual Fund Report for FNIAX

  • SEC Intensifies Check On Auditors' Report On Crypto After FTX Collapse

    The SEC ramped up scrutiny of audit firms' service to cryptocurrency companies, fearing unscrupulous audit reports misleading investors. The SEC warned investors against some claims from crypto companies, Paul Munter, the SEC's acting chief accountant, said in an interview. The increased scrutiny has led at least one audit firm to drop crypto clients, in some cases soon after producing reports on the companies' assets and liabilities, the Wall Street Journal reports. Many of these companies were

  • Guggenheim's Scott Minerd, Fickle Bitcoin Forecaster, Dies After Heart Attack

    Among Wall Street financiers, Minerd was known for his extreme predictions of the largest cryptocurrency's price, often with mixed success.

  • Carnival Corp posts smaller loss as it tightens control on costs

    Cruise operators including Carnival have been wrestling with rising fuel prices, a stronger U.S. dollar and higher interest rates, which have been further exacerbated due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Carnival has been removing some of its less efficient ships from the company's fleet, including two ships from its Costa Cruises line, in an effort to streamline the brand amid continued closure of cruise operations in China.

  • Equity funds record largest ever weekly outflows -BofA

    Investors shed stocks at the highest weekly rate ever in the week to Wednesday, selling a net $41.9 billion of equities, according to a report from BofA Global Research on Friday that attributed the sell-off to tax-related purposes. U.S. value funds and passive equities also recorded record weekly net outflows, of $17.2 billion and $27.8 billion respectively, the bank said. BofA said "tax loss harvesting" was behind the record outflows, a strategy that involves selling assets at a loss to offset capital gains taxes.

  • Lastminute.com Hits ‘Restart’ Button With New CEO

    Rocked by a Covid relief financial scandal that led to the jailing and resignations of now-former CEO Fabio Cannavale and chief operating officer Andrea Bertoli, Amsterdam-based Lastminute.com’s shareholders elected Luca Concone as an executive director, and he’ll serve as CEO. The company announced Thursday that it won’t file an appeal, and will repay the Swiss […]

  • CELH Stock, IBD Stock Of The Day, Eyes Early Entry And Sports Explosive Growth

    Energy drinks are one of the fastest growing beverage segments. CELH stock is riding triple-digit earnings and revenue growth.

  • Tesla's largest-ever decline has short sellers sitting on $15 billion in profits: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Friday, December 23, 2022.

  • Who Lost the Least? Top Performing Crypto Assets of 2022

    Bitcoin’s heavy price depreciation over the year was reflective of a general trend. Still, a few tokens weathered the industry storm well.

  • TRON Founder Justin Sun on Crypto Contagion Concerns

    Crypto contagion fears are lingering, with bitcoin miner Core Scientific being the latest company to file for bankruptcy in the wake of FTX's implosion. TRON Founder, Huobi Global Advisor, and Ambassador of Grenada to the WTO Justin Sun discusses the latest chill in crypto winter, along with why he deposited $100 million in USDC into Binance. Plus, the latest on TRON network's algorithmic decentralized stablecoin USDD.

  • Under Armour Stock Slips After Naming New CEO. She Has a Tough Job.

    While the anticipated announcement removes some uncertainty about the company’s strategic direction, the move likely reflects the challenges ahead.

  • FTX Case May Bring SEC One Step Closer To Banning Crypto Exchanges

    The SEC's language about FTX's token FTT in its charges against two former FTX execs show its heightened aggression toward crypto exchanges.

  • 4 Gas Distribution Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry

    The near-term prospects of the Zacks Gas Distribution industry look challenging. Yet, systematic investment to strengthen infrastructure and efficiently supply natural gas to customers should drive the performance of SRE, ATO NJR and NWN.

  • New Vatican Investing Guidelines Pose Challenge to Many Faith-Based Funds

    Especially when it comes to climate change, the Vatican is calling for investors to play a role in protecting the planet. Some faith-based funds demur.

  • The fight for Trump’s tax returns is over, but it could rev up the fight over IRS funding

    The Democrat-controlled Ways & Means Committee report on former President Donald Trump’s tax returns revealed an IRS presidential audit program that was “dormant” and delayed. The majority’s report, released Tuesday, also shined another light on IRS operations and staff that, it says, have been outmatched by sophisticated taxpayers with complex returns — be they presidents or otherwise. When the IRS has $80 billion in extra funding coming over a decade, but a Republican majority about to control the House of Representatives next year, the findings — and the imminent release of Trump’s tax returns — will do little to patch the partisan divide over future IRS funding, observers say.