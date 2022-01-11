U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,659.75
    -2.50 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,929.00
    -23.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,584.25
    -23.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,169.00
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.03
    +1.80 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.80
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    +0.06 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1328
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7780
    -0.0020 (-0.11%)
     

  • Vix

    19.89
    +1.13 (+6.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3580
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6270
    +0.4190 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,764.04
    +1,134.62 (+2.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    988.30
    -57.93 (-5.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,482.09
    +36.84 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

Novo, the SMB neobank, nabs $90M at a $700M valuation

Ingrid Lunden
·6 min read

Novo, the startup building a new kind of banking service from the ground up for small and medium businesses, has closed a significant round of funding to take the next step in growing its platform. It has raised $90 million, a Series B round that values the Miami-based startup at $700 million, funding that it will use to build out its infrastructure (going from 24,000 customers to 150,000 is no small feat); to add in new products, specifically around lending; and to acquire more customers.

There are a number of fintechs, some that describe themselves as challenger banks, in the market today catering to SMBs. (We've covered many of them; they include Brex, Rho, Juni, NorthOne, Lili, Mercury, Hatch, Anna, Tide, Viva Wallet, Open and many more; and you could argue Amazon, offering other money management and spending tools, is also in the space.) But Novo sees incumbents as the real "challenger" here.

"We are competing against big banks. They are the only ones we are concerned with because they own 99% of the market," said Michel Rangel, CEO of Novo, in an interview earlier this month. "We believe our product is better value for businesses, but we're happy to see others also pushing the charge forward."

The round is being led by Stripes, with Valar Ventures, Crosslink Capital, Rainfall Ventures, and BoxGroup -- all of whom backed Novo in its $40 million Series A, just six months ago -- also participating. The startup to date has raised just over $135 million.

A lot of startups are getting into patterns of raising large funding rounds in rapid succession to ride their respective waves of growth, and to capitalize on the huge opportunity right now to tap deep-pocketed investors looking for smart places to put their LPs' money. That is very much the case here with Novo, too. The company has seen truly accelerated growth in the last year, and specifically the last six months, both in terms of customer numbers and in terms of how much its app is getting used.

Novo now has 150,000 SMB customers in the U.S., up by 50,000 on last June's figures. And Novo has collectively now seen $5 billion in lifetime transactions, up by $4 billion on last June's $1 billion. The company said that as of this month, it's on track to see lifetime transactions for 2022 grow to $7 billion (although given it's only January, that figure is likely to change).

"The pandemic was a catalyst for our growth," said Rangel, who co-founded Novo with Tyler McIntylre, who is now the CTO. Rangel noted that this Series B came on the back of Stripes approaching Novo "at the tail end of its Series A" after the term sheets had already been signed. Watching its growth after that "validated" another quick round of funding, he added.

One thing that is very notable about Novo is that, unlike a number of other neobanks, it has not taken the "embedded finance" approach by porting in a number of basic services by way of APIs built by third parties that focus just on infrastructure and backend services. Instead, it decided to build its central functions from the ground up in-house. (It has a large development team, mostly based out of India, Rangel told me.)

"We say everything starting from the underlying core processor that powers the bank to what is in the hands of our 150,000 business customers has been built in house," Rangel said. (Middlesex Federal Savings handles the banking license, FDIC insurance, and access to rails for Novo.) Rangel added that its choice to build was partly done out of necessity, since in 2016 there weren't many banking-as-a-service platforms to provide those APIs. "That has unshackled us from someone else's release schedule, and it means tighter margins," he continued, but it does have its challenges, for example, in sometimes keeping product focus, and the investment needed to continue maintaining all that technology.

The company also hasn't entirely opted out of APIs. Between its Series A and this latest round, the company launched a new Marketplace where it provides APIs for some 1,000 other apps and services that can be integrated into the Novo experience. Here, it focuses on features that sit otutside of the core functionality of a banking service, for example point of sale payments, e-commerce operations, invoice and payroll management and more. This, in fact, can also potentially provide a steer to Novo on what might be most popular and potentially worth considering as in-house products in the future, but for now it serves another couple of key purposes: it makes Novo more useful for its customers, and it provides more data sources to Novo to build future products.

Chief among those, Rangel said, will be a new lending product where loan applications will be evaluated quickly and (the hope is) more accurately by bringing in and considering a wider set of data that gives a more informed picture of how a business is operating. This is not unlike how, for example, Stripe and Shopify have built their own cash advance and credit products; the difference here is that Novo is intentionally aiming to source as much siloed data as possible to have the most complete picture of a business's financial health.

This is not just about providing more accurate loans, but more of them overall.

“Despite being the heart of the U.S. economy, the more than 30 million small businesses in the U.S. have always struggled to access even basic financial services as they are constantly overlooked by the big banks,” said Saagar Kulkarni, a partner at Stripes, in a statement. “What sets Novo apart is a fundamentally different approach to helping small businesses succeed. Instead of opting for incremental change, Novo built its banking platform from the ground up so that it could not just deliver a great digital banking experience, but actually deliver de novo financial products to a customer base that is yearning for them. At Stripes, we only invest in companies building amazing products, and Novo’s rave reviews, strong retention, and incredible growth make it clear it has built something that small businesses love.” Kulkarni is joining Novo's board with this round.

As the company continues to grow, Rangel said one other area it will be considering is picking up potential smaller players that fit with its bigger strategy. That's if it doesn't get acquired itself first. Rangel said it has been approached by at least one significant player in recent years but decided to stay solo. (That may have been for the best for other reasons, too: that company has since been acquired itself, one of the byproducts of changing tides due to the pandemic.)

"We've done the acquisition dance," Rangel said, "but I think we'll be the ones doing the acquiring now."

Recommended Stories

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many technology stocks have been hammered at the beginning of 2022, but the business is performing stronger than ever. Cryptocurrencies have also had a rough past few months, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) falling more than 35% from its all-time high. If an investor is deciding between high-quality stocks and cryptocurrency to buy on the dip, they might want to consider these three stocks over any cryptocurrency.

  • Will Bank of America Stock Hit $100 in 2022?

    Bank of America's (NYSE: BAC) business transformation since the depths of the financial crisis has been simply remarkable under Brian Moynihan's leadership. Over the past 10 years, Bank of America has delivered a staggering 820% total return, and investors who bought during the worst points of the financial crisis have done even better. With several catalysts that could drive profits higher in 2022 and beyond, could Bank of America, which currently trades for about $49, reach $100 within the next year?

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Tech Is Tearing Back. Why Nvidia and 4 Others Look Like Winners, Unlike Intel.

    Analysts at Bank of America are bullish on semiconductors. They see Nvidia and four others as key winners from 2022 trends.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks She Just Bought

    Undaunted by heavy losses, the internet's favorite stock picker still expects a bright future for all three of these companies.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • AT&T Soon Will Catch Up to Rival Verizon. The Stock Got Upgraded to a Buy.

    Citi analysts believe the merger of Discovery and AT&T's WarnerMedia will be an important catalyst for AT shares.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • J.P. Morgan’s 2 Stock Picks With Over 80% Upside Potential

    Less than two weeks into the new year, the key question is coming clear: should we buy the dip? The markets are swooning a bit, so far in January. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are registering losses in 2022’s cumulative trading sessions – 2% on the S&P, and 4.5% on the NASDAQ. A combination of headwinds and tailwinds are pushing on equities. The former include the Omicron wave of COVID-19, as well as ongoing disruptions in the supply chains and labor markets. On the positive side, Omicron is

  • 7 Reasons I'm Hanging On to Teladoc Stock in 2022

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) are trading at their 52-week lows. The stock is down 48% in just six months while the S&P 500 has risen 7%. From afar, it looks like this may be a problematic investment and one that investors should be dumping.

  • Nokia Stock Inches Higher Because It Lifted Its Earnings Guidance

    The better-than-expected performance came from its venture fund investments, with its underlying business performing as expected last year.

  • 2 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    According to a study from Infiniti Research, the global e-commerce market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 29% until 2025. Both Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) and Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) are not participating in the selling but rather providing services that can help all e-commerce companies in the world.

  • You Need to Make This Much Money to Feel Financially Healthy

    By many accounts, the American economy is doing pretty well. The stock market is at an all-time high and unemployment sits at just 3.9%, both numbers that are especially impressive given that we are approaching the third year of the … Continue reading → The post You Need to Make This Much Money to Feel Financially Healthy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying ASML Holding (ASML) Shares

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 1000 Growth Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across four of the […]

  • Investing $100,000 in This Basket of Dividend Stocks Should Give You $4,000 in 2022 Income

    Investing in companies that pay sizable dividends can be a great way to supplement income in retirement or simply earn passive, low-tax income without the need to sell securities. Yamana Gold, Kinder Morgan, and Autoliv all have strong fundamentals that can back up their dividends.

  • Stocks in focus: Take-Two Interactive, Lululemon, AutoZone, Ford

    Yahoo Finance Live hosts Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down several of the trending stocks.

  • Worried About Inflation? Check Out This 7% Treasury Savings Bond.

    Good old savings bonds, the ones that come with inflation protection, are now yielding more than 7%. One of the best deals for savers now are Treasury Series I savings bonds now paying a 7.12% interest rate.

  • 10 Bank Dividend Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we are going to talk about our list of the 10 bank dividend stocks to buy in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of bank dividend stocks and go directly to the 5 Bank Dividend Stocks for 2022. The Covid pandemic in 2020 was especially cruel to the banking sector of US […]

  • Property taxes keep going up: What retirees should do—and not do—if they can’t pay them

    The tax hikes hit financially vulnerable homeowners the hardest. But there are exemptions and relief programs available for people on a fixed income.