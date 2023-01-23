Novolex Appoints Daniel L. Rikard as General Counsel

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novolex® announced today that Daniel L. Rikard has been appointed General Counsel, effective today. In this capacity, Rikard will manage Novolex's legal matters and risks and will lead the company's legal organization.

"We are pleased to welcome Dan to Novolex," said Novolex Chairman and CEO Stan Bikulege. "His impressive career combines over 30 years as corporate internal counsel and trusted outside counsel. Dan will be a valuable business partner, advisor and company leader as we continue to position Novolex for the future."

Rikard brings extensive experience in both public and private manufacturing companies, joining Novolex from The LYCRA Company, a privately owned global fiber and materials manufacturer, where he served as Chief Legal Officer. Previously, Rikard spent 10 years as General Counsel at Polymer Group, Inc., a U.S.-headquartered, publicly traded manufacturing company, before founding a boutique business law firm focused on corporate strategic transitions and outside general counsel services. Rikard graduated from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School and is licensed to practice in North Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Pennsylvania.

"I am thrilled to join the Novolex team and work with them to navigate the company's complex legal landscape and support the company's growth as we work to meet evolving customer- and market-driven needs while focusing on supporting the circular economy," Rikard said. "I look forward to working closely with the leadership team and developing our legal team as Novolex strives toward operational excellence."

About Novolex

Novolex® develops and manufactures diverse packaging products for multiple industries in the foodservice, delivery and carryout, food processor and industrial markets that touch nearly every aspect of daily life. The Novolex family of brands provides customers with innovative food and delivery packaging and performance solutions products for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 57 manufacturing facilities in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling centers. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.novolex.com.

