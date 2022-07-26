U.S. markets close in 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,916.72
    -50.12 (-1.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,745.22
    -244.82 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,553.63
    -229.03 (-1.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,804.41
    -13.36 (-0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.90
    -1.80 (-1.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.00
    -4.10 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    18.52
    +0.19 (+1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0125
    -0.0100 (-0.98%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    -0.0370 (-1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2027
    -0.0020 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7180
    +0.0520 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,903.85
    -960.64 (-4.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    468.51
    -9.60 (-2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.28
    -0.02 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,655.21
    -44.04 (-0.16%)
     

Novolex Releases Fourth Annual Sustainability Report

·3 min read

Report highlights Novolex's progress towards ambitious ESG commitments and details expanded new target for greenhouse gas reductions

HARTSVILLE, S.C., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novolex® released its fourth annual sustainability report today, detailing progress towards its greenhouse gas reduction target and other environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.

The 2021 Novolex Sustainability Report highlights Novolex's expanded new target for greenhouse gas (GHG) reductions from operations 30% by 2030. The new goal came after the company in 2021 met its original commitment to reduce GHG emissions by 2025. Emissions-related data were verified by a third party.

This year's report also includes a new metric, aligned with Sustainability Accounting Standards Board guidance, sharing that 78% of applicable revenues derive from products that can be recycled, composted or reused.

"Our 2021 report underscores how Novolex continues to make important strides towards our ambitious ESG goals," said Stan Bikulege, Novolex Chairman and CEO. "Sustainability, innovation and choice are the foundation of everything we do at Novolex. Working together every day, our 10,000 employee families are meeting the needs of a changing world and shaping the future of the packaging industry for the better."

The 2021 report covers numerous topics, including raw material sourcing, health and safety, energy use and emissions, diversity, equity and inclusion, and employee and supply chain responsibility. Among the highlights, the report details Novolex's industry-leading capabilities in the use of renewable and recycled content in 2021, noting:

  • Over three-quarters (78%) of applicable Novolex revenues came from products that are recyclable, compostable or reusable.

  • Nearly half (48%) of Novolex raw materials were from renewable, bio-based or post-consumer recycled (PCR) sources.

  • Just over half (51%) of all fiber used in Novolex's products was post-consumer recycled content, representing a 5% improvement since 2019.

  • 28% of all resin was recycled content, and another 2% was bio-based resin made from renewable resources, the first time this metric was reported by the company.

The 2021 report also notes that Novolex continues to improve the end-of-life options for products. In 2021, Novolex added to its portfolio of compostable and recyclable products by acquiring Vegware, a leader in compostable foodservice packaging based in Europe; and Flexo Converters, a manufacturer of paper bags and packaging.

In addition, Novolex continues to expand its manufacturing capacity for products such as cold beverage cups made with polylactic acid (PLA), a plastics polymer derived from starch-based plants such as corn, sugarcane and wheat straw. After use, products made with PLA are compostable in commercial composting facilities.

About Novolex

Novolex develops and manufactures diverse packaging products for multiple industries in the foodservice, delivery and carryout, food processor and industrial markets that touch nearly every aspect of daily life. The Novolex family of brands provides customers with innovative food and delivery packaging and performance solutions products for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 57 manufacturing facilities in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling centers. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.novolex.com.

Media Contact
Novolex
Phil Rozenski
341332@email4pr.com 
1-800-845-6051

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novolex-releases-fourth-annual-sustainability-report-301593666.html

SOURCE Novolex

Recommended Stories

  • Enphase Energy: A Solar Company That Could Break Out On Earnings

    Enphase Energy stock is a breakout candidate on second-quarter earnings, after having posted record revenue in consecutive quarters.

  • My Top Renewable Energy Stock for the Second Half of 2022

    NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) stock jumped 1.75% on Friday last week despite a down day on the stock market as Wall Street reacted favorably to its Q2 2022 results. If you haven't heard of NextEra Energy, it's the largest U.S.-based utility by market cap. In fact, it is valued at nearly double the value of the second-largest U.S.-based utility by market cap, Duke Energy.

  • U.S. Climate Spending In Jeopardy; Is PLUG Stock A Buy?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • We're Charged Up About These Moves

    In looking at the portfolio, we are seeing a nice move in the SPDR Energy Select ETF shares as well as Deere & Co. ones as energy and agriculture commodities are rebounding. Given the number of needed electric vehicle charging stations needed over the coming decade plus to replace the more than 145,000 gas stations each with multiple individual pumps, we effectively have a "rising tide" situation for most of the EV charging companies ... provided they have the balance sheet strength as we wait for the EV charging spending spigot to open wide. There is also the European opportunity for ChargePoint as the European Union has agreed to a framework to eliminate carbon emissions from new cars and vans by 2035.

  • Vladimir Putin is ‘using energy’ to cause political discord in Europe: Expert

    Fears of a worsening global energy crisis remain high amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

  • Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Maps Out Neom Project to House 9 Million People

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia wants to build a gigantic megastructure that contains a city for 9 million people, its crown prince announced Monday.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleEU Nations Back 15% Gas-Cut Target as Russia Reduces FlowsShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsThe design takes the shape of two parallel build

  • How do heat pumps work? What to know about installation, extreme cold

    Heat pumps improved performance make them viable for even the coldest of climates. Here's what you should know about heat pumps vs. air conditioners.

  • Wildfire rages near Yosemite as Newsom steps up climate action

    A burgeoning blaze near Yosemite National Park forced the evacuation of thousands of residents over the weekend, prompting California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) to declare a state of emergency just a day after announcing a set of ambitious new climate goals. Newsom issued a state of emergency for Mariposa County on Saturday due to the impacts of…

  • U.S. solar industry jobs rose 9% in 2021, mainly in installation

    The number of jobs in the U.S. solar energy industry rose 9% last year to more than 255,000, with most workers employed in installation and project development, according to a report published on Tuesday. The rise marked a return to growth in sector employment following a contraction in 2020 due to pandemic-related work disruptions, the annual report by the nonprofit Interstate Renewable Energy Council found. Other big solar job markets include Florida, Massachusetts, New York and Texas, each with more than 10,000 solar workers.

  • Prepare for a huge migration to Alachua County, other impacts of climate change

    Our community must face and address climate impacts with equitable solutions for all.

  • 100-pound sailfish stabs woman, 73, after jumping out of the water

    A 73-year-old woman was impaled in the groin when a 100-pound sailfish leaped from the ocean onto a fishing boat off the coast of Florida, police said.

  • Whale lands on boat off Massachusetts coast in ‘insane’ moment caught on video

    A stunning moment off the coast of Massachusetts was caught on camera Sunday morning after a humpback whale breached and landed on the bow of a small boat.

  • Exclusive: Thousands of U.S. cattle buried, dumped at Kansas landfill after deadly heatwave -documents

    Top U.S. cattle feeding companies sent 1,000-pound carcasses to a Kansas landfill, where they were flattened by loader machines and mixed with trash, after a June heatwave killed thousands of cows, documents seen by Reuters show. The mass deaths and subsequent scramble to deal with decaying bodies sparked a push for changes in the meat industry in Kansas, the third-largest U.S. cattle state.

  • S&P rallies into the green, energy stocks surge into the close

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at how markets are moving into the closing bell.

  • Shell to Proceed With Jackdaw Natural-Gas Project as U.K., Europe Seek New Supply

    Company decides to move forward with the development, which has been opposed by environmental groups, and says it could produce more than 6% of expected U.K. North Sea gas by mid-decade.

  • Wood You Believe: Mass Timber Leading a Renaissance in Modern Construction

    WSP is advancing the use of low-carbon engineered wood products for tall building construction, which provides structural strength and durability beyond traditional lumber.

  • Breaching whale lands on nearby boat in Mass.

    A shocking surprise for whale watchers in the historic Massachusetts town of Plymouth. A humpback whale has breached and landed on the bow of a small boat, surprising those who saw the massive creature slam the 19-foot vessel. (July 25)

  • NASA satellite images show how much Lake Mead has receded since 2000

    New satellite images by NASA show how Lake Mead's water levels have dramatically dropped over the past two decades.

  • Monarch butterflies join the Red List of endangered species, thanks to habitat loss, climate change and pesticides

    Monarch butterflies cluster on a eucalyptus tree at Pismo State Beach's Monarch Butterfly Grove in California. Ruby Wallau/Getty ImagesOn July 21, 2022, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature placed the migratory monarch butterfly on its Red List of threatened species and classified it as endangered. Monarchs migrate across North America each year and are one of the continent’s most widely recognized species. The Conversation asked Oklahoma State University biologist Kristen Baum

  • The five British species most likely to suffer from climate change

    There have been moments during the past week where life here has felt like a post-apocalyptic world devoid of any nature. As temperatures topped 40C, the birds stopped singing, swift fledglings fell from their nests and, in Cambridge, parched purple hairstreak butterflies were seen tumbling down from the tops of oak trees where they normally live in pursuit of moisture of any kind.