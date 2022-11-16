U.S. markets open in 12 minutes

Novolyze Announces B Corporation Certification

Novolyze
·3 min read
Novolyze
Novolyze

Leader in food safety and quality digitalization technology achieves leading business sustainability certification

BETHESDA, Md. and DAIX, France, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novolyze, the smart food safety and quality digitalization company, today announced that it has been certified as a B Corporation™ (B Corp™), affirming its long-term commitment to accountability and transparency in measuring societal and environmental impact.

To achieve the B Corp certification, companies must undergo a rigorous verification process administered by the nonprofit, B Lab. Through this process, the B Lab assesses the end-to-end impacts of their businesses including reviewing how their operations affect workers, customers, the environment and more. As part of the verification assessment, Novolyze received numerous high marks, significantly outpacing other B Corp certified companies in the U.S. market and the technology industry in categories including Health, Wellness and Safety (83rd percentile), Career Development (83rd percentile) and Mission Locked – Impact Business Model — where the company scored a perfect 100 percent.

“At Novolyze, we are constantly looking to deliver business value in the most ethical, responsible and progressive way possible,” said Karim-Franck Khinouche, Founder and CEO of Novolyze. “And to surpass the criteria of such a rigorous assessment like B Corp, it shows us that we are on the right path to achieving our broader business goals of making the world a better place and establishing ourselves as one of the most sustainability minded partners in the technology marketplace.”

Serving some of the largest food and beverage brands today – including Mars, Cargill, Nestle, and many more – Novolyze has quickly established itself as one of the leaders in food safety and quality control processes throughout the U.S. and Europe. Through Novolyze’s software platform, brands can harness the power of real-time data unification and leverage digital tools to help them mitigate risks, ensure compliance, augment plant performance and increase sustainability. This certification comes on the heels of a $15 million Series A fundraising round in late 2021.

Moreover, with the broader food industry accounting for a third of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, the need for an increasing network of B Corp certified companies throughout the industry has never been more important. Through the use of its patented solutions, Novolyze has been able to help its clients reduce their carbon footprint and related water consumption by more than 15% on average.

“In order to create a more sustainable and resilient world for tomorrow, businesses not only need to focus on their own efforts, but also how they can help their others hit their own climate responsibility goals,” said Karim. “With that in mind, we have continued to work as hard as possible to emerge as a trusted partner both in terms of performance as well as social and climate responsibility. Thus, to be certified as a B Corp is both a source of tremendous pride as well as a catalyst that we will use to push ourselves further on our journey to hit more ambitious internal and external sustainability goals.”

For more information on Novolyze, please visit: www.novolyze.com.

About Novolyze:

Founded in 2012, Novolyze enables the world’s largest food production companies to reduce over processing and increase efficiencies by digitalizing food safety and quality processes. Its patented solutions offer a holistic view of environmental monitoring, process control, sanitation control, and other food safety and quality processes that can benefit from smart monitoring and traceability. In addition to optimizing operations, Novolyze solutions can help companies with sustainability initiatives, by providing a roadmap for decreasing energy and water use, thereby shrinking a company’s carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.novolyze.com.

Contact:
Anna Porteus
Novolyze
anna.porteus@novolyze.com


