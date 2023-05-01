NOVONIX Announces Participation in May Investor Conferences

Novonix Ltd.

BRISBANE, Australia, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ: NVX, ASX: NVX) (“NOVONIX” or the “Company”), a leading battery materials and technology company, today announced that members of the executive team are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor events in May 2023:



Citi's 2023 Energy & Climate Technology Conference on 9 May in Boston, MA

Evercore ISI Electrification Metals and Enabling Technologies Conference on 17 May in New York, NY

Rho Motion Q2 EV & Battery Seminar Series Live on 18 May in New York, NY

B. Riley Securities 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference on 24 May in Beverly Hills, CA

NOVONIX management will be hosting one-on-one and group meetings with investors at these events and presentation materials will be available the day of each event on the Events and Presentations page in the investors tab on the NOVONIX website.

Please note that event participation and specific dates are subject to change. For the latest event and corporate information, please visit the NOVONIX website.

This announcement has been authorized for release by NOVONIX Chairman, Admiral Robert J. Natter, USN Ret.

