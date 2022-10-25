U.S. markets open in 4 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,800.00
    -9.25 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,457.00
    -88.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,464.50
    -14.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,750.70
    -3.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.55
    -1.03 (-1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,647.00
    -7.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    18.92
    -0.26 (-1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9874
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.87
    +0.18 (+0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1325
    +0.0042 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8930
    -0.1270 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,292.27
    -33.97 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.90
    -0.46 (-0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,982.46
    -31.53 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

NOVOSENSE Selects to Improve Business Planning Capabilities with Blue Yonder

·3 min read

SHANGHAI, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To improve its supply chain planning capabilities and customer satisfaction, NOVOSENSE Microelectronics, a highly robust and reliable analog and mixed signal integrated circuit (IC) design company, has selected to implement Blue Yonder's supply planning solution, part of Luminate® Planning.

Since its establishment in 2013, NOVOSENSE has focused on three major initiatives: signal sensing, system interconnection, and power drive semiconductor products, including sensor, signal chain, isolator, interface, power management, driver IC, etc., which are widely used in automotive, industrial control, information communication, and consumer electronic industries. As the pioneer of automotive IC in China, NOVOSENSE has established automotive management system covering R&D, quality as well as delivery, and achieved massive supply to major OEMs and Tier 1s.

NOVOSENSE turned to Blue Yonder for a supply chain solution to optimize supply, enhance customer service levels, and improve asset utilization.

By implementing Blue Yonder's solution, NOVOSENSE will be able to:

  • Develop a comprehensive supply chain upgrade strategy with the supply planning solution as the core.

  • Produce more accurate, insightful, and coordinated plans.

  • Focus on organizational efficiency to help grow its business and expand production.

"NOVOSENSE has always been committed to providing customers with robust products and reliable services. We have continuously increased our investment in all aspects of the company, including supply chain, R&D, management process and digitalization so as to enhance the quality and efficiency of products delivered, " said Doctor Long ZHANG, Strategic Investment Director & Process IT Director, NOVOSENSE. "Blue Yonder is a world leader in supply chain solution, who has provided services for many global top semiconductor companies for a long time. I believe that the cooperation with Blue Yonder can further help us improve the efficiency of supply chain management process, improve the product quality management system, and enhance the overall competitiveness of enterprises, which will enable us to better serve our customers."

Blue Yonder's supply planning solution will provide NOVOSENSE with a holistic and connected view of its supply chain planning processes. NOVOSENSE will be able to balance global objectives for demand satisfaction, collaborate on planning scenarios in situations of material shortage, and use prescriptive recommendations to make accurate and faster decisions throughout the manufacturing and distribution network in order to minimizing stock-outs and maximizing inventory turns, ultimately improving the customer experience.

"We are pleased to become a supply chain solutions provider to NOVOSENSE, who is an outstanding analog and mixed signal IC design company. The supply chain solutions provider that NOVOSENSE seeks is not only the one that can help their business grow but expand their capabilities in the future. By utilizing our Luminate Planning, NOVOSENSE can form and execute their supply chain transformation strategy while taking their supply planning capabilities to the next level," said Antonio Boccalandro, President, APAC, Blue Yonder.

About NOVOSENSE Microelectronics

NOVOSENSE Microelectronics (NOVOSENSE, SSE Code 688052) is a highly robust & reliable analog and mixed signal IC design company. Since its establishment in 2013, the company has been focusing on signal sensing, system interconnection and power drive, providing comprehensive semiconductor products and solutions such as sensor, signal chain, isolator, interface, power driver and power management, which are widely used in automotive, industrial control, information communication and consumer electronics markets.

With the mission of "Sense & Drive the Future, Build a Green, Smart and Connected World with Semiconductors", the company is committed to providing chip-level solutions to link the digital world and the real world.

For more information, please visit: www.novosns.com

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain transformations and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Our end-to-end, cognitive business platform enables retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers to best fulfill customer demand from planning through delivery. With Blue Yonder, you'll unify your data, supply chain and retail commerce operations to unlock new business opportunities and drive automation, control and orchestration to enable more profitable, sustainable business decisions. Blue Yonder - Fulfill your Potential  blueyonder.com

"Blue Yonder" is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name "Blue Yonder" is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novosense-selects-to-improve-business-planning-capabilities-with-blue-yonder-301658139.html

SOURCE Novosense

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Top Chipmaker Retaliates By Firing US Employees In Core Tech, Former CEO's Position Remain Undecided

    Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp ousted American employees in core tech positions following the U.S. embargo on China. Several U.S. citizens and green card holders in China had already left the memory chip producer, the Financial Times reported. Some Americans reportedly were key to YMTC's Nand memory chip production breakthroughs. Also Read: Taiwan Semiconductor Bears The Brunt Of US China Tensions, Slashes 2022 Budget By 10% Leading U.S. chip equipment suppliers Lam Research

  • Texas Natural Gas Drops Toward Zero as Output Swamps Pipelines

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in the Permian Basin of West Texas are plunging toward zero as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, creating a regional glut of the fuel.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tech Earnings Loom:

  • Intel CEO Calls New U.S. Restrictions on Chip Exports to China Inevitable

    At WSJ Tech Live, Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger discusses the need of the U.S. and Europe to rebalance supply chains in the interest of national security. LAGUNA BEACH, Calif.— Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said that recently imposed U.S. restrictions on semiconductor-industry exports to China were inevitable as America seeks to maintain technological leadership in competition with China.

  • Warren Buffett Favorite Oil Stock Nears Buy Point As Profit Soars

    Occidental Petroleum, a Warren Buffett favorite, is approaching a buy point as profitability rises ahead of Q3 earnings.

  • SAP reports cloud-driven higher revenue, confirms annual profit and sales outlook

    Reporting on a non-IFRS basis, the Walldorf, Germany-based company SAP XE:SAP said Tuesday that revenue jumped to 7.84 billion euros ($7.74 billion) from EUR6.85 billion,

  • Most Americans Failed This Social Security Quiz. Can You Pass?

    If you're approaching retirement age, chances are you need to brush up on your Social Security knowledge. A recent MassMutual poll found that most people nearing retirement age don't know the ins and outs of this vital safety net program. … Continue reading → The post 65% of People Struggled With These Social Security Questions: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • PhaseBio Files for Bankruptcy Following Blackstone-Backed Partner’s Lawsuit

    PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc., a publicly traded heart-disease drug developer, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection weeks after being sued for breach of contract by a Blackstone Inc. portfolio company.

  • The Smart Way to Lower Taxes on Retirement Income

    A common approach to retirement income relies on withdrawing money from taxable accounts first, followed by 401(k)s and IRAs, and lastly, Roth accounts. Conventional wisdom holds that withdrawing money from taxable accounts first allows a retiree's 401(k) assets to continue … Continue reading → The post You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Philips to cut 4,000 jobs, 'Black Adam' brings in $67 million, Pinterest partners with Headspace

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith breaks down leading headlines including job cuts at Philips, the box office debut for 'Black Adam,' Pinterest teaming up with Headspace, and Toshiba's valuation.

  • Markets: Bitcoin falls as mining difficulty hits record high, rest of crypto top 10 also decline

    Bitcoin dipped in Tuesday morning trading in Asia, but held above the US$19,000 support line where it has been fluctuating for several weeks.

  • HSBC Promotes Veteran Banker to CFO; Profit Falls on Higher Credit Losses

    HSBC Holdings PLC reported a 46% drop in third-quarter profit and named a veteran banker as its new chief financial officer, putting him in the mix as a possible successor to the top job at the global banking giant. HSBC Chief Executive Noel Quinn called Mr. Elhedery “an exceptional leader” in a statement. Mr. Elhedery is currently the co-chief executive of HSBC’s global banking and markets team, which will now be run solely by Greg Guyett.

  • Amazon to switch security vendors, resulting in 1,200 Seattle-area layoffs

    A spokesperson for the security company says the laid-off employees aren't expected to become unemployed.

  • Saudi Conference Draws Wall Street Executives Amid Strained Ties With U.S.

    JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs’s David Solomon are expected to speak at the event in a sign that a Saudi-U.S. diplomatic spat isn’t turning off global investors.

  • Beyond Meat launches plant-based steak at Kroger, Walmart, and other grocers

    Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma discusses Beyond Meat's latest product offering as the stock remains under pressure.

  • PhaseBio files for bankruptcy, has a potential deal to sell its assets for up to $100M

    Cash-strapped PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Monday it has voluntarily filed for U.S. Bankruptcy Court protection and intends to sell its assets through an auction before the end of the year. The Chapter 11 filing comes about three weeks after the biotechnology company, which has offices in Malvern and San Diego, was sued by SFJ Pharmaceuticals, its development partner for its lead new drug candidate bentracimab. The Philadelphia Business Journal first reported details of the breach of contract lawsuit, in which California-based SFJ stated that because PhaseBio (NASDAQ: PHAS) has not improved its financial position since filing a "going concern" notice in March — tied to its shrinking cash reserves — the bentracimab program should be transferred to SFJ under the terms of their co-development contract.

  • U.S. nitrogen exports jump as Europe scrambles for fertilizer

    U.S. exports of nitrogen fertilizers jumped to a multi-year high this summer after surging natural gas prices in Europe drove up costs of producing the crop nutrient there, making U.S. shipments more competitive. The brisk U.S. sales highlight the far-reaching effect of the war in Ukraine on global food and energy supplies. Russia, under financial sanctions, is a major producer of fertilizer and natural gas, key in making nitrogen products to boost yields of corn and other crops.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now and Hold For the Long Term

    These growth stocks have fallen hard this year, but that creates a buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • U.S. oil companies' cash flow to rise by 68% per barrel in 2022 - Deloitte

    U.S. upstream oil companies are expected to bank 68% higher free cash flows per barrel produced in 2022 as surging prices fuel profits, while output growth lingers at 4.5% year to date, Deloitte consultancy said on Monday. The study illustrates the clash between the White House and oil companies over how skyrocketing profits from high energy prices should be allocated. Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp are expected to post strong upstream quarterly results on Friday, with some analyst expecting a new round of increase in dividends and buybacks.

  • Saudi Arabia launches bid to attract $10 billion in supply chain investment

    RIYADH (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's crown prince on Sunday launched an initiative to attract investments in supply chains to and from the kingdom, with an aim of raising an initial 40 billion riyals ($10.64 billion). The initiative by Prince Mohammed bin Salman will include allocating about 10 billion riyals in incentives for supply chain investors, state news agency SPA reported, without elaborating. The latest supply chain initiative includes establishing a number of special economic zones, said a statement on SPA that also referred to ongoing "legislative and procedural" reforms.

  • Biden Pitches Plan to Refill Oil Reserves, but Producers Are Skeptical

    The administration is offering to buy oil at fixed future prices, but U.S. oil companies are wary of boosting output.