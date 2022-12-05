U.S. markets close in 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,996.25
    -75.45 (-1.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,958.90
    -470.98 (-1.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,214.85
    -246.65 (-2.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,838.08
    -54.76 (-2.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.32
    -2.66 (-3.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.70
    -28.90 (-1.60%)
     

  • Silver

    22.41
    -0.84 (-3.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0496
    -0.0034 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5990
    +0.0930 (+2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2179
    -0.0118 (-0.96%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6870
    +2.4160 (+1.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,958.73
    -130.24 (-0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.35
    -10.87 (-2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.54
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.40
    +42.50 (+0.15%)
     
MEET:

Costco — Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

Novotech Awarded the Asia Pacific CRO of the Year 2022 for Best Practices in Clinical Trials

Novotech
·3 min read
Novotech
Novotech

Asia Pacific CRO of the Year 2022 for Best Practices in Clinical Trials

Asia Pacific CRO of the Year 2022 for Best Practices in Clinical Trials
Asia Pacific CRO of the Year 2022 for Best Practices in Clinical Trials

SINGAPORE, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novotech, the leading Asia Pacific biotech specialist CRO, has been awarded the Frost & Sullivan Company of the Year Award 2022 for Best Practices in the Asia-Pacific contract research organization industry. Novotech has been a recipient of the Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Best Practices awards since 2006.

Frost & Sullivan identifies companies that consistently develop growth strategies based on a visionary understanding of the future, and effectively address new challenges and opportunities.

Frost & Sullivan said:

“Our approach involves the deployment of best practices and strategic analytics across a value chain. Against this backdrop, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Novotech for its valuable achievement.

Novotech addresses the global drug development market’s unmet needs with a strong leadership focus that incorporates client-centric strategies with best-practice implementation.

From feasibility assessments to regulatory submission support, data management, medical monitoring, and project management, the company provides a 360-degree approach to drug development for its biotech clients.”

In response to the Company of the Year Award announcement, Novotech CEO Dr. John Moller said this award is a credit to our entire global team which has decades of biotech drug development experience.

“Every day our team supports biotech companies in their drug development programs with unparalleled regulatory knowledge, vast site and investigator networks, technology-driven clinical data management, and a project management approach focused on problem-solving, ownership, and flexibility.

Our global clients benefit from access to our expert teams in Asia Pacific, which is the fastest-growing clinical trial region, due to its vast patient populations and sophisticated medical research infrastructure.

Our consistent investment in advanced training and technology systems combine to deliver a specialist full-service biotech CRO solution.”

Novotech regularly produces expert reports on East-West strategies. A new publication is now available for international biotechs considering China for their clinical research, as well as China biotechs conducting research in China, and the relevant processes required for global regulatory approvals.

The report details regulatory requirements for biotechs including NDA and IND processes as well as ex-US research guidance for a successful US FDA approval pathway.

Novotech can provide the relevant regulatory knowledge and drug development pathways specifically designed to support the US FDA approval process, avoiding delays and additional costs.

Download whitepaper here

Novotech has also recently been benchmarked as a top 10 CRO among the world’s leading CROs, is a finalist in the prestigious Scrip awards, and has just been awarded the Gene & Cell Therapy Excellence Award.

In Asia Pacific Novotech has more than 50 Leading Site Partnership agreements with major medical research institutions delivering exclusive benefits for sponsors.

Media Contact
David James
communications@novotech-cro.com
AU: +61 2 8218 2144
USA: +1 415 951 3228
Asia: +65 3159 3427

About Novotech
Novotech is the leading Asia Pacific biotech specialist CRO. Novotech has integrated labs and phase I facilities and provides drug development consulting and clinical development services across all phases. It has been instrumental in the success of approximately 4,000 clinical trials across a broad range of therapeutic areas. Novotech is well-positioned to serve biopharma clients conducting clinical trials in Asia-Pacific and the US.

For more information visit https://novotech-cro.com/contact

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e13d9b1-e23f-44c5-abd8-444713d441b8


Recommended Stories

  • TSMC’s Arizona Chip Plant, Awaiting Biden Visit, Faces Birthing Pains

    High costs, lack of trained personnel and unexpected construction snags are among the issues cited by the Taiwanese company as it rushes to get the $12 billion factory ready to start production in December 2023.

  • Why Starbucks Workers May Not Even Give You a Chance to Tip

    Starbucks is world renowned in the coffee and drinks industry, but has been under scrutiny for a while with the company opposing its employees because some workers have wanted to unionize. Starbucks decided to offer financial education for its non-union employees as a benefit back in September. Whether a Starbucks is run as corporate or a licensee location, much of the same rules and regulations apply when it comes to working with its employees, union or not.

  • EV industry faces a ‘red line’ for growth through 2027, analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst Jeff Osborne joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the top stocks in the EV space, key themes investors should look out for, and which companies are set to benefit from increased demand.

  • Microsoft could take on FTC over $69 billion Activision Blizzard deal

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses why Microsoft is fighting to acquire Activision Blizzard and where it could lead the Big Tech company.&nbsp;

  • Russia’s European Crude Sales Collapse Ahead of Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s crude oil shipments to Europe are shrinking fast. A European Union ban on seaborne imports from the country is now in effect, shutting off a market that was taking more than 1.5 million barrels a day before Moscow’s troops invaded Ukraine in late February.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Down Across the Board as Bond Yields Spike: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Ar

  • OPEC Will Not Increase Oil Production — What Will That Mean for Gas and Heating Oil Prices?

    Declining gas and oil prices in recent months have been good news for just about everyone -- except the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). OPEC is so unhappy about the trend that...

  • I have no problem hiring ex-offenders. But they’re being let down

    I don’t care if a candidate for my company’s open position has a criminal record. But I do care about something more important

  • Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement

    Saving for retirement is a lifelong undertaking. It involves keeping your retirement goals in mind as you have children, get different jobs and move from place to place. However, a recent study from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College … Continue reading → The post Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg to Take Over Consumer Unit After Executive Exit

    Consumer division leader Manon Brouillette departed after less than a year amid weak wireless subscriber growth.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery Could Name Its New Streaming Service ‘Max’

    Warner Bros. Discovery tells Barron's that a name for its combined streaming service is still being discussed.

  • These 10 employers are still hiring tech and finance talent like crazy

    In November, the finance and insurance sector had a high volume of tech job postings, a CompTIA analysis finds.

  • Meet Yahoo Finance's 2022 Company of the Year: Costco

    Costco wins Yahoo Finance's coveted 'Company of the Year' award. Here are the biggest reasons why.

  • Why the war on fossil fuels is causing chaos

    The United States and other advanced nations are making crucial investment in green energy. What they're not doing is safeguarding the fossil fuels consumers depend on today.

  • Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield to Depart

    Salesforce said Stewart Butterfield, the chief executive and co-founder of the messaging app Slack Technologies, plans to leave the company next month. The news of Mr. Butterfield’s departure comes after Salesforce said last week that co-CEO Bret Taylor would depart the company in January, leaving Chairman Marc Benioff the sole CEO of the company he co-founded. Mr. Taylor was credited as the architect of Salesforce’s 2020 deal to buy Slack for $27.7 billion, Salesforce’s biggest acquisition ever.

  • Exxon Mobil raises CEO, top executives base pay

    Exxon Mobil's compensation committee approved an increase in the annual salary of Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods to $1.88 million from $1.70 million this year, according to a filing. Kathryn Mikells, who became the company's chief financial officer in August last year, will receive a base pay of $1.22 million in 2023. The company also raised the salaries of its senior vice presidents, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

  • 12 Best Grocery Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best grocery stocks to buy. To skip the industry analysis, go directly to the 5 Best Grocery Stocks to Buy. Grocery stocks have highly defensive characteristics and remain relatively stable even during tough economic conditions. According to a research report, the global food & grocery retail market size […]

  • Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Lowe's Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

    Why investing for the long run, especially if you buy certain popular stocks, could reap huge rewards.

  • 3 Non Ferrous Metal Mining Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry

    With commodity prices losing steam this year, the near-term prospects of the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry look downbeat. Stocks like FCX, SCCO and FQVLF are worth keeping an eye on, backed by their growth prospects.

  • AT&T to Pay $6.25 Million to Settle Claims It Tipped Off Wall Street

    The Securities and Exchange Commission accused the telecom company of sharing nonpublic financial metrics with analysts.

  • New England May Ask Residents to Curb Energy in Extreme Cold

    (Bloomberg) -- New England’s power grid operator is warning it may ask homes and businesses to curtail electricity use during bouts of extreme cold this winter.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Down Across the Board as Bond Yields Spike: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Gett