Novum Launches HYFI Conference That Showcases Synergies Between Traditional and Decentralized Finance

It is inevitable that traditional and decentralised finance are converging. Only by leveraging on their synergy, can we then realise the full potential of a new era of Hybrid Finance.

Singapore, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Novum Group is pleased to announce the inaugural launch of HYFI Conference 2023, due to take place in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on 20th April 2023.

HYFI stems from a synergy of two words - "Hybrid Finance." HYFI is where traditional finance meets decentralized finance - TradFi + DeFi. TradFi has been around since the beginning of time and hence, would offer much knowledge to participants in the DeFi space. Through HYFI Conference, participants will gain valuable insights from each side of the divide.

Christopher Low, Chairman of The Novum Group, said, "DeFi has grown exponentially in the last couple of years due to the advent of blockchain. As a result, traditional finance will inevitably converge with DeFi to create a strong synergy. We believe that only when such synergies are achieved can mass adoption of decentralized technologies occur."

This year's HYFI Conference will also feature a quality selection of start-ups seeking venture investments. In addition, start-ups will have the opportunity to pitch their business ideas during the HYFI conference. HYFI 2023 aims to bring together 500+ participants to share knowledge and create synergies among them.

Notably, one of the innovative blockchain companies to support HYFI 2023 as a Diamond sponsor is PurpleFi, a decentralized investment platform that gives access to tokenized assets.

“We are thrilled to partner with HYFI Conference to introduce you to PurpleFi, an ecosystem that revolutionizes Web3 investing. With PurpleFi, our users can invest smarter and unlock the potential of Web3. We provide mutually beneficial opportunities for investors, enabling them to invest in the future. Meet with us at HYFI Conference and learn how we can enable you to invest smarter, simpler and more meaningfully.”, said Alex Goldsmith, Head of Products at PurpleFi.

Other interesting sponsors include Blockbase Ventures, Markovian Studios and Davensi. One of the world’s leading automated trading bot platforms, CryptoHero.ai, is also a sponsor of HYFI 2023.

The Novum Group has previously organized several online conferences that brought together thousands of participants in the Web3 space. Now, through its HYFI Conference, it aims to demonstrate a shift towards an open and engaging discussion between both TradFi and DeFi industries.

Access more details regarding HYFI 2023 at the following URL: https://www.hyficonference.com



About Novum Group

The Novum Group comprises several companies specializing in the Web3 and financial software. Since its founding in 2017, it has grown from strength to strength to operate in the following areas - Web3 news (www.supercryptonews.com), consulting (www.novum.global) and software (www.cryptohero.aiand www.stockhero.ai). The Novum Group is headquartered in Singapore, with a presence in Malaysia and Vietnam.







