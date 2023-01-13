U.S. markets open in 22 minutes

Novusterra Inc. Appoints Josh Brumbaugh to Chief Financial Officer

Novusterra Inc.
·4 min read
Novusterra Inc.

Mr. Brumbaugh brings over 20 years of finance and accounting experience to the Novusterra team

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2023 / Novusterra Inc. (Private) ("Novusterra" or the "Company"), a company specializing in the development and production of carbon nanostructures and graphene to the infrastructure, agriculture and electrification economy, has expanded its team with the appointment of Josh Brumbaugh as the Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Brumbaugh will oversee the financial operations of the Company as it pursues a public listing on a national exchange.

Greg Jensen, CEO of Novusterra commented, "Building an experienced and passionate team is key to the growth of our business model. Josh fits perfectly into our team as he brings both the technical expertise needed as CFO as well as a passion for driving our technology forward. We at Novusterra are excited about the future of our carbon nanostructure and graphene technology and how it will be used to improve our Nation's infrastructure, agriculture and electrification economy. While our technology will always be at the forefront of our growth, we know that it will be our people that make the greatest difference in our future success."

Josh is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a Series 65 securities license with over 20 years of experience in public and corporate accounting. Josh is also currently an executive officer with the City of Noblesville Fire Department. His prior experiences include operating his own CPA firm for approximately ten years, over ten years as a manager at Katz Sapper & Miller as well as significant accounting and finance experience at Thompson Consumer Electronics, KPMG and Ernst & Young. He holds a bachelor's degree in accounting, a bachelor's degree in finance, and a Master of Professional Accountancy from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business. He has held his CPA designation since 2004 and his Series 65 securities license since 2014.

Novusterra continues to develop advanced methods to commercialize its exclusively-licensed patents to produce carbon nanostructures and graphene from low cost, carbon-based feedstocks. Graphene is an allotrope of carbon consisting of a single layer of atoms arranged in a two-dimensional honeycomb lattice nanostructure. Graphene is extremely thin and extremely light yet harder than diamonds. Graphene has become a valuable and useful nanomaterial due to its exceptionally high tensile strength, electrical conductivity, transparency, and being the thinnest two-dimensional material in the world. The global market for graphene is rapidly expanding with most of the demand focused on development in semiconductor, electronics, energy storage / batteries, and composites.

About Novusterra Inc.
Novusterra's specializes in the development and commercialization of patented technology to produce high quality carbon nanostructures and graphene from carbon-based deposits to be utilized within the sustainable infrastructure, energy storage, agriculture and water filtration marketplaces. The patents the company has secured through the acquisition of an exclusive sublicense with American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) are designed to make use of an abundant and low-cost feedstock (coal) in an environmentally friendly process.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Company Contact:
Investor Relations
info@novusterrainc.com

SOURCE: Novusterra Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735143/Novusterra-Inc-Appoints-Josh-Brumbaugh-to-Chief-Financial-Officer

