Now arriving at Port Canaveral: Giant crane to handle increased cargo volume

The latest cargo to arrive at Port Canaveral is a huge crane that will be deployed there to handle the port's increasing cargo volume.

The crane chassis and boom assembly, as well as other components, arrived Monday aboard the cargo vessel MV BBC Moonstone at Port Canaveral’s North Cargo Berth 5. Ambassador Services International, working in conjunction with ship’s personnel, handled the offload of the heavy components.

The crane — manufactured by the Liebherr Group in Germany — weighs 696 tons, and has a lift capability of up to 154 tons. It has 32 axles and 128 wheels, and will stand 320 feet tall when assembled.

Port Canaveral commissioners in 2022 approved spending $7.4 million to acquire the new crane. This cost was partially offset by a $2.8 million grant awarded to the port by the Florida Department of Transportation.

Cruise passenger record broken: What you need to know about Port Canaveral's record-setting day, month for passenger counts

Assembly, testing and certification of the new crane are expected to be completed by mid- to late-March.

Port Canaveral CEO John Murray said investing in the crane "bolsters our ability to handle a broad spectrum of cargo, and increases our capacity to manage heavy-lift operations like space components.”

Port Canaveral handled 7.1 million tons of cargo in the budget year that ended Sept. 30, up 8.16% from the previous budget year. Cargo revenue for the budget year was $15.85 million, up 13.61% from the previous year.

Major commodities handled at Port Canaveral include fuel, slag, lumber, limestone and granite. The port's cargo operation also is increasing its handling of SpaceX rocket components recovered after launches, including boosters and fairings.

This is the second mobile harbor crane acquired by the port, joining an earlier model of this type of crane that was placed into service in January 2019. The new crane is larger and has more robust lifting capabilities than its predecessor.

Story continues

Dave Berman is business editor at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Berman at dberman@floridatoday.com, on X at @bydaveberman and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dave.berman.54

The BBC Moonstone docked Monday afternoon at Port Canaveral. Its cargo included a new 320-foot-tall cargo crane that has a lift capability of up to 154 tons.

This 320-foot-tall mobile harbor crane arrived at Port Canaveral Monday afternoon. It is the second mobile crane at the port, and will help the port expand its cargo operations.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Port Canaveral cargo operations get boost with new crane